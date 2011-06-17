Trending

Haedo shines in Schimmert

Another bunch sprint keeps Gretsch in yellow

Image 1 of 19

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins the stage

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins the stage
(Image credit: Ster Elektrotoer)
Image 2 of 19

Anthony Roux (FDJ) kept the sprint classification lead

Anthony Roux (FDJ) kept the sprint classification lead
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 19

Cedric Pineau (FDJ) claimed the mountains jersey after a long breakaway.

Cedric Pineau (FDJ) claimed the mountains jersey after a long breakaway.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 19

Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) took second on the stage.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) took second on the stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 19

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins the stage.

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 19

Haedo takes his second win of 2011

Haedo takes his second win of 2011
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 19

Gilbert leads a breakaway group late in the race.

Gilbert leads a breakaway group late in the race.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 19

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium in the Ster ZLM Toer

JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium in the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 19

The jerseys after stage 3

The jerseys after stage 3
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 19

The breakaway hits the feed zone.

The breakaway hits the feed zone.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 19

Patrick Gretsch held onto a slim race lead

Patrick Gretsch held onto a slim race lead
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 19

Patrick Gretsch prepares for the stage.

Patrick Gretsch prepares for the stage.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 19

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad)

Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 19

The peloton heads through the feed zone

The peloton heads through the feed zone
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 19

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the points classification

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 19

A large breakaway escaped after the Cauberg.

A large breakaway escaped after the Cauberg.
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 19

Gretsch signs up

Gretsch signs up
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 19

Leopard Trek chases with two to go

Leopard Trek chases with two to go
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 19

Anthony Roux squeezes into the sprinter's jersey

Anthony Roux squeezes into the sprinter's jersey
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Sprinter Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) took home his second victory of the season, winning the third stage of the Ster ZLM Tour in Nuth over Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).

"The stage developed perfectly for us and I'm truly proud to be able to round it off by winning the stage on this very tough course. I couldn't have done it without Michael (Mørkøv) and Jonas (Aaen) helping in the finale. They were there for me all the way and delivered me in a perfect position for the sprint and a stage win for the team," said Haedo.

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch held onto the leader's jersey, although the bonus seconds awarded in the sprints eroded his lead, which now stands at just four seconds over Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo).

The stage again featured a long breakaway, with Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Michael Vanderaerden (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) gaining a maximum lead of 10 minutes. Pineau moved himself into the lead in the climber's classification by winning four of the five sprints on offer.

The Vacansoleil-DCM team was determined to bring the race back for a bunch sprint, and the three leaders could not resist the efforts. They finally conceded after the fourth climb, the Gulpenberg, still with more than 50km of racing in the marathon 202km stage.

Joost Leijen (Vacansoleil) and Gianni Meersman (FDJ) were the next to have a go, and the pair stayed clear until just after the day's final climb.

Philippe Gilbert revisited his Amstel Gold victory by winning the final points at the mountain sprint atop the Cauberg behind the two leaders, who were caught shortly thereafter.

His efforts pulled away a group of about 15 riders, but the Garmin-Cervélo team helped keep the breakaway in check. Twelve men stayed away during the closing circuits, but when Team Sky pitched in with the pace-making in the peloton, the break was caught with 5km left to go.

Saxo Bank led in the final kilometre, and despite a brief foray off the front from Gilbert, the team was able to deliver Haedo to the stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard5:12:01
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
6Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad
7Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
8Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
13Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
14Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
16Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
20Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
21Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
22Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
24Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
25Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
26Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
28Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
29Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
30Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
37Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
41Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
43Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
46Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
53Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
54Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
57Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
58Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
60Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
61Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
62Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
63Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek
64Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
66Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
68Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
71Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
73Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
74Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
75Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
76Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
77Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
78Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
79Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
80Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:14
81Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
82Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
83Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:34
84Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
85Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
86Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:55
87Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
88Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:06
89Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:11
90Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:03:59
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
92Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:04:41
93William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:05:37
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:08:41
95Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:11:02
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:13
98Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
99Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
100James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
101Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
102Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
103Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
104Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
106Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
107Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:14:12
108Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
109Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
110Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
112Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
113Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
114Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
115Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
116Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp
118Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
119Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
120Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek
121Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
122Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:16
124David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:57
125Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
126Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
127Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
128Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
129Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFJonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard15pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek12
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ10
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team8
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling6
6Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
7Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly4
8Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
9Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
3Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly2
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ15:36:03
2Rabobank
3Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Skil-Shimano
5Team NetApp
6Saxo Bank-SunGard
7Vacansolei-DCM
8Landbouwkrediet
9Cycling Team De Rijke
10Team Garmin-Cervelo
11HTC-Highroad
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
13Sky Pro Cycling
14Leopard Trek
15Quick Step
16Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly0:00:34
17Cycling Team Jo Piels0:12:01

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad9:32:23
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:04
3Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:06
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
5Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:11
7Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:13
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:00:16
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
12Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:17
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:18
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
17Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:21
21Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:22
22Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:23
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:24
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
25Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
26Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
27Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
28Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:27
29Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
30David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:28
32Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
34Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:30
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
37Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:31
38Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:32
40Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:00:33
41Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
42Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
43Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
44Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
45Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
46Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:36
48Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
49Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:38
50Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
53Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
54Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
55Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:41
57Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:43
59Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:45
61Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
63Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:47
64Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp0:00:53
65Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
67Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
68Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:54
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:55
70Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:57
71Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:58
72Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:01:03
74Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:04
75Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:10
76Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
77Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:14
78Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:01:15
79Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:01:17
80Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:33
81Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
82Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
83Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:41
84Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:01:42
85Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:02:22
86Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:45
87Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:55
88Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:28
89Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:04:43
90Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:05:05
91William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek0:06:20
92Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:06:35
93Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:42
94Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
95Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:09:10
96Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:11:40
97Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:48
98Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
99Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:49
100Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:12:07
101Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:12:08
102Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:12:15
103James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:12:17
104Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:18
105Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:41
106Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:53
107Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:14:15
108Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:31
109Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:34
110Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:45
111Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:46
112Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:14:50
113Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:15:06
114Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:10
115Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:15:13
116Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:15:18
117Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:32
118Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:16:23
119Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:16:38
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:45
121Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek0:21:01
122Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp0:21:02
123Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:21:03
124David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:21
125Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:30:45
126Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:31:07
127Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:32:00
128Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:36:55
129Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:37:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo19pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek16
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad15
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard15
5Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13
6Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad12
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ12
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team11
9Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling11
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling10
11Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
12Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad8
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team6
15Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano6
16Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke5
17Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad5
18Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly4
19Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
20Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
21Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
22Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
23Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
24Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ12pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
4Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly4
5Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2
8Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
9Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
3Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels4
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
5Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team2
7Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
8Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-Highroad28:37:28
2Rabobank0:00:23
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:34
4Sky Pro Cycling0:00:36
5FDJ0:00:41
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
7Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:55
8Leopard Trek0:00:57
9Skil-Shimano0:00:59
10Quick Step
11Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:02
12Saxo Bank-SunGard0:01:08
13Team NetApp0:01:13
14Vacansolei-DCM0:01:14
15Landbouwkrediet
16Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly0:02:11
17Cycling Team Jo Piels0:13:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews