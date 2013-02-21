Strade Bianche past winners
Champions 2007 - 2012
|2013
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2012
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia - Highroad
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team CSC
|2007
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC
