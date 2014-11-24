Image 1 of 15 Arley Kemmerer ((PB2 Pro Cycling) rounding some switchbacks before the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 15 Clearly in the lead - Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) makes this win two for two. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 15 The last lap has Colonial Bike Co and B2C2 p/b Boloco riders huffing up the hill. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 15 The steps had a strong NYC sponsorship - could it be the city knows a thing or two about that? (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 15 Winningest Woman in America, Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) still kicking butt-and gets a solid weekend of racing. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 6 of 15 Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) has a good technique pushing the bike forward as she runs, rather than drag it. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 7 of 15 Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) keeps an eye on her extra long spikes- which came in handy on the muddy run-up. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 8 of 15 Cassandra Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/ Van Dessel) concentrates and looks determined. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 9 of 15 Christina Birch (Jam Fund/NCC) tries to stay with the field. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 10 of 15 Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women’s Team) climbs against the barriers. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 11 of 15 Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) takes the run up with ease and is the first to top. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 12 of 15 Amanda Carey (Team Rhino Rush) concentrates on making the top ten. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 13 of 15 Within a half lap, Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) and Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) separated themselves from the pack. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 14 of 15 The Women’s field moves on to the second day of this UCI weekend race. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 15 of 15 Women’s Podium: 2nd place: Ellen Noble (Jam Fund/NCC) 1st place: Arley Kemmerer (PB2 Pro Cycling) 3rd place: Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob’s Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles. Congratulations to All! (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Arley Kemmerer (Pb2) claimed her second consecutive victory in New York's Supercross Cup. The 30-year-old once again got the better of Ellen Noble (Jam Fund), but this time did not let the race come down to a two-woman sprint. Kemmerer crossed the line with a comfortable margin of victory with Noble 17 seconds behind.

Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill/Seven Cycles) rounded out the podium.

