Image 1 of 19 JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins the stage (Image credit: Ster Elektrotoer) Image 2 of 19 Anthony Roux (FDJ) kept the sprint classification lead (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 19 Cedric Pineau (FDJ) claimed the mountains jersey after a long breakaway. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) took second on the stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 19 JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) wins the stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 19 Haedo takes his second win of 2011 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 19 Gilbert leads a breakaway group late in the race. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 19 JJ Haedo (Saxo Bank Sungard) on the podium in the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 19 The jerseys after stage 3 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 19 The breakaway hits the feed zone. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 19 Patrick Gretsch held onto a slim race lead (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 19 Patrick Gretsch prepares for the stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 19 Patrick Gretsch (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 19 The peloton heads through the feed zone (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 19 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the points classification (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 19 A large breakaway escaped after the Cauberg. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 17 of 19 Gretsch signs up (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 18 of 19 Leopard Trek chases with two to go (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 19 of 19 Anthony Roux squeezes into the sprinter's jersey (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Sprinter Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank) took home his second victory of the season, winning the third stage of the Ster ZLM Tour in Nuth over Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Anthony Roux (FDJ).

"The stage developed perfectly for us and I'm truly proud to be able to round it off by winning the stage on this very tough course. I couldn't have done it without Michael (Mørkøv) and Jonas (Aaen) helping in the finale. They were there for me all the way and delivered me in a perfect position for the sprint and a stage win for the team," said Haedo.

HTC-Highroad's Patrick Gretsch held onto the leader's jersey, although the bonus seconds awarded in the sprints eroded his lead, which now stands at just four seconds over Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo).

The stage again featured a long breakaway, with Cornelius Van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Michael Vanderaerden (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen) gaining a maximum lead of 10 minutes. Pineau moved himself into the lead in the climber's classification by winning four of the five sprints on offer.

The Vacansoleil-DCM team was determined to bring the race back for a bunch sprint, and the three leaders could not resist the efforts. They finally conceded after the fourth climb, the Gulpenberg, still with more than 50km of racing in the marathon 202km stage.

Joost Leijen (Vacansoleil) and Gianni Meersman (FDJ) were the next to have a go, and the pair stayed clear until just after the day's final climb.

Philippe Gilbert revisited his Amstel Gold victory by winning the final points at the mountain sprint atop the Cauberg behind the two leaders, who were caught shortly thereafter.

His efforts pulled away a group of about 15 riders, but the Garmin-Cervélo team helped keep the breakaway in check. Twelve men stayed away during the closing circuits, but when Team Sky pitched in with the pace-making in the peloton, the break was caught with 5km left to go.

Saxo Bank led in the final kilometre, and despite a brief foray off the front from Gilbert, the team was able to deliver Haedo to the stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 5:12:01 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 7 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 8 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 13 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 14 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 20 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 21 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 22 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 24 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 25 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 26 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 28 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 29 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 30 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 33 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 37 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 38 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 41 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 43 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 45 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 46 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 49 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 52 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 53 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 54 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 57 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 58 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 59 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 60 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 61 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 62 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 63 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 64 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 66 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 68 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 71 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 72 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 73 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 74 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 75 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 76 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 77 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 78 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 79 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 80 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:14 81 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 82 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 83 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:34 84 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 85 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 86 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:55 87 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:01:13 88 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:02:06 89 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:11 90 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:03:59 91 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 92 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:04:41 93 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:05:37 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:08:41 95 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:11:02 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:13 98 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 99 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 100 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 101 Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 102 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 103 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 104 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 106 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 107 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:14:12 108 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 109 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 110 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 112 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 113 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 114 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 115 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 116 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 118 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 119 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 120 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 121 Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 122 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 123 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:16 124 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:57 125 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 126 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 127 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 128 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 129 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Jonathan Bellis (GBr) Saxo Bank Sungard

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 10 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 7 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 4 8 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 9 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 3 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 2 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ 15:36:03 2 Rabobank 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Skil-Shimano 5 Team NetApp 6 Saxo Bank-SunGard 7 Vacansolei-DCM 8 Landbouwkrediet 9 Cycling Team De Rijke 10 Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 HTC-Highroad 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 Sky Pro Cycling 14 Leopard Trek 15 Quick Step 16 Donckers Koffie Jelly Belly 0:00:34 17 Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:12:01

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 9:32:23 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:04 3 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:06 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:11 7 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:13 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:15 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:00:16 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 12 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:17 14 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:18 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:00:21 21 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:22 22 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:23 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:24 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 26 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26 27 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 28 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:27 29 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 30 David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 31 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:28 32 Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet 33 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 34 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:30 36 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 37 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:31 38 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:32 40 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 41 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 42 Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp 43 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 44 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 45 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 46 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 47 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:36 48 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 49 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:38 50 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 52 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 53 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 54 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 55 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:41 57 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:43 59 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 60 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:45 61 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 63 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:00:47 64 Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp 0:00:53 65 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 66 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 67 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 68 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:54 69 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:55 70 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:57 71 Martin Pedersen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:58 72 Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:01:03 74 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:04 75 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:10 76 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 77 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:14 78 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:01:15 79 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:17 80 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:33 81 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 82 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 83 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:41 84 Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:01:42 85 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:02:22 86 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:02:45 87 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:03:55 88 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:28 89 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:04:43 90 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:05:05 91 William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:06:20 92 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:06:35 93 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:42 94 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 95 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:09:10 96 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:11:40 97 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:48 98 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 99 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:49 100 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:12:07 101 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp 0:12:08 102 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:12:15 103 James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:12:17 104 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:18 105 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:13:41 106 Brian Megens (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:13:53 107 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:14:15 108 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:31 109 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:34 110 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:45 111 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:46 112 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:14:50 113 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:15:06 114 Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:10 115 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:15:13 116 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:15:18 117 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:32 118 Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:16:23 119 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:16:38 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:45 121 Robert Wagner (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:21:01 122 Steven Cozza (USA) Team Netapp 0:21:02 123 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:21:03 124 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:21 125 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:30:45 126 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:31:07 127 Bas Krauwel (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:32:00 128 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:36:55 129 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:37:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek 16 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 15 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 15 5 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 12 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 12 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 9 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 11 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 12 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 8 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 15 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 16 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke 5 17 Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad 5 18 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 4 19 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 20 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 21 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 22 Julian Dean (NZl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 23 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 12 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 4 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 4 5 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2 8 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 9 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 3 Cornelius Van Ooijen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 4 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 5 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 7 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 8 Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 1