Anna van der Breggen wins Strade Bianche in heroic solo
Niewiadoma second, Longo Borghini third
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) started her 2018 race programme with a cagey victory in Strade Bianche. She and last year's winner Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) attacked on the penultimate gravel sector, and when Longo Borghini dropped back due to a mechanical, Van der Breggen continued unabated. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) took up the chase, but it was too little too late, and the Pole finished as runner-up in Siena for the third time in a row. Longo Borghini rounded out the podium.
Related Articles
After a week with snow and temperatures below zero, the temperatures climbed above the freezing point on race day. Just before the neutral start, the rain began to come down and didn't stop for the whole 136km race turning the eight sectors' 31.6km of white roads of Tuscany into a brownish mixture of gravel, slush and water.
Mayuko Hagiwara (Alé-Cipollini), Sara Penton (Team Virtu Cycling), and Katia Ragusa (BePink) attacked early. After Hagiwara lost contact with the other two on the first gravel sector, the gap to the peloton stood at 1:17 minutes. This dropped again on the following sector, and the front duo was caught by the peloton after 39 km.
After the feed zone with around 75km to the finish, the star-studded Boels Dolmans team led the race onto sector five, the longest gravel sector at 9.5km. Here, Elisa Longo Borghini suffered a puncture which forced her to chase back on for a while after getting a spare wheel from a teammate. Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) put in an attack and got a small gap, she was soon joined by World Champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) and Ellen van Dijk (Team Sunweb).
This trio kept a gap of around 40 seconds throughout a 34km stretch with no gravel but was eventually caught by what was left of the peloton just after sector six. With 22km and two short but steeply-climbing gravel sectors to go, around 25 riders remained in contention.
Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini attacked into the seventh gravel sector, Colle Pinzuto, closely followed by Van der Breggen. At the end of the sector, it was Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini who opened up a gap of maybe 20 seconds. With 17km to the finish, Longo Borghini got something stuck in her wheel, leaving her unable to follow Van der Breggen.
On the final gravel sector of Le Tolfe, Niewiadoma went solo from the eight-strong chase group in an attempt to reach the front, but Van der Breggen paced herself well. At the 10-kilometre mark, she was a minute ahead of Niewiadoma who had caught Longo Borghini. The Dutchwoman held this advantage into Siena where she could celebrate victory on the Piazza del Campo. Niewiadoma left Longo Borghini behind on the final kilometre to take second place.
With this victory, Anna van der Breggen takes the lead in the 2018 Women's WorldTour, a classification that she already won in 2017.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4:10:48
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:49
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:59
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:32
|5
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|6
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:37
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:01:41
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|9
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:36
|10
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:10
|12
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|14
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:04:14
|15
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|16
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:16
|17
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:22
|18
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:04:24
|19
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:04:26
|20
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:28
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|22
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:04:37
|23
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|24
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|25
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:32
|26
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:07:21
|27
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:07:31
|28
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:07:42
|29
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:08:01
|30
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:08:20
|31
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|32
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|33
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|34
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:10:54
|35
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|36
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:35
|37
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:11:50
|38
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:56
|39
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:48
|40
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:12:51
|41
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|42
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:12:56
|43
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|44
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:12:59
|45
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:13:01
|46
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|0:13:03
|47
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|48
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:13:08
|49
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:10
|50
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:13:22
|52
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:13:51
|53
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:15:45
|54
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|0:15:50
|55
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:15:53
|56
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:18:40
|57
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|58
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:18:43
|59
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:18:49
|OTL
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:24:12
|OTL
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|OTL
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:25:42
|OTL
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:25:51
|OTL
|Nicole d'Agostin (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|OTL
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|OTL
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|OTL
|Francesca Pisciali (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|OTL
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|OTL
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini
|OTL
|Anna Ceoloni (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|0:25:55
|OTL
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:26:06
|OTL
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:26:17
|OTL
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:26:45
|OTL
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|OTL
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|OTL
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:31:27
|DNS
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Nikola Nosková (Cze) BePink
|DNF
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gloria Manzoni (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|DNF
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|DNF
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Still Bike Team A.S.Dilettantistica
|DNF
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vitasana
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Camilla Møllebro (Den) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Francesca Balducci (Ita) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Lilibeth Chacon (Ven) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Mónika Király (Hun) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) SC Michela Fanini
|DNF
|Argiro Milaki (Gre) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
|DNF
|Katja Jeretina (Slo) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|DNF
|Rosalia Ortiz (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|DNF
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|DNF
|Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|DNF
|Sara Casasola (Ita) Servetto-Stradalli Cycle-Alurecycling
|DNF
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Chiara Perini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy