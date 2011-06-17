Haedo shines in Schimmert
Another bunch sprint keeps Gretsch in yellow
Sprinter Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) took home his second victory of the season, winning the third stage of the Ster ZLM Tour in Nuth over Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).
"The stage developed perfectly for us and I'm truly proud to be able to round it off by winning the stage on this very tough course. I couldn't have done it without Michael (Mørkøv) and Jonas (Aaen) helping in the finale. They were there for me all the way and delivered me in a perfect position for the sprint and a stage win for the team," said Haedo.
HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch held onto the leader's jersey, although the bonus seconds awarded in the sprints eroded his lead, which now stands at just four seconds over Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo).
The stage again featured a long breakaway, with Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Michael Vanderaerden (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) gaining a maximum lead of 10 minutes. Pineau moved himself into the lead in the climber's classification by winning four of the five sprints on offer.
The Vacansoleil-DCM team was determined to bring the race back for a bunch sprint, and the three leaders could not resist the efforts. They finally conceded after the fourth climb, the Gulpenberg, still with more than 50km of racing in the marathon 202km stage.
Joost Leijen (Vacansoleil) and Gianni Meersman (FDJ) were the next to have a go, and the pair stayed clear until just after the day's final climb.
Philippe Gilbert revisited his Amstel Gold victory by winning the final points at the mountain sprint atop the Cauberg behind the two leaders, who were caught shortly thereafter.
His efforts pulled away a group of about 15 riders, but the Garmin-Cervélo team helped keep the breakaway in check. Twelve men stayed away during the closing circuits, but when Team Sky pitched in with the pace-making in the peloton, the break was caught with 5km left to go.
Saxo Bank led in the final kilometre, and despite a brief foray off the front from Gilbert, the team was able to deliver Haedo to the stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5:12:01
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|7
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|8
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|13
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|22
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|24
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|25
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|28
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|29
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|30
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|41
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|46
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|49
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|52
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|54
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|57
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|58
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|60
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|61
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|63
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|64
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|66
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|71
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|73
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|75
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|76
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|78
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|79
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|80
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|81
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|82
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|83
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:34
|84
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|85
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|86
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:55
|87
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:13
|88
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:06
|89
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:11
|90
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:59
|91
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|92
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:04:41
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:05:37
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:41
|95
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:11:02
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:13
|98
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|99
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|100
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|101
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|102
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|103
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|104
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|106
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|107
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:14:12
|108
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|109
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|110
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|112
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|113
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|114
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|115
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|116
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|118
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|119
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|120
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|121
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|122
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|123
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:16
|124
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:57
|125
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|126
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|127
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|128
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|129
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|12
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|7
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|8
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|9
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|3
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|2
|3
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|15:36:03
|2
|Rabobank
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Skil-Shimano
|5
|Team NetApp
|6
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|7
|Vacansolei-DCM
|8
|Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|10
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|Sky Pro Cycling
|14
|Leopard Trek
|15
|Quick Step
|16
|Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
|0:00:34
|17
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:12:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|9:32:23
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:04
|3
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:13
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|9
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:16
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:17
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:18
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:21
|21
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:22
|22
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:23
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:24
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|26
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|27
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|28
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:27
|29
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|30
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:28
|32
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|34
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:30
|36
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|37
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:31
|38
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:32
|40
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|41
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|42
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|43
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|44
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|45
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|46
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:36
|48
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|49
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:38
|50
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|52
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|53
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:41
|57
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:43
|59
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:45
|61
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|63
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:47
|64
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:00:53
|65
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|67
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|68
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:54
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:55
|70
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:57
|71
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:58
|72
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:03
|74
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|75
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:10
|76
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|77
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:14
|78
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:15
|79
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:17
|80
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:33
|81
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|82
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|83
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:41
|84
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:01:42
|85
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:22
|86
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:45
|87
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:55
|88
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:28
|89
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:43
|90
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:05:05
|91
|William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:06:20
|92
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:35
|93
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:42
|94
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|95
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:10
|96
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:11:40
|97
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|98
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|99
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|100
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:12:07
|101
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:12:08
|102
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:12:15
|103
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:12:17
|104
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:18
|105
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:13:41
|106
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:13:53
|107
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:15
|108
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:31
|109
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|110
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:45
|111
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:46
|112
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:14:50
|113
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:15:06
|114
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|115
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:15:13
|116
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:15:18
|117
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:32
|118
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:16:23
|119
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:38
|120
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:45
|121
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:21:01
|122
|Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
|0:21:02
|123
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:21:03
|124
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:21
|125
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:45
|126
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:31:07
|127
|Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:32:00
|128
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:36:55
|129
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:37:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
|16
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|15
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|15
|5
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|12
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|12
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|11
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|12
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|8
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|16
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|17
|Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|5
|18
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|19
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|21
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|22
|Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|23
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|12
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|4
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|5
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2
|8
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|9
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|3
|Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|5
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|HTC-Highroad
|28:37:28
|2
|Rabobank
|0:00:23
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:34
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|FDJ
|0:00:41
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:55
|8
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:57
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:59
|10
|Quick Step
|11
|Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:02
|12
|Saxo Bank-SunGard
|0:01:08
|13
|Team NetApp
|0:01:13
|14
|Vacansolei-DCM
|0:01:14
|15
|Landbouwkrediet
|16
|Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly
|0:02:11
|17
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:13:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy