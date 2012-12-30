Trending

Nash prevails in muddy Diegem Superprestige

Cant out-paced, Chainel takes third

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:34:29
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:00:07
3Lucie Chainel (Fra)0:00:23
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:00:30
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:01:03
6Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:01:39
7Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
8Annie Last (GBr)0:01:43
9Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:51
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:02:21
11Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:02:51
12Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
13Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
14Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
15Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
16Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
17Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
18Louise Robinson (GBr)0:03:27
19Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:46
20Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
21Evy Luijkers (Ned)
22Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:03:59
23Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
24Adela Carter (GBr)0:04:11
25Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
26Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:04:26
27Stephanie De Croock (Bel)0:04:36
28Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:04:46
29Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:04:49
30Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)
31Femke Van den Driessche (Bel)0:05:04
32Kim Banga (Ned)0:05:06
33Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:05:19
34Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:05:30
35Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:05:56
36Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
37Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team0:06:05
38Clémence Ondet (Fra)0:06:46
39Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT0:07:15
40Jelena Eric (Srb)0:07:30
41Lindy van Anrooij (Ned)0:07:44
42Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)0:07:53
43Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:08:14
44Céline Ondet (Fra)0:09:01
45Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:10:11
46Aurélie Vermeir (Bel)0:10:59
47Katleen Fraeye (Bel)0:11:20
48 (-1 lap)Sandie Verriest (Bel)
49 (-2 laps)Maggie Van Beeumen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje Cycling
50Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT

