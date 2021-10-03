Trending

Toon Aerts wins Superprestige in Gieten

By

Hermans, Iserbyt round out podium

Belgiums Toon Aerts celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mens race at the first stage of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Gieten on October 11 2020 Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOMBELGAAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 1:00:42
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:00:23
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:03
4Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:29
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:38
6Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:43
7Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:03
8Jens Adams (Bel) 0:02:12
9Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes 0:02:40
10Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:59
11Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:03:06
12Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:03:11
13Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:03:15
14Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:03:41
15Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:03:49
16Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) 0:04:21
17David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:04:32
18Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:04:56
19Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:05:05
20Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:05:07
21Diether Sweeck (Bel) IKO - Crelan 0:05:33
22Lennert Belmans (Bel) IKO - Crelan 0:05:40
23Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 0:05:59
24Joran Wyseure (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
25Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
26Mees Hendrikx (Ned) IKO - Crelan
27Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
28Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
29Klaas Groenen (Ned)
30Hugo Kars (Ned)
31Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
32Mike Hooiveld (Ned)
33Joren Bloem (Ned)
34Lucas Janssen (Ned)
35Bodi Del Grosso (Ned)
36Mika Van Gestel (Ned)
37Bart De Veer (Ned)
38Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
39Marco Ehlert (Ned)
40Twan Van Der Drift (Ned)
41Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Ned)
42Joseph Beckingsale (GBr)
43Pim Funken (Ned)
44Job Boontjes (Ned)
45Cas Jansen (Ned)
46Max Goris (Ned)
47Lars Van Ark (Ned)
48Jordi Van Heijst (Ned)
49Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
50Sam Kerkvliet (Ned)
51Christoff Van Heerden (RSA)
52Sam Oosterholt (Ned)
53Gauthier Heymes (Fra)
54Lucas Brandt (Ned)
55Hugo Jansen (Ned)
DNFBram Gerritsen (Ned)
DNFYoep Van Der Peet (Ned)

