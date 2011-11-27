Trending

Vos gets the win at Gieten

Dutchwoman reverses previous day's World Cup defeat

Image 1 of 25

Helen Wyman

Helen Wyman
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 25

Sanne Van Paassen

Sanne Van Paassen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 25

Helen Wyman

Helen Wyman
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 25

Daphy Van Den Brand runs with her bike

Daphy Van Den Brand runs with her bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 25

Daphy Van Den Brand dismounts

Daphy Van Den Brand dismounts
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 25

Marianne Vos runs with her bike

Marianne Vos runs with her bike
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 25

Daphy Van Den Brand

Daphy Van Den Brand
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 25

Sanne Van Paassen

Sanne Van Paassen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 25

Helen Wyman

Helen Wyman
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 25

Amy Dombroski

Amy Dombroski
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 25

Daphny Van Den Brand

Daphny Van Den Brand
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 25

Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 25

Sophie De Boer (Telenet - Fidea) leads a group of chasers.

Sophie De Boer (Telenet - Fidea) leads a group of chasers.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 25

Sanne Van Paassen

Sanne Van Paassen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 25

Sophie De Boer (Telenet - Fidea) chases the leaders.

Sophie De Boer (Telenet - Fidea) chases the leaders.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 25

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Boxx) dismounts.

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Boxx) dismounts.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 25

Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink/Leontien.nl) paid for her World Cup efforts from the previous day.

Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink/Leontien.nl) paid for her World Cup efforts from the previous day.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 25

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) stretches out her lead.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) stretches out her lead.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 25

Pavla Havlikova (Telenet - Fidea) couldn't match Marianne Vos' pace.

Pavla Havlikova (Telenet - Fidea) couldn't match Marianne Vos' pace.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 25

Helen Wyman (Kona) in pursuit of the leaders.

Helen Wyman (Kona) in pursuit of the leaders.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 25

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) follows Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink/Leontien.nl).

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) follows Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink/Leontien.nl).
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 25

Helen Wyman (Kona) comes home in third.

Helen Wyman (Kona) comes home in third.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 25

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) crosses the line.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) crosses the line.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 25

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates victory.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates victory.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 25

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) flanked by Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink/Leontien.nl) and Helen Wyman (Kona) on the Gieten podium.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) flanked by Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink/Leontien.nl) and Helen Wyman (Kona) on the Gieten podium.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:38:36
2Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:35
3Helen Wyman (GBr) KONA/FSA Factory Team0:01:09
4Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash0:01:55
5Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
7Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
8Sophie De Boer (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:00
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:05
10Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion0:02:11
11Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:59
12Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:03:01
13Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:03:06
14Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)0:03:11
15Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:03:15
16Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) AWV De Zwaluwen0:03:39
17Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:04:09
18Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling
19Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
20Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies0:04:37
21Iris Ockeloen (Ned) Moving Ladies0:04:39
22Susanne Juranek (Bel)0:05:06
23Susanne Bachmann (Bel)0:05:13
24Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team0:05:15
25Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:05:17
26Chanella Stougje (Ned) RWC Ahoy0:06:00
-2lapsMaud Kaptheijns (Ned) TWC De Kempen
-2lapsMarjolein Wijkel (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
-2lapsAnneet Eendhuizen (Ned) RTV Oldenzaalse WLC
-2lapsWendy Oosterwoud (Ned) WV Woonexpo Kapenga
-2lapsDanielle Meijering (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
-2lapsJulia Schobben (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
-2lapsCeline Van Houtum (Ned) WV Schijndel
-3lapsSanne Van De Zijden (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
-3lapsMichelle Stummel (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
-4lapsAnne Peer (Ned) WV Uden

Latest on Cyclingnews