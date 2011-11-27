Vos gets the win at Gieten
Dutchwoman reverses previous day's World Cup defeat
Elite women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:38:36
|2
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:35
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) KONA/FSA Factory Team
|0:01:09
|4
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|0:01:55
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|6
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|7
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|8
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|10
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|0:02:11
|11
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|12
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:03:01
|13
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:03:06
|14
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|0:03:11
|15
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|0:03:15
|16
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) AWV De Zwaluwen
|0:03:39
|17
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:04:09
|18
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling
|19
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|20
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies
|0:04:37
|21
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned) Moving Ladies
|0:04:39
|22
|Susanne Juranek (Bel)
|0:05:06
|23
|Susanne Bachmann (Bel)
|0:05:13
|24
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|25
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:05:17
|26
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) RWC Ahoy
|0:06:00
|-2laps
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|-2laps
|Marjolein Wijkel (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|-2laps
|Anneet Eendhuizen (Ned) RTV Oldenzaalse WLC
|-2laps
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned) WV Woonexpo Kapenga
|-2laps
|Danielle Meijering (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|-2laps
|Julia Schobben (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|-2laps
|Celine Van Houtum (Ned) WV Schijndel
|-3laps
|Sanne Van De Zijden (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|-3laps
|Michelle Stummel (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|-4laps
|Anne Peer (Ned) WV Uden
