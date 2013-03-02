Trending

Moser thrills tifosi with Strade Bianche win

Cannondale 1-2 as Sagan escapes for second

Image 1 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) celebrates after winning Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) celebrates after winning Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) goes on the attack

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 78

Peter Sagan's teammates made sure their leader and Moser were in contention
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan's teammates made sure their leader and Moser were in contention
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 78

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 78

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 78

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 78

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 78

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) put the hammer down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) put the hammer down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) makes his move

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) makes his move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 78

Michael Schär (BMC), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Giairo Ermetti (Androni)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Schär (BMC), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Giairo Ermetti (Androni)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 78

Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar Team)

Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 78

Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing Team)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) crosses the line in Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) crosses the line in Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 78

Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli) leads the break

Giairo Ermeti (Androni Giocattoli) leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 78

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 78

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 78

Danilo Hondo (RadioShack - Leopard) and teammate Andy Schleck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Danilo Hondo (RadioShack - Leopard) and teammate Andy Schleck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 78

Taylor Phinney (BMC) riding his first Strade Bianche

Taylor Phinney (BMC) riding his first Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 78

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) put in a strong attack but was unable to force a selection
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) put in a strong attack but was unable to force a selection
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 78

Cannondale controlled the race perfectly for Sagan and Moser to exploit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale controlled the race perfectly for Sagan and Moser to exploit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 78

Cannondale and RadioShack were the two most prominent teams in the race during the early chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale and RadioShack were the two most prominent teams in the race during the early chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 78

The peloton takes on one of the early dirt sections of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The peloton takes on one of the early dirt sections of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 78

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) worked for Valverde

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) worked for Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 78

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stretches the lead group

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stretches the lead group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 78

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 78

Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida)

Luca Wackermann (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) wins the 2013 Strade Bianche in style
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) wins the 2013 Strade Bianche in style
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 78

Cannondale put all their support behind Sagan and Moser

Cannondale put all their support behind Sagan and Moser
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 78

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 78

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) at the start

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 78

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 78

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 78

Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start of the 2013 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the start of the 2013 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 78

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked but failed to stay clear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked but failed to stay clear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 78

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the move

Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 78

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 78

Simone Ponzi (Astana)

Simone Ponzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) on the podium after his win

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) on the podium after his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 78

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 78

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 78

Francesco Reda (Androni Giocattoli)

Francesco Reda (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 78

Moser leads Sagan on the left while BMC and RadioShack try and get on terms
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moser leads Sagan on the left while BMC and RadioShack try and get on terms
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) leads Flecha

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) leads Flecha
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 78

Giairo Ermeti leads Michael and Maxim Belkov

Giairo Ermeti leads Michael and Maxim Belkov
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale Pro Cycling) wins the 2013 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale Pro Cycling) wins the 2013 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 78

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2R La Mondiale)

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 78

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) marked Fabian Cancellara out of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) marked Fabian Cancellara out of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 78

Peter Sagan and Moreno Moser pulled of a famous 1-2 in Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan and Moreno Moser pulled of a famous 1-2 in Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 78

The Strade Bianche podium with Sagan, Moser and Nocentini
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The Strade Bianche podium with Sagan, Moser and Nocentini
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 78

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 78

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) goes on the attack in Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) goes on the attack in Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 78

Garmin, RadioShack and Cannondale control the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Garmin, RadioShack and Cannondale control the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 78

The peloton rides through the dirt roads of the Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The peloton rides through the dirt roads of the Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 78

The peloton rides through the dirt roads of the Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The peloton rides through the dirt roads of the Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 78

Martin Kohler after doing his work for BMC on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Martin Kohler after doing his work for BMC on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 78

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) leads the day's early break
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) leads the day's early break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale Pro Cycling) wins the 2013 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale Pro Cycling) wins the 2013 Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) prepares for action.

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) prepares for action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 78

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) celebrates after winning Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) celebrates after winning Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) celebrates after winning Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) celebrates after winning Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) was among the race favourites but everyone expected teammate Peter Sagan to win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) was among the race favourites but everyone expected teammate Peter Sagan to win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 78

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) celebrates winning Strade Bianche

Moreno Moser (Cannondale) celebrates winning Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 78

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) leads home the race for third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) leads home the race for third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 78

The peloton chases down the Strade Bianche

The peloton chases down the Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 78

The Strade Bianche couldn't have had nicer weather conditions.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Strade Bianche couldn't have had nicer weather conditions.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 78

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) hits the front on a gravel sector of Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) hits the front on a gravel sector of Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 78

Cancellara bides his time in the strade bianche

Cancellara bides his time in the strade bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 78

Belkov (Katusha) in the breakaway with Ermeti (Androni)

Belkov (Katusha) in the breakaway with Ermeti (Androni)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 78

The four man breakaway: Giario Ermeti, Maxim Belkov, Aleksejs Saramotins and Michael Schaer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The four man breakaway: Giario Ermeti, Maxim Belkov, Aleksejs Saramotins and Michael Schaer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 78

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 78

The riders enjoyed a lovely, sunny day for the Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The riders enjoyed a lovely, sunny day for the Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 78

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) sits in and waits

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) sits in and waits
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Moreno Moser became the first Italian to win the Strade Bianche race after executing a perfect Cannondale Pro Cycling team strategy with fellow young talent Peter Sagan that gave the Italian squad a rare one-two ahead of Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Moser seems to carry the burden of a famous cycling name with ease, sharing the aggression and power of his famous uncle Francesco and the rest of the Moser family. He was not afraid to take his chance on the penultimate section of dirt road after almost five hours of racing, knowing that Cannondale could count on Sagan for the climb to the finish and any eventual sprint.

He went clear of the front group with a surge in speed at the start of the dirt road section. He swept up Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), and quickly dropped the tired Spaniard before crossing to the remains of the break of the day.

Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Michael Schär (BMC) were still working well together and Moser wisely let them stay on his wheel and only surged clear on the final steep section inside the final kilometre. The chasers were closing the gap and had Moser in sight but he powered away and then dived down into Piazza del Campo like a horse about to win the Palio, crossing the line with his arms in the air.

"I've always thought this race suited me. I like selective races because I know I'm competitive when it starts to hurt," Moser said after spraying his Tuscan tifosi with the winner's Spumante.

"On the dirt roads, it's all down to yourself and what you have in your legs. You can’t worry about tactics too much in this race. I went because it was the right thing to do. I got a gap, looked back and then went for it. Me and my uncle are different kinds of riders but I suppose we're similar in lots of ways too, especially in how we race."

2012 winner Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Leopard) tried to inspire a chase and close the gap but Sagan followed him like a shadow and he was forced to concede defeat to the talented young Cannondale combo.

"We knew Peter would be marked closely today and so he helped me behind, closing down the attacks. I've got to thank all the team today. They all worked hard to help me in."

How it unfolded

A total of 79 riders finished this year's Strade Bianche, with the strong wind making the 188km and five hours in the saddle especially hard.

Most were excited about riding a unique race and the bunch chased down the early attacks and stayed together until the sight of the Renaissance Siena skyline and the first section of dirt road.

The breathtaking view inspired Michael Schär (BMC) and he was quickly joined by Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling), Maxim Belkov (Katusha) and Giairo Ermetti (Androni) to form the break of the day.

The four covered 44.8km in the first hour and quickly opened a gap of four minutes after the first section of dirt road. The gap grew to a maximum of 10:50 after 69km and the second section of dirt roads near Buonconvento. However the chase was underway behind and picked up after the feed zone at the 106km mark.

The 11.5km fifth section of dirt road after 130km usually creates the key selection in the race and with Cannondale doing the work, the peloton split as the gap came down to 4:50.

Flecha tried a valiant but illogical lone chase but became stuck in no-man's land between the two groups, using up valuable energy. Everyone else was waiting for the final two sections of dirt road.

Cancellara looked strong and hungry for a third victory but had little team support. Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) was up there, while Cadel Evans was happy to play the role of BMC domestique for Greg Van Avermaert.

They were all perhaps waiting for Sagan and Cannondale to play their cards. Yet when Moser went, nobody got on his wheel. It was the moment the race was won.

Moser swept up Flecha and then dropped him on the final section of dirt road with a powerful surge while sat in the saddle. He crossed to the tired breakaway inside the final ten kilometres, while Sagan sat on Cancellara's wheel, following him all over the road to dissuade any chase.

Moser stayed cool up front, waiting for the final climb. He knew he had to win with Sagan so strong behind and did a perfect ride, accelerating away from the breakaway on the 18 per cent climb, able to enjoy every moment of solo victory in the stunning Piazza del Campo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5:01:53
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:07
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
5Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
8Francesco Reda (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha0:00:10
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:00:13
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:15
12Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
13Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
14Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
15Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:21
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:23
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
21Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
23Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:00:44
24Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:34
25Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:01:39
26Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
28Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
30Lars Petter Nordhaug NO Blanco Pro Cycling Team
31Fredrik Kessiakoff SW Astana Pro Team
32Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:48
34Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
37Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
38Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
39Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
40Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
41Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
42Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
43Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:53
46Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:20
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:47
48Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:06:51
49Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:06:56
50Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:25
51Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:08
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:07
54Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
55Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
57Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
59Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Steven Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
62Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack Leopard0:11:20
64Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:11:48
65Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha
70Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:11:53
73Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:12:02
74Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:16
75Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:17:33
76Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
77Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:17:43
78Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:17:46
79Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:49

 

