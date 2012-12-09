Trending

Timmerman, Van Gilder on top of rescheduled Supercross Cup

Race delayed by Hurricane Sandy goes on

Mike Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycle) takes 2nd place, Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) wins 1st place. Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team) is 3rd.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Hurricane Sandy may have postponed it, but the women came out full force for the first race of the weekend at Super Cross 2012.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Like clockwork, Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) takes her place: leading Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) out for lap #1.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
The ladies dismount for the first climb.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
The riders hop the hurdles on the way up.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Showing strength in numbers, Arley, Laura and Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) take the barriers with ease.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Despite best efforts, Nicole Thieman (Team CF) lost contact with the lead group.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
NY local rider, BrittLee Bowman (pedalpowertraining.com) makes Brooklyn proud by breaking into the top 10.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Driving the train with all her energy, Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) manages to push the pace hard enough to out gun the elite men's first lap!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Popping her guns, Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) has them all lined up picture perfect…

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
...but LVG, showing us just how she's been able to win over 200 races, slips right past and takes the lead away. Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) once again wears the first place crown.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Arley Kemmerer (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) takes 2nd place, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) wins 1st place, Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) is 3rd.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) quickly pulls a group out on the first lap-splitting the pack into bunches.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Mike Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycle) arrives from Toronto to garner UCI points for his bid for the worlds.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Adam "smooth moves" Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis) dismounts to begin the barriers. He takes "best moves" for the day.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Brooklyn boy Dan Chabanov (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) concentrates over the barriers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
The men take the barriers with RGM Watches-Richard Sachs still holding the lead.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team) put in a great effort and carries that bike with style over the barriers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Bullrider, Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team) charges up the hill "horns-out".

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Nick Keough (www.keoghcyclocross.com) tries to hang on the top three.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Race promoter, Myles Romanow put on a great race today – AND put on his jersey and got on the bike. His ability to work through the issues of the last month is a testament to his great love of cycle cross. Thanks Myles!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
The rain and fog cleared early and you can still see Sandy's effects further down the course.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
The sprint starts with Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycles) making a furious push for the lead.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
He could not beat the hill, or Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) who takes the win.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:56:52
2Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
3Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team0:00:03
4Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:00:06
5Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria0:00:34
6Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:00:37
7Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:41
8Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:11
9Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:42
10Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:02:01
11Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis0:02:27
12Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:02:41
13Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:10
14Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:03:31
15Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:54
16Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale0:04:02
17Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team0:04:47
18Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling
19Jonathan Baggett (USA)
20Eric Oishi (USA)
21Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
22Zachary Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
23Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots
24Brian Wolff (USA)
25Myles Romanow (Can)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:38:05
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:01
3Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:41
4Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining0:01:04
5Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:01:10
6Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ0:01:11
7Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time0:01:22
8Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB0:01:28
9Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:01:48
10Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:02:37
11Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles0:02:46
12Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax0:02:52
13Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:53
14Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:03:43

