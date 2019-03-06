Trending

Strade Bianche past winners

Champions 2007-2018

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2018Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2017Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2016Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
2015Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
2012Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
2009Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road
2008Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
2007Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC

