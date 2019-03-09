Alaphilippe wins Strade Bianche
Frenchman distances Fuglsang on climb into Piazza del Campo; Van Aert is third
Julian Alaphilippe added to his rapidly growing palmarès and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s Classics dominance with victory at the 2019 Strade Bianche.
Related Articles
Van Aert confirms huge potential with second podium at Strade Bianche
Alaphilippe: I made a good move at a good moment and, voila, I won Strade Bianche
Fuglsang: Another second place, surely one day the wins will come
Simon Clarke: 'I hesitated when Fuglsang went, and I should have just gone'
Van Avermaet: The strongest man won Strade Bianche
The Frenchman - who won La Flèche Wallonne, the Clásica San Sebastián, and two stages of the Tour de France last year - got the better of Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in a dramatic tussle up the Via Santa Catarina and down into the Piazza del Campo in Siena.
The duo emerged at the head of the race as the short-but-steep final three sectors of strade bianche - the eponymous Tuscan gravel tracks that characterise the Italian race - split the elite lead group that formed on the longer earlier sectors.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was with them initially and, after being dropped on the 10th of the 11 sectors and spending half an hour on his own, dramatically made his way back for the final kilometre as they began to play cat and mouse. However, the Belgian, who became a full-time road rider only nine days ago, had exhausted his reserves and fell away on the steep slopes of Santa Catarina.
Fuglsang made the big attack on the short, narrow climb, and was first to the top. Alaphilippe, however, responded immediately and looked relaxed in the wheel as they made their way through the narrow twisting streets in the final few hundred metres. One dart from the Frenchman was enough to take him around the Dane in time for the final bend and subsequent drop to the line in the Piazza.
Alaphilippe raised his arms to celebrate his victory, his fourth of the season and a clear sign his rich vein of 2018 form has definitively continued into 2019. The same goes for his team, who, after Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and Le Samyn, have won all four spring Classics so far this season.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Alaphilippe, who was riding Strade Bianche for the very first time. “I was focused all day on the finale. I was lucky to never crash nor have a flat tyre. My team did a great job in protecting me. Jakob Fuglsang was very strong, but I made no mistake. However, I wasn’t confident in winning until the last corner. This is a wonderful victory.”
Zdenek Stybar, winner of Omloop and a former winner of Strade Bianche, finished fourth from the remnants of the 15-rider selection that formed on the long, hilly seventh and eighth sectors that ignited the race for the first real time. Last year's winner Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Alexey Lutsenko (Astan) tricked in just over a minute behind the winner, while Simon Clarke (EF Education First), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) rounded out the top 10.
How it unfolded
The riders were happy to see blues skies shining bright over the stunning Siena skyline as they signed on in the Fortezza Medicea. Last year they were wrapped in warm clothes and capes for the cold and heavy rain but this year’s Strade Bianche was raced under spring-like conditions.
The peloton covered the first of 11 sectors of dirt roads at speed, getting a feel for the dry, dusty road surface. The first real break formed with 150km of the 184km race distance when Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) teammate Nico Denz, Diego Rosa (Team Sky) and Leo Vincent (Groupama-FDJ) got away on one of the steep Tuscan hills.
They quickly opened a gap, pushing their lead up to 4:00 as they climbed up to Montalcino. The average speed was a zippy 42.4km/h, with the peloton refusing to let the quartet gain too much time. The gap as down to 2:30 with 110km left to race as the longest sectors neared.
Geniez pushed the pace in the break on 11.9km sector five to Lucignano d’Asso. The peloton also upped their speed. The race was on.
Vincent slipped back and was eventually caught by the peloton as Geniez, Denz and Rosa pushed on together and passed through the feed zone under a warm Tuscan sun with 80km to race.
Strade Bianche is a stunning race but punctures are almost always fatal and Geniez lost contact when he flatted. He was 1:30 down before he could get going again as the double whammy of sector seven and eight began.
Sector seven is 9.5km long and climbs constantly to the hilltops. Rosa pushed on alone as the dirt road created a serous selection behind, reducing Rosa’s lead to 2:20. After a fast descent to the start of sector eight, Van Avermaet moved to the front and attacked over the top of climb near Monte Sante Maria with 50km to race. The views were stunning but the rides had no time or no chance to enjoy them.
The big-name contenders knew that Van Avermaet was a threat and joined his move. Tim Wellens upped the pace too, as did Yves Lampaert to help his Deceuninck-QuickStep team leaders Stybar and Alaphilippe.
Lutsenko and Fuglsang were there for Astana, Skuijns for Trek-Segafredo and Van Aert flew the flag of Jumbo-Visma. Simon Clarke (EF Education First) and Rob Power (Team Sunweb) was also there, along with surprise Romain Seigle (Groupama-FDJ).
Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was in the first chase group, along with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and others. Thomas needed a wheel change but the group was never likely to get back on with the strongest riders working smoothly together on the road as soon as sector eight finished.
With 36km to go, Rosa was swept up and the finale of the race began on the paved country roads back towards Siena.
Maximilian Schachmann struggled on the climbs but made a huge chasing back on with Viacheslav Kuznetov (Katusha-Alpecin). They got on but soon cracked again.
With 23km to go the final three short sectors of dirt roads reared their heads and Fuglsang was the first to attack. Van Aert quickly got on his wheel and Alaphilippe made a huge effort to join them. The group splintered behind them and the trio quickly opened a 25-second lead.
Onto sector 10, slightly longer at 2.4km but still steep, and another acceleration from Fuglsang saw Van Aert distanced and forced into his long, lonesome chase. The leading duo looked comfortable and led the way onto the final sector with just over 13km to go.
Fuglsang launched another attack but Alaphilippe, despite initially appearing sluggish, was alive to it, and the pair settled in for the run-in to Siena. Behind them, the chase group split up, with Stybar, Van Avermaet, Clarke, and the Lotto duo emerging as the strongest. However, they were 1:30 down by that point and seemingly out of the running.
At first, Alaphlippe and Fuglsang collaborated well on the run-in, keeping Van Aert at just over 30 seconds and the rest of the chase - where Clarke attacked repeatedly - at around 1:30. However, things changed in the final five kilometres. First Alaphilippe peeled off and stretched out his back and tightened his shoes alongside Fuglsang in what looked like an indicator that the mind games were beginning. They pushed on, but neither was prepared to press on wholeheartedly, and Van Aert was able to close in. He made the junction with a kilometre to go, and came flying past, until Alaphilippe caved and went after him.
Van Aert led the way as the Santa Catarina started, with Alaphilippe in the wheel, but it wasn’t long before Fuglsang launched his big attack. Alaphilippe was straight onto him and, despite cresting in second place, it was no surprise to see him spurt past the tired Dane on the narrow roads to cap another huge victory for him and his team.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:47:14
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:27
|4
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:00
|5
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Ccc Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Ef Education First
|0:01:08
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:28
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:41
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|15
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-Fdj
|0:02:44
|16
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:47
|19
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:48
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Dimension Data
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:02:56
|23
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:57
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:00
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|26
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:09
|27
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|0:03:17
|28
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:54
|29
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|0:08:04
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:57
|32
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|33
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Ccc Team
|0:09:17
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) Ccc Team
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) Team Dimension Data
|37
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|39
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|42
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|44
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|45
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data
|0:09:24
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
|48
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|49
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|50
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:26
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|0:09:30
|53
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Ccc Team
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|55
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|56
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:09:44
|57
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-Fdj
|0:09:46
|58
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:09:57
|59
|François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|60
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:12:05
|61
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) Ef Education First
|0:12:24
|62
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|63
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
|0:12:27
|64
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|67
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|68
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|69
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
|70
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:12:32
|72
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Ef Education First
|73
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|74
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:43
|75
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:12:47
|76
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:49
|77
|Nico Denz (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:12:57
|78
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Ef Education First
|0:22:54
|79
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|80
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|81
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|82
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:22:57
|OTL
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|OTL
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|OTL
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|OTL
|Markel Irizar Aramburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|OTL
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|OTL
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|OTL
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|OTL
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|OTL
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Logan Owen (USA) Ef Education First
|OTL
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|OTL
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|OTL
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|OTL
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|OTL
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|OTL
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Josef Cerný (Cze) Ccc Team
|DNF
|Sean Bennett (USA) Ef Education First
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|DNF
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-Fdj
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|DNF
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-Fdj
|DNF
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|DNF
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Rui Costa (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Uae Team Emirates
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotels
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy