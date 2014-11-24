Trending

Kemmerer wins back-to-back races at Super Cross Cup

Noble second and Bruno Roy third

Arley Kemmerer ((PB2 Pro Cycling) rounding some switchbacks before the stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Clearly in the lead - Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) makes this win two for two.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The last lap has Colonial Bike Co and B2C2 p/b Boloco riders huffing up the hill.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The steps had a strong NYC sponsorship - could it be the city knows a thing or two about that?

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Winningest Woman in America, Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) still kicking butt-and gets a solid weekend of racing.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) has a good technique pushing the bike forward as she runs, rather than drag it.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) keeps an eye on her extra long spikes- which came in handy on the muddy run-up.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/ Van Dessel) concentrates and looks determined.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Christina Birch (Jam Fund/NCC) tries to stay with the field.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women’s Team) climbs against the barriers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) takes the run up with ease and is the first to top.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Amanda Carey (Team Rhino Rush) concentrates on making the top ten.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Within a half lap, Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) and Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) separated themselves from the pack.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The Women’s field moves on to the second day of this UCI weekend race.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Women’s Podium: 2nd place: Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) 1st place: Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) 3rd place: Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles. Congratulations to All!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Arley Kemmerer (Pb2) claimed her second consecutive victory in New York's Supercross Cup. The 30-year-old once again got the better of Ellen Noble (Jam Fund), but this time did not let the race come down to a two-woman sprint. Kemmerer crossed the line with a comfortable margin of victory with Noble 17 seconds behind.

Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill/Seven Cycles) rounded out the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arley Kemmerer (USA) Pb2 Pro Cycling0:44:36
2Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:00:17
3Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles0:00:34
4Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe0:01:09
5Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team0:01:26
6Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:02:03
7Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush0:02:07
8Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:02:10
9Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:02:24
10Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom0:02:53
11Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Ri0:03:21
12Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 P/B Boloco0:03:28
13Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:03:38
14Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te0:03:44
15Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:03:50
16Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco0:04:00
17Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:04:06
18Christina Birch (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:04:13
19Melissa Seib (USA) Bikeman.Com0:04:34
20Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery P/B Va Asset Gro0:04:59
21Jauron Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy0:05:15
22Erin Faccone (USA) Gpm Sport0:05:40
23Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:05:57
24Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com0:06:17
25Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Hudson/Flash Cx-1Lap
26Jane Rossi (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design
27Jordan Dube (USA) Keough Cyclocross-2Laps
28Travis Rabbit (USA) Yale Cycling-3Laps
DNFNicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
DNFChristin Reuter (USA) Nycross P/B Craft

