Abbott, Mancebo prevail on windy Mogollon stage

Tough climb opens 2011 Tour of the Gila

Image 1 of 18

Mancebo takes the win.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 2 of 18

Mancebo greets Realcyclist.com teammate Josh Berry at the finish.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 3 of 18

Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 stacked on the front and leading the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 18

Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) spent most of the day off the front by herself.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 18

Rolling along on the rough New Mexico roads.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 18

The women still bunched together heading towards the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 18

The women's field heads out in the morning.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 18

Scenery along the way to the Mogollon climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 18

Tyler Wren gasps for air after his second place finish.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 10 of 18

Abbott was too good today.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 11 of 18

After launching a brutal attack just a few miles from the line, the only person that could stay with Mara Abbott was Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo).

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 12 of 18

Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) launches the decisive attack less than 2 miles from the finish line

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 13 of 18

Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) takes on water and gets some words from the director.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 14 of 18

Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) fights the wind alone.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 15 of 18

The Mens field leaves Gila.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 16 of 18

Woman's field rolling easy early in the race

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 17 of 18

Woman's field leave Silver City.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 18 of 18

Best young rider, Danny Summerhill.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

US National Champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) won the finishing ascent up Mogollon for the second consecutive season at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. She won the opening stage ahead of Pactimo Cycling Team duo, Flavia Oliviera (Pactimo Racing) and multiple Olympic medallist from Canada, Clara Hughes.

"My team lined it up perfectly and all did their jobs perfectly and it was gorgeous," Abbott said of her teammates who led her into the base of the final climb. "I was in awe of them even before I knew how the race finished up. Climbing, you just have to wait for the moment and it is sort of an instinct. When I attacked it was the right moment. My teammate attacked first and I followed her and countered and Flavia came with me."

Abbott is the defending overall champion of the Tour of the Gila, and is currently leading both the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition and the overall race heading into the second stage. The women will take on a 125km road race from Fort Bayard to Fort Bayard on Thursday.

"This race is a cool race and I remember last year with all the winds on the Inner Loop - it was the most epic adventure so I don't think that you can ever be too sure at Gila," Abbott said. "But, the way they rode today was awe inspiring and I'm looking forward to getting to do more of that this week."

The Pro-Cat 1 and 2 women's field embarked on a 117km opening stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The field rolled through the town of Silver City before venturing across the Continental Divide and onto the undulating terrain of highway 180 for approximately 100km before reaching the 10km finishing ascent on Mogollon. Full teams looking for a stage win included Tibco-To the Top, Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12, Colavita Forno D'Asolo, Diadora-Pasta Zara, Missing Link Coaching Systems, Primal-MapMyRide, Pactimo Cycling and Juvederm.

The day started with several attacks heading into the first intermediate sprint located just passed the town of Mangas Springs, 32km into the stage. Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) took full points in the first sprint ahead of her teammate Heather Logan-Spregner in second and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third.

The field veered off of highway 180 for a short duration to take a lap over the Gila River, and through the small town of Cliff. Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) rode off the front in an effort to form a larger breakaway. Unfortunately, no other riders joined her and she was committed to a solo breakaway for the next 50km.

"It seemed to be like the right time to go and I took off from the middle of the peloton and I had some speed, gained a gap and just kept going," Sanders said. "We had to sort out as we went what we were going to do with it. I would have loved to have had a couple of companions but in the end five Colavita girls got a chill day and if I could do that for them, I am more than happy."

Sanders took full points in the second intermediate in Buckhorn. Her teammate Vzesniauskaite took second place points from the bunch sprint and moved into the lead of the event's best sprinter competition.

Abbott's Diadora-Pasta Zara teammates drove the pace into the bottom of the climb, where a group of approximately 12 climbers emerged. "The right-hand turn is a critical point of the race and my teammates rode beautifully," Abbott said.

Abbott attacked, taking Oliveira with her, and the pair gained a sizable lead on their nearest competitors Hughes, Andrea Dvorak, Janel Holcomb and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Nicole Evans (Primal-MayMyRide) and several others.

"I just met Flavia two days ago and I call her 'half Clara' because she is about the size of one of my legs," Hughes laughed. "We are a composite team and this is my first road race, basically, since 2003. This was kind of a funny stage with the climb at the end."

"Mara had her teammates drove it and one of her teammates attack," she added. "I told Flavia to follow her and not to put her nose in the wind unless it was the finish line. She did a good job."

Mancebo takes Mogollon and Gila race lead

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) climbed into victory atop the brutally hard Mogollon ascent at the end of the first stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila on Wednesday. The Spaniard rode to the top of the 10-kilometre climb ahead of Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) in third.

"It was a tight climb and it was hard to see because we were about a kilometre behind," said RealCyclist.com Directeur Sportif Gord Fraser. "We knew that he was in the lead with about a kilometres to go. We were pretty sure that once he got some daylight in between that it would be pretty hard for anyone to close that."

Mancebo took the overall race lead and the King of the Mountain (KOM) jersey heading into the second stage, 125km from Fort Bayard and back to Fort Bayard. Wren is sitting in second and Dombrowski in third.

The Pro-Cat 1 men's peloton contested a challenging 151km opening road race at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The riders climbed out of Silver City and crossed the Continental Divide before descending down HWY 180 for the long haul to finishing ascent on Mogollon.

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) took the top points in the first sprint, and in the early part of the race small breakaways formed but none were able to establish a significant gap.

In the second bonus sprint near km 100, Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) took the sprint ahead of Summerhill, who accumulated enough points to take the lead in the sprint competition.

"First and foremost we want to work for our climbers and then there is a second group that are designated for breakaways," Summerhill said. "That is where I decided to go for the jersey. I wanted to get into a break to accomplish getting a jersey. Nothing seemed to stick today. Things would go but then there was one wrong guy and the field wouldn't let it go. "

Following the sprint, Van Uden entered into a breakaway with Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth). The pair were off the front for nearly 30 kilometres until a group of 18 riders bridged across. The large group did gain any additional time and was later reabsorbed into the field.

"I tried to be aggressive and get into a break but nothing was sticking," Van Uden said. "I got into a couple of moves and one with the Kelly Benefits rider. We got off at the end of the second circuit and stayed out for a while. The racing kind of brought it all back together. The field seemed keen to keep it all together."

The riders made a right-hand turn onto the first section of the finishing climb, approximately two kilometres of steep switchbacks before cresting onto a windy mesa. The race heated up as the field veered left onto the second and steepest section of the climb to Mogollon.

Mancebo attacked near the base of the climb but did not get far before a chase group of roughly ten riders reeled him back in. He attacked for a second time with roughly two kilometres to go that resulted in small separations amongst the top group of climbers.

Mancebo's nearest competitor was Wren followed by Dombrowski, Alex Howes and Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team), Chris Baldwin (Bissell), George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong), Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team), along with several others.

"Paco is a real competitor, I can tell he loves to suffer and race aggressively and I respect that. No one could follow when he attacked, he deserved that victory," Wren said. "My Jamis-Sutter Home teammates graciously sacrificed themselves for Luis and me today, a true sign of good teamwork and a big sign of things to come this week from the Jamis crew." 

Results

Elite Men - Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)3:59:22
2Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:14
3Joesp Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:00:35
4Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:40
5George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
6Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:42
7Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:43
8Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:50
9Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:54
10Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:57
11Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:00:59
12Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
13Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:05
14Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)0:01:16
15Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:20
16Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:01:26
17Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:31
18John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:41
19Bissell Jacques-Maynes (Pro Cycling)0:01:44
20Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:46
21Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)0:01:49
22Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:50
23Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:01:57
24David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:02:02
25Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:05
26Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:02:13
27Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)0:02:17
28Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:02:19
29Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)
30Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:02:29
31Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:02:30
32Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)0:02:32
33Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:34
34Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
35Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
36Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:02:44
37Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:52
38Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
39Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
40Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)0:03:00
41James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
42Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:03:08
43Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
44Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:20
45Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
46James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
47Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
48Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
49Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
50Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:27
51Chris Hong (Team Exergy)0:03:32
52Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:03:37
53Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:44
54Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:56
55Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:02
56Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)
57Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
58James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
59Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)0:04:09
60Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling)
61Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
62Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:04:15
63Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)
64Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
65Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:04:28
66Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:04:31
67Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)0:04:34
68Karl Evans0:04:41
69Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:04:46
70Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)0:04:48
71Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)0:05:15
72Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:28
73Uden Van (Roman Pure Black Racing)
74Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:05:43
75Aliaksa Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
76Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:06:07
77Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:06:21
78Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)0:06:29
79John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:06:33
80Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)0:06:50
81Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)0:07:05
82Michael Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:07:22
83Philip Zajicek
84Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)
85Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:07:38
86Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling)0:08:01
87Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
88Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:08:03
89Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
90Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
91Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
92Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)0:08:09
93Ben Damhoff (University of Wisconsin-Plattevi)0:08:21
94Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
95Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)0:08:25
96Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)0:08:30
97Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:08:35
98Kris French (snappel cycling)0:08:42
99Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:09:24
100Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)0:09:30
101Ryan Blickem (ZiaVelo Racing)0:09:34
102Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
103Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:09:53
104Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:10:04
105Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:10:25
106Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
107Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:10:36
108Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)
109Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
110Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
111John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)
112Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:11:07
113Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)0:11:13
114Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:11:23
115Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:11:26
116Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycl)0:11:38
117Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:31
118Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:12:40
119Luca Ortolani0:12:46
120Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:15:04
121Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
122Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)
123Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
124Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
125Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:15:10
126Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)0:16:55
127Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:17:13
128James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:19:29
129Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:21:06
130Benjam Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:21:26
131Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
132Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
133Alan Adams (Hagens Berman LLP)0:22:03
134Wonderful Bertrand-Taylor (Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)0:23:02
135Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:24:22
136Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse)0:24:26
137Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling)0:24:39
138Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:25:03
139Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)0:25:26
140Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:25:42
141Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:26:40
142Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:27:06
143Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:28:42
144Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:30:03
145Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:32:11
146Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:35:17
147Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:36:16
148David Reid (Landis - Trek)0:57:38
149Nicholau Schreiber (Landis - Trek)0:59:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-LIVESTRONG12:01:07
2Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:32
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:45
4Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:38
5Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycli0:02:16
6Chipotle Development Team0:02:31
7Pure Black Racing0:02:49
8Team Exergy0:03:38
9California Giant/Specialized0:04:14
10Team Rio Grande0:04:21
11KBS-OptumHealth0:05:24
12V australia Pro Cycling0:05:59
13Hagens Berman LLP0:06:00
14Chemstar p/b United Healthcare0:07:42
15RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:10:51
16Landis - Trek0:12:50
17Team juwi solar/First Solar0:26:51
18Yahoo! Cycling Team0:29:56
19Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin0:35:48

Elite Women Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Diadora- Pasta Zara Team)4:11:40
2Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:00:19
3Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:00:50
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:22
5Nicole Evans (MapMyRide)0:01:37
6Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:39
7Rhae Shaw (CycleU)0:01:46
8Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:00
9Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:04
10Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:02:09
11Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:13
12Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:27
13Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:38
14Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
15Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:41
16Kasey Clark (MapMyRide)0:02:45
17Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide)0:02:59
18Colavita/Forno Logan-Sprenger (d'Asolo)0:03:11
19Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)0:03:13
20Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide)0:03:23
21Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:03:34
22Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:03:37
23Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:03:38
24Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:04:25
25Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
26Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:04:36
27Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:04:47
28Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:05:23
29Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:05:32
30Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide)0:05:58
31Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport)0:06:05
32Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)0:06:49
33Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:07:06
34Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
35M Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:07:21
36Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:08:18
37Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:08:24
38Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
39Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:08:33
40Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:08:46
41Caroline Brunet (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:08:55
42Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:09:01
43Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:09:36
44Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:09:44
45Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)0:09:53
46Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:10:09
47Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:11:25
48Chrissy Parks (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:11:42
49Cognets Des (Angela MapMyRide)0:11:49
50Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:12:40
51Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:12:51
52Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
53Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:13:27
54Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
55Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)0:15:46
56Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)0:16:05
57Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)0:16:45
58Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:18:13
59Sue Stokes (MapMyRide)0:20:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo12:40:01
2MapMyRide0:02:20
3Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY10:02:31
4Missing Link Coaching Systems0:03:18
5Pactimo Cycling Team0:05:03
6Team Juvederm-Specialized0:07:23
7Diadora-Pasta Zara Team0:08:36
8TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin0:09:32
9Team TIBCO/To the Top0:12:33

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)3:59:22
2Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:14
3Joesp Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:00:35
4Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:40
5George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
6Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:42
7Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:43
8Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:50
9Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:54
10Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:57
11Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:00:59
12Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
13Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:05
14Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)0:01:16
15Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:20
16Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:01:26
17Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:31
18John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:41
19Bissell Jacques-Maynes (Pro Cycling)0:01:44
20Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:46
21Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)0:01:49
22Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:50
23Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:01:57
24David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:02:02
25Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:05
26Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:02:13
27Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)0:02:17
28Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:02:19
29Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)
30Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:02:29
31Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:02:30
32Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)0:02:32
33Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:34
34Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
35Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
36Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)0:02:44
37Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:52
38Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
39Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
40Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)0:03:00
41James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
42Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:03:08
43Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
44Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:20
45Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
46James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
47Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
48Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
49Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
50Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:27
51Chris Hong (Team Exergy)0:03:32
52Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:03:37
53Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:44
54Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:56
55Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:02
56Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)
57Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
58James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
59Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)0:04:09
60Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling)
61Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
62Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:04:15
63Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)
64Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
65Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:04:28
66Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)0:04:31
67Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)0:04:34
68Karl Evans0:04:41
69Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:04:46
70Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)0:04:48
71Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)0:05:15
72Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:28
73Uden Van (Roman Pure Black Racing)
74Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:05:43
75Aliaksa Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
76Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:06:07
77Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:06:21
78Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)0:06:29
79John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:06:33
80Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)0:06:50
81Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)0:07:05
82Michael Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:07:22
83Philip Zajicek
84Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)
85Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:07:38
86Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling)0:08:01
87Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
88Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:08:03
89Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
90Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
91Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
92Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)0:08:09
93Ben Damhoff (University of Wisconsin-Plattevi)0:08:21
94Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
95Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)0:08:25
96Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)0:08:30
97Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:08:35
98Kris French (snappel cycling)0:08:42
99Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:09:24
100Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)0:09:30
101Ryan Blickem (ZiaVelo Racing)0:09:34
102Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
103Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:09:53
104Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:10:04
105Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:10:25
106Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
107Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:10:36
108Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)
109Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
110Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
111John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)
112Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:11:07
113Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)0:11:13
114Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:11:23
115Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:11:26
116Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycl)0:11:38
117Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:12:31
118Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:12:40
119Luca Ortolani0:12:46
120Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:15:04
121Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
122Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)
123Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
124Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
125Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:15:10
126Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)0:16:55
127Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:17:13
128James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:19:29
129Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:21:06
130Benjam Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:21:26
131Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
132Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
133Alan Adams (Hagens Berman LLP)0:22:03
134Wonderful Bertrand-Taylor (Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)0:23:02
135Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:24:22
136Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse)0:24:26
137Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling)0:24:39
138Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:25:03
139Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn)0:25:26
140Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:25:42
141Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:26:40
142Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:27:06
143Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:28:42
144Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:30:03
145Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:32:11
146Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:35:17
147Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:36:16
148David Reid (Landis - Trek)0:57:38
149Nicholau Schreiber (Landis - Trek)0:59:07

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-LIVESTRONG12:01:07
2Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:32
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:45
4Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:38
5Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycli0:02:16
6Chipotle Development Team0:02:31
7Pure Black Racing0:02:49
8Team Exergy0:03:38
9California Giant/Specialized0:04:14
10Team Rio Grande0:04:21
11KBS-OptumHealth0:05:24
12V australia Pro Cycling0:05:59
13Hagens Berman LLP0:06:00
14Chemstar p/b United Healthcare0:07:42
15RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:10:51
16Landis - Trek0:12:50
17Team juwi solar/First Solar0:26:51
18Yahoo! Cycling Team0:29:56
19Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin0:35:48

General Classification Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Diadora- Pasta Zara Team)4:11:40
2Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:00:19
3Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:00:50
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:22
5Nicole Evans (MapMyRide)0:01:37
6Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:39
7Rhae Shaw (CycleU)0:01:46
8Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:00
9Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:04
10Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:02:09
11Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:13
12Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:27
13Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:38
14Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
15Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:41
16Kasey Clark (MapMyRide)0:02:45
17Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide)0:02:59
18Colavita/Forno Logan-Sprenger (d'Asolo)0:03:11
19Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)0:03:13
20Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide)0:03:23
21Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:03:34
22Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:03:37
23Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:03:38
24Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:04:25
25Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
26Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:04:36
27Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:04:47
28Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:05:23
29Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:05:32
30Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide)0:05:58
31Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport)0:06:05
32Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)0:06:49
33Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:07:06
34Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
35M Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:07:21
36Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:08:18
37Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:08:24
38Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
39Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:08:33
40Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:08:46
41Caroline Brunet (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:08:55
42Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:09:01
43Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:09:36
44Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:09:44
45Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)0:09:53
46Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:10:09
47Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:11:25
48Chrissy Parks (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:11:42
49Cognets Des (Angela MapMyRide)0:11:49
50Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:12:40
51Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:12:51
52Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
53Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:13:27
54Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
55Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)0:15:46
56Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)0:16:05
57Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)0:16:45
58Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:18:13
59Sue Stokes (MapMyRide)0:20:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo12:40:01
2MapMyRide0:02:20
3Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY10:02:31
4Missing Link Coaching Systems0:03:18
5Pactimo Cycling Team0:05:03
6Team Juvederm-Specialized0:07:23
7Diadora-Pasta Zara Team0:08:36
8TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin0:09:32
9Team TIBCO/To the Top0:12:33

