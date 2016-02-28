Trending

Colbrelli wins SuisseGas Gran Premio Città di Lugano

Lampre-Merida teammates Ulissi second and Ferrari third

Image 1 of 11

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF wins GP Lugano

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF wins GP Lugano
(Image credit: GP Lugano)
Image 2 of 11

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins a rain-soaked GP Lugano

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins a rain-soaked GP Lugano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) beats Lampre-Merida teammates Ulissi and Ferrari

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) beats Lampre-Merida teammates Ulissi and Ferrari
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) was in one of the day's breakaways

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) was in one of the day's breakaways
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) ended up crashing and taken to hospital in Lugano

Eduardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF) ended up crashing and taken to hospital in Lugano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Serghei Tvetcov (Androni-Sidermec) and Artem Nych (Gazprom RusVelo) were also in one of the day's breakaways in Lugano

Serghei Tvetcov (Androni-Sidermec) and Artem Nych (Gazprom RusVelo) were also in one of the day's breakaways in Lugano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Lampre-Merida chase the breakaway in Lugano

Lampre-Merida chase the breakaway in Lugano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins GP Lugano

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins GP Lugano
(Image credit: Bardiani - CSF)
Image 9 of 11

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins GP Lugano

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins GP Lugano
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) tops the podium at GP Lugano

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) tops the podium at GP Lugano
(Image credit: GP Lugano)
Image 11 of 11

2016 GP Lugano podium: Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida)

2016 GP Lugano podium: Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: GP Lugano)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) won the UCI 1.HC SuisseGas Gran Premio Città di Lugano on Sunday. The Italian out-sprinted compatriots and Lampre-Merida teammates Diego Ulissi and Roberto Ferrari to take the win.

Related Articles

Zardini fractures four vertebrae in high-speed crash at GP Lugano

"This victory has been the culmination of a great performances by the entire Bardiani-CSF," Colbrelli said in a team press release. "We knew today was a very good chance to win and we were really motivated to take it. We rode with a winning strategy, everything was perfect even if the day was really hard with cold and rain.

"This victory is a big boost of confidence in view of the next important events of our calendars, such as Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-Sanremo and then the Belgium campaign. We have the confirmation we’re on the right way and, most important, we can forget the not-positive 2015 season and just looking ahead."

The event was held under cold and wet weather conditions along the Lago di Lugano where 113 riders lined up to contest the 70-year-old race. The early breakaway included Serghei Tvetcov (Androni-Sidermec) and Artem Nych (Gazprom RusVelo), who broke away at the 16km mark and stayed away until 132km with a gap of roughly two minutes.

The next move included Ulissi, who was followed promptly by Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF), Damiano Cunego (Nippo Fantini), Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data). With no organisation, the move was nearly reabsorbed into the small field with 22km to go but with one final climb, they managed to make it stick, even though the front group slightly reshuffled.

Bardiani-CSF’s Colbrelli joined the leaders, and followed another attack from Ulissi, which was the final move of the day over the last climb. That move included four other riders; Ferrari, Solomennikov, Pantano and Cungeo, but Colbrelli won the sprint to the line.

"People think I’m a sprinter, but it’s not my feeling," Colbrelli said. "During last years I grew a lot, I improved my resistance especially on the short climbs. This is why I attacked selecting the group - I didn’t want a sprint. The hardest moment of the race has been the final kilometer when the small group behind me, Ulissi and Pantano were really close to catching us. Ferrari was there and he’s really fast, I had only one choice - push hard until the finish."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5:02:07
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
5Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) IAM Cycling
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:04
7Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:00:07
8Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:38
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
10Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:02
11Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:16
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
13Mauro Finetto (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:01:19
14Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
16Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Redi Halilaj (Alb) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
18Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:01:26
20Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:01:29
21Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:02:35
22Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
23Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
24Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
27Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:48
28Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:52
29Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
30Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
31Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
32Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling0:04:04
34Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:13
35Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:05:42
36David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
37Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
38Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
39Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
41Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
42Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
43Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
44Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
45Francesco Baldi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFKristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFOliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFSergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFAlexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFLukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFKarel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFPawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFAdam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
DNFLennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) Stölting Service Group
DNFChristian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
DNFNico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Team Roth
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
DNFGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Cacciotti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFMarco Molteni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFMarco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFAlex Turrin (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFEugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFPierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFYukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFSergii Movchan (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFKai Kautz (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
DNFFlorian Nowak (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
DNFJulian Schulze (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
DNFGeorg Loef (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
DNFArnold Fiek (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
DNFTill Drobisch (Nam) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
DNFMoritz Fußnegger (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFNicola Genovese (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFDaniel Gines Martin (Spa) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFIltjan Nika (Alb) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFMarco Tizza (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
DNFAlessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

 

Latest on Cyclingnews