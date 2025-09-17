Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames: Shari Bossuyt sprints to first win since return to racing

Shari Bossuyt won the Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames, taking her first victory since completing a two-year suspension after a positive test for Letrozole and the first victory of her road reading career.

Bossuyt tested positive at the 2023 Tour de Normandie Féminin. She opted for a contamination defence and blamed dairy products made from French cow milk. Cyclocross rider Toon Aerts was also banned for two years after their positive test was confirmed.

Now 25 and riding for AG Insurance-Soudal, Bossuyt made her comeback this summer and was twice sixth in the Tour de France Femmes stages.

She made the key selection on the climb to the Namur citadel in the finale of the Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames and then won a small group sprint, beating Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek). Line Lippert (Movistar) was fourth.

"When Lippert attacked on the Citadel, I couldn't immediately follow. I tried to ride at my own pace but I also had to recover from the effort. Then it was time for a sprint," said Bossuyt.

“It was a really tough climb, but luckily I can now close a very tough and difficult period."

Results

