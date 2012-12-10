Werner elevates himself from third to first on second day of Supercross Cup
Wren, Garrigan make up podium
Image 1 of 17
Image 2 of 17
Image 3 of 17
Image 4 of 17
Image 5 of 17
Image 6 of 17
Image 7 of 17
Image 8 of 17
Image 9 of 17
Image 10 of 17
Image 11 of 17
Image 12 of 17
Image 13 of 17
Image 14 of 17
Image 15 of 17
Image 16 of 17
Image 17 of 17
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner Jr. (USA) BMC U23 Development Team
|0:58:58
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA)
|0:00:04
|3
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Blacksmithcycle/Stage-Race
|0:00:08
|4
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:00:22
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:28
|6
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:01:05
|7
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:01:44
|8
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|0:01:45
|9
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund/NCC/Vittoria
|0:01:48
|10
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:01:59
|11
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:03:05
|12
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:34
|13
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|0:03:35
|14
|Nicholas Van Winkle (USA) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:03:39
|15
|Zoltan TISZA (Can)
|16
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|17
|Jonathan Baggett (USA)
|18
|Zachary Bender (USA) Cycle-Smart
|19
|Joseph O'Brien-Applegate (USA) Bicycle Roots
|20
|Brian Wolff (USA)
|21
|Myles Romanow (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy