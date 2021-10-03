Toon Aerts wins Superprestige in Gieten
Hermans, Iserbyt round out podium
Elite Men: Gieten - Gieten
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|1:00:42
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:03
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:29
|5
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:38
|6
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:43
|7
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:03
|8
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:02:12
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes
|0:02:40
|10
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:59
|11
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:03:06
|12
|Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:03:11
|13
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:03:15
|14
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:03:41
|15
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:03:49
|16
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:04:21
|17
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:04:32
|18
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:04:56
|19
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:05:05
|20
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:05:07
|21
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) IKO - Crelan
|0:05:33
|22
|Lennert Belmans (Bel) IKO - Crelan
|0:05:40
|23
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|0:05:59
|24
|Joran Wyseure (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team
|25
|Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
|26
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned) IKO - Crelan
|27
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
|28
|Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|29
|Klaas Groenen (Ned)
|30
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|31
|Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
|32
|Mike Hooiveld (Ned)
|33
|Joren Bloem (Ned)
|34
|Lucas Janssen (Ned)
|35
|Bodi Del Grosso (Ned)
|36
|Mika Van Gestel (Ned)
|37
|Bart De Veer (Ned)
|38
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|39
|Marco Ehlert (Ned)
|40
|Twan Van Der Drift (Ned)
|41
|Lukas Van Der Vleuten (Ned)
|42
|Joseph Beckingsale (GBr)
|43
|Pim Funken (Ned)
|44
|Job Boontjes (Ned)
|45
|Cas Jansen (Ned)
|46
|Max Goris (Ned)
|47
|Lars Van Ark (Ned)
|48
|Jordi Van Heijst (Ned)
|49
|Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
|50
|Sam Kerkvliet (Ned)
|51
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA)
|52
|Sam Oosterholt (Ned)
|53
|Gauthier Heymes (Fra)
|54
|Lucas Brandt (Ned)
|55
|Hugo Jansen (Ned)
|DNF
|Bram Gerritsen (Ned)
|DNF
|Yoep Van Der Peet (Ned)
