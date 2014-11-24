Kemmerer wins back-to-back races at Super Cross Cup
Noble second and Bruno Roy third
Elite Women: Stony Point -
Arley Kemmerer (Pb2) claimed her second consecutive victory in New York's Supercross Cup. The 30-year-old once again got the better of Ellen Noble (Jam Fund), but this time did not let the race come down to a two-woman sprint. Kemmerer crossed the line with a comfortable margin of victory with Noble 17 seconds behind.
Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill/Seven Cycles) rounded out the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Pb2 Pro Cycling
|0:44:36
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:00:17
|3
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles
|0:00:34
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Powe
|0:01:09
|5
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:02:03
|7
|Amanda Carey (USA) Team Rhino Rush
|0:02:07
|8
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:02:10
|9
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:02:24
|10
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom
|0:02:53
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman/Ri
|0:03:21
|12
|Julie Wright (USA) B2C2 P/B Boloco
|0:03:28
|13
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:03:38
|14
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Te
|0:03:44
|15
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:03:50
|16
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco
|0:04:00
|17
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:04:06
|18
|Christina Birch (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:04:13
|19
|Melissa Seib (USA) Bikeman.Com
|0:04:34
|20
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery P/B Va Asset Gro
|0:04:59
|21
|Jauron Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy
|0:05:15
|22
|Erin Faccone (USA) Gpm Sport
|0:05:40
|23
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|0:05:57
|24
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|0:06:17
|25
|Jennifer Nordhem (USA) Hudson/Flash Cx
|-1Lap
|26
|Jane Rossi (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design
|27
|Jordan Dube (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|-2Laps
|28
|Travis Rabbit (USA) Yale Cycling
|-3Laps
|DNF
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|DNF
|Christin Reuter (USA) Nycross P/B Craft
