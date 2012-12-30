Nash prevails in muddy Diegem Superprestige
Cant out-paced, Chainel takes third
Elite women: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:34:29
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:07
|3
|Lucie Chainel (Fra)
|0:00:23
|4
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:01:03
|6
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:39
|7
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|8
|Annie Last (GBr)
|0:01:43
|9
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:02:21
|11
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|0:02:51
|12
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|13
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|14
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|15
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|16
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|17
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|18
|Louise Robinson (GBr)
|0:03:27
|19
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:03:46
|20
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|21
|Evy Luijkers (Ned)
|22
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:03:59
|23
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|24
|Adela Carter (GBr)
|0:04:11
|25
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel)
|26
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel)
|0:04:26
|27
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
|0:04:36
|28
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:04:46
|29
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:04:49
|30
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel)
|31
|Femke Van den Driessche (Bel)
|0:05:04
|32
|Kim Banga (Ned)
|0:05:06
|33
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|34
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:05:30
|35
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|0:05:56
|36
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|37
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|0:06:05
|38
|Clémence Ondet (Fra)
|0:06:46
|39
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT
|0:07:15
|40
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|0:07:30
|41
|Lindy van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:07:44
|42
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:07:53
|43
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:08:14
|44
|Céline Ondet (Fra)
|0:09:01
|45
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|0:10:11
|46
|Aurélie Vermeir (Bel)
|0:10:59
|47
|Katleen Fraeye (Bel)
|0:11:20
|48 (-1 lap)
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
|49 (-2 laps)
|Maggie Van Beeumen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje Cycling
|50
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
