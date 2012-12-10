Trending

Werner elevates himself from third to first on second day of Supercross Cup

Wren, Garrigan make up podium

Image 1 of 17

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 17

But a great ride from Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team) took the win!

But a great ride from Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team) took the win!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 17

Normally riding road-Tyler Wren (Jamis Bicycles) showed some great CX on the course today.

Normally riding road-Tyler Wren (Jamis Bicycles) showed some great CX on the course today.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 17

Having now earned enough points for 'cross Worlds, Michael Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycle) considers the road ahead.

Having now earned enough points for 'cross Worlds, Michael Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycle) considers the road ahead.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 17

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) finished strong, but didn't have the race he did on Day 1.

Dan Timmerman (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) finished strong, but didn't have the race he did on Day 1.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 17

Face of a leader- Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team) smokes the pack.

Face of a leader- Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team) smokes the pack.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 17

Christian Favata (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) did a good job for his team this weekend.

Christian Favata (RGM Watches-Richard Sachs) did a good job for his team this weekend.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 17

Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) works with Adam Myerson (Team SmartStopMountain Khakis) to bridge the gap to the lead group.

Nicholas Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com) works with Adam Myerson (Team SmartStopMountain Khakis) to bridge the gap to the lead group.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 17

Dan Chabanov (RMG Watches- Richard Sachs) keeps a keen eye on the road ahead.

Dan Chabanov (RMG Watches- Richard Sachs) keeps a keen eye on the road ahead.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 17

Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis) moves carefully through this crowd.

Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis) moves carefully through this crowd.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 17

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 17

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 17

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 17

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 17

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 17

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 17

Michael Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycle) takes 3rd, Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team) wins 1st, Tyler Wren (Jamis Bicycles) is 2nd. Congrats Guys!

Michael Garrigan (Stage-Race/Blacksmith cycle) takes 3rd, Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team) wins 1st, Tyler Wren (Jamis Bicycles) is 2nd. Congrats Guys!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team0:58:58
2Tyler Wren (USA)0:00:04
3Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race0:00:08
4Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:00:22
5Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:28
6Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com0:01:05
7Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:01:44
8Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis0:01:45
9Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria0:01:48
10Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:01:59
11Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix0:03:05
12Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:34
13Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale0:03:35
14Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team0:03:39
15Zoltan TISZA (Can)
16Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
17Jonathan Baggett (USA)
18Zachary Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
19Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots
20Brian Wolff (USA)
21Myles Romanow (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews