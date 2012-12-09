Timmerman, Van Gilder on top of rescheduled Supercross Cup
Race delayed by Hurricane Sandy goes on
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:56:52
|2
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
|3
|Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:00:06
|5
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria
|0:00:34
|6
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:00:37
|7
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:11
|9
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:42
|10
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:02:01
|11
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|0:02:27
|12
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:02:41
|13
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:10
|14
|Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:03:31
|15
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:03:54
|16
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|0:04:02
|17
|Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:04:47
|18
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School p/b KOR Cycling
|19
|Jonathan Baggett (USA)
|20
|Eric Oishi (USA)
|21
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|22
|Zachary Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
|23
|Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots
|24
|Brian Wolff (USA)
|25
|Myles Romanow (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:38:05
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:01
|3
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:41
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull targettraining
|0:01:04
|5
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:01:10
|6
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita/espnW NJ
|0:01:11
|7
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) PowerWatts - Fit Time
|0:01:22
|8
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/BPB
|0:01:28
|9
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:01:48
|10
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:02:37
|11
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|0:02:46
|12
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|0:02:52
|13
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:53
|14
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:03:43
