Werner wins Super Cross Cup 2
Timmerman and White complete podium
Elite Men: Stony Point -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum Pro Cycling Cx Team
|1:07:20
|2
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman
|0:00:01
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:18
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx
|0:00:37
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:01:00
|6
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching
|0:01:50
|7
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Pure Energy / Scott Bicycles
|0:01:59
|8
|Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles
|0:02:09
|9
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:22
|10
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:02:40
|11
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:58
|12
|Adam St Germain (USA) Engvt - Specialized
|0:03:46
|13
|Kevin Noiles (Can)
|0:04:09
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|0:04:14
|15
|Phil Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts Rc
|16
|Derrick St John (Can) Trp Factory Racing
|0:04:52
|17
|Nick Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:05:43
|18
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) Team Poc+Ritte
|0:06:03
|19
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:06:57
|20
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Nycross p/b Craft
|21
|Dan Chabanov (USA) House Industries/Simplehuman
|22
|Bill Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|23
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|24
|Evan Murphy (USA) Murphy Brothers Cyclocross
|25
|Cody Lacosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery/ Trek
|26
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|27
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc
|28
|Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design
|29
|Nathan Dugan (USA) Columbia University Cycling
|30
|Colin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.Com
|31
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx Team
|32
|Tim Ratta (USA) Expo Wheelmen
|33
|Ford Murphy (USA) Northeastern University
|34
|Kenneth Dailey (USA) West Point Cycling Team
|35
|Ross Baldwin (USA) High Gear/Trek/Ww
