Colbrelli wins SuisseGas Gran Premio Città di Lugano
Lampre-Merida teammates Ulissi second and Ferrari third
Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) won the UCI 1.HC SuisseGas Gran Premio Città di Lugano on Sunday. The Italian out-sprinted compatriots and Lampre-Merida teammates Diego Ulissi and Roberto Ferrari to take the win.
"This victory has been the culmination of a great performances by the entire Bardiani-CSF," Colbrelli said in a team press release. "We knew today was a very good chance to win and we were really motivated to take it. We rode with a winning strategy, everything was perfect even if the day was really hard with cold and rain.
"This victory is a big boost of confidence in view of the next important events of our calendars, such as Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-Sanremo and then the Belgium campaign. We have the confirmation we’re on the right way and, most important, we can forget the not-positive 2015 season and just looking ahead."
The event was held under cold and wet weather conditions along the Lago di Lugano where 113 riders lined up to contest the 70-year-old race. The early breakaway included Serghei Tvetcov (Androni-Sidermec) and Artem Nych (Gazprom RusVelo), who broke away at the 16km mark and stayed away until 132km with a gap of roughly two minutes.
The next move included Ulissi, who was followed promptly by Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF), Damiano Cunego (Nippo Fantini), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data). With no organisation, the move was nearly reabsorbed into the small field with 22km to go but with one final climb, they managed to make it stick, even though the front group slightly reshuffled.
Bardiani-CSF’s Colbrelli joined the leaders, and followed another attack from Ulissi, which was the final move of the day over the last climb. That move included four other riders; Ferrari, Solomennikov, Pantano and Cungeo, but Colbrelli won the sprint to the line.
"People think I’m a sprinter, but it’s not my feeling," Colbrelli said. "During last years I grew a lot, I improved my resistance especially on the short climbs. This is why I attacked selecting the group - I didn’t want a sprint. The hardest moment of the race has been the final kilometer when the small group behind me, Ulissi and Pantano were really close to catching us. Ferrari was there and he’s really fast, I had only one choice - push hard until the finish."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5:02:07
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:04
|7
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:00:07
|8
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:38
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:02
|11
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:16
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|13
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:01:19
|14
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|18
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:01:26
|20
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:01:29
|21
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:02:35
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|24
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:48
|28
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:52
|29
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|30
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|31
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|34
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:13
|35
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:05:42
|36
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|37
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|39
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|41
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|42
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|43
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|44
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|45
|Francesco Baldi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Marco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Sergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Julian Schulze (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Georg Loef (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Arnold Fiek (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Till Drobisch (Nam) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Moritz Fußnegger (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Nicola Genovese (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Daniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Iltjan Nika (Alb) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Marco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
