Werner wins Super Cross Cup 2

Timmerman and White complete podium

Image 1 of 14

Men’s field takes off on the final day of weekend racing.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 14

Kerry Werner Jr. (Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b Kelly Benefits) moves up from yesterday and takes the win.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 14

Yesterday’s winner, Cameron Dodge (Pure Energy/Scott Bicycles) seems a bit spent by the last lap.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 14

Half a lap to go- Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.) makes his move.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 14

With two laps to go: Timmerman, White and Werner Jr. break away and line up to duke it out for the finish.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 14

Brooklyn’s other Murphy- Kyle (Murphy Brothers Cyclocross) takes it easy on a very slippery corner.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 14

Danish rider, Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) misses the first day due to an airline glitch- but managed a good showing anyway.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 14

TRT Bicycles’ Christian Favata focuses on getting into the top ten group.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 14

Anthony Clark (Jam Fund/NCC) had a pretty good weekend of racing.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 14

Kerry Werner Jr. (Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b Kelly Benefits) dances up the hill on his peddles.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 14

Rhode Island School of Design’s Jules Goguely tries to latch on to the lead group.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 14

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) rides up the run-up.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 14

Dan Timmerman (House Industries/SimpleHuman) takes the lead from the start.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 14

Men’s Podium: 2nd place: Dan Timmerman (House Industries/SimpleHuman) 1st place: Kerry Werner Jr. (Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b Kelly Benefits) 3rd place: Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.) Congratulations to All!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Optum Pro Cycling Cx Team1:07:20
2Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman0:00:01
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:18
4Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx0:00:37
5Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:01:00
6Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching0:01:50
7Cameron Dodge (USA) Pure Energy / Scott Bicycles0:01:59
8Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles0:02:09
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross0:02:22
10Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:02:40
11Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:02:58
12Adam St Germain (USA) Engvt - Specialized0:03:46
13Kevin Noiles (Can)0:04:09
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross0:04:14
15Phil Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Rc
16Derrick St John (Can) Trp Factory Racing0:04:52
17Nick Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:05:43
18Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Team Poc+Ritte0:06:03
19Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc0:06:57
20Aaron Oakes (USA) Nycross p/b Craft
21Dan Chabanov (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman
22Bill Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
23Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
24Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
25Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery/ Trek
26Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
27Christopher Rabadi (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc
28Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design
29Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University Cycling
30Colin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.Com
31Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx Team
32Tim Ratta (USA) Expo Wheelmen
33Ford Murphy (USA) Northeastern University
34Kenneth Dailey (USA) West Point Cycling Team
35Ross Baldwin (USA) High Gear/Trek/Ww

