Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames: Shari Bossuyt sprints to first win since return to racing

By last updated

Karlijn Swinkels second, Elisa Balsamo third in Namur

NAMUR, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 17: Shari Bossuyt of Belgium and Team AG Insurance - Soudal celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Karlijn Swinkels of Netherlands and UAE Team ADQ (L) during the 4th Grand Prix de Wallonie Feminin 2025 a 128.8km one day race from Soiron to Namur on September 17, 2025 in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Shari Bossuyt won the Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames, taking her first victory since completing a two-year suspension after a positive test for Letrozole and the first victory of her road reading career.

Bossuyt tested positive at the 2023 Tour de Normandie Féminin. She opted for a contamination defence and blamed dairy products made from French cow milk. Cyclocross rider Toon Aerts was also banned for two years after their positive test was confirmed.

“It was a really tough climb, but luckily I can now close a very tough and difficult period."

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews