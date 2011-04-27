Image 1 of 18 Mancebo takes the win. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 18 Mancebo greets Realcyclist.com teammate Josh Berry at the finish. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 3 of 18 Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12 stacked on the front and leading the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 18 Kristin Sanders (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) spent most of the day off the front by herself. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 18 Rolling along on the rough New Mexico roads. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 18 The women still bunched together heading towards the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 18 The women's field heads out in the morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 18 Scenery along the way to the Mogollon climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 18 Tyler Wren gasps for air after his second place finish. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 10 of 18 Abbott was too good today. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 11 of 18 After launching a brutal attack just a few miles from the line, the only person that could stay with Mara Abbott was Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo). (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 12 of 18 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) launches the decisive attack less than 2 miles from the finish line (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 13 of 18 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) takes on water and gets some words from the director. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 14 of 18 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) fights the wind alone. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 15 of 18 The Mens field leaves Gila. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 16 of 18 Woman's field rolling easy early in the race (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 17 of 18 Woman's field leave Silver City. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 18 of 18 Best young rider, Danny Summerhill. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

US National Champion Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara) won the finishing ascent up Mogollon for the second consecutive season at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. She won the opening stage ahead of Pactimo Cycling Team duo, Flavia Oliviera (Pactimo Racing) and multiple Olympic medallist from Canada, Clara Hughes.

"My team lined it up perfectly and all did their jobs perfectly and it was gorgeous," Abbott said of her teammates who led her into the base of the final climb. "I was in awe of them even before I knew how the race finished up. Climbing, you just have to wait for the moment and it is sort of an instinct. When I attacked it was the right moment. My teammate attacked first and I followed her and countered and Flavia came with me."

Abbott is the defending overall champion of the Tour of the Gila, and is currently leading both the Queen of the Mountain (QOM) competition and the overall race heading into the second stage. The women will take on a 125km road race from Fort Bayard to Fort Bayard on Thursday.

"This race is a cool race and I remember last year with all the winds on the Inner Loop - it was the most epic adventure so I don't think that you can ever be too sure at Gila," Abbott said. "But, the way they rode today was awe inspiring and I'm looking forward to getting to do more of that this week."

The Pro-Cat 1 and 2 women's field embarked on a 117km opening stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The field rolled through the town of Silver City before venturing across the Continental Divide and onto the undulating terrain of highway 180 for approximately 100km before reaching the 10km finishing ascent on Mogollon. Full teams looking for a stage win included Tibco-To the Top, Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12, Colavita Forno D'Asolo, Diadora-Pasta Zara, Missing Link Coaching Systems, Primal-MapMyRide, Pactimo Cycling and Juvederm.

The day started with several attacks heading into the first intermediate sprint located just passed the town of Mangas Springs, 32km into the stage. Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) took full points in the first sprint ahead of her teammate Heather Logan-Spregner in second and Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in third.

The field veered off of highway 180 for a short duration to take a lap over the Gila River, and through the small town of Cliff. Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) rode off the front in an effort to form a larger breakaway. Unfortunately, no other riders joined her and she was committed to a solo breakaway for the next 50km.

"It seemed to be like the right time to go and I took off from the middle of the peloton and I had some speed, gained a gap and just kept going," Sanders said. "We had to sort out as we went what we were going to do with it. I would have loved to have had a couple of companions but in the end five Colavita girls got a chill day and if I could do that for them, I am more than happy."

Sanders took full points in the second intermediate in Buckhorn. Her teammate Vzesniauskaite took second place points from the bunch sprint and moved into the lead of the event's best sprinter competition.

Abbott's Diadora-Pasta Zara teammates drove the pace into the bottom of the climb, where a group of approximately 12 climbers emerged. "The right-hand turn is a critical point of the race and my teammates rode beautifully," Abbott said.

Abbott attacked, taking Oliveira with her, and the pair gained a sizable lead on their nearest competitors Hughes, Andrea Dvorak, Janel Holcomb and Cath Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Nicole Evans (Primal-MayMyRide) and several others.

"I just met Flavia two days ago and I call her 'half Clara' because she is about the size of one of my legs," Hughes laughed. "We are a composite team and this is my first road race, basically, since 2003. This was kind of a funny stage with the climb at the end."

"Mara had her teammates drove it and one of her teammates attack," she added. "I told Flavia to follow her and not to put her nose in the wind unless it was the finish line. She did a good job."

Mancebo takes Mogollon and Gila race lead

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) climbed into victory atop the brutally hard Mogollon ascent at the end of the first stage of the SRAM Tour of the Gila on Wednesday. The Spaniard rode to the top of the 10-kilometre climb ahead of Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) in third.

"It was a tight climb and it was hard to see because we were about a kilometre behind," said RealCyclist.com Directeur Sportif Gord Fraser. "We knew that he was in the lead with about a kilometres to go. We were pretty sure that once he got some daylight in between that it would be pretty hard for anyone to close that."

Mancebo took the overall race lead and the King of the Mountain (KOM) jersey heading into the second stage, 125km from Fort Bayard and back to Fort Bayard. Wren is sitting in second and Dombrowski in third.

The Pro-Cat 1 men's peloton contested a challenging 151km opening road race at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. The riders climbed out of Silver City and crossed the Continental Divide before descending down HWY 180 for the long haul to finishing ascent on Mogollon.

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) took the top points in the first sprint, and in the early part of the race small breakaways formed but none were able to establish a significant gap.

In the second bonus sprint near km 100, Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) took the sprint ahead of Summerhill, who accumulated enough points to take the lead in the sprint competition.

"First and foremost we want to work for our climbers and then there is a second group that are designated for breakaways," Summerhill said. "That is where I decided to go for the jersey. I wanted to get into a break to accomplish getting a jersey. Nothing seemed to stick today. Things would go but then there was one wrong guy and the field wouldn't let it go. "

Following the sprint, Van Uden entered into a breakaway with Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth). The pair were off the front for nearly 30 kilometres until a group of 18 riders bridged across. The large group did gain any additional time and was later reabsorbed into the field.

"I tried to be aggressive and get into a break but nothing was sticking," Van Uden said. "I got into a couple of moves and one with the Kelly Benefits rider. We got off at the end of the second circuit and stayed out for a while. The racing kind of brought it all back together. The field seemed keen to keep it all together."

The riders made a right-hand turn onto the first section of the finishing climb, approximately two kilometres of steep switchbacks before cresting onto a windy mesa. The race heated up as the field veered left onto the second and steepest section of the climb to Mogollon.

Mancebo attacked near the base of the climb but did not get far before a chase group of roughly ten riders reeled him back in. He attacked for a second time with roughly two kilometres to go that resulted in small separations amongst the top group of climbers.

Mancebo's nearest competitor was Wren followed by Dombrowski, Alex Howes and Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team), Chris Baldwin (Bissell), George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong), Ben Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy), Cesar Grajales (RealCyclist.com), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team), along with several others.

"Paco is a real competitor, I can tell he loves to suffer and race aggressively and I respect that. No one could follow when he attacked, he deserved that victory," Wren said. "My Jamis-Sutter Home teammates graciously sacrificed themselves for Luis and me today, a true sign of good teamwork and a big sign of things to come this week from the Jamis crew."

Results

Elite Men - Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 3:59:22 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:14 3 Joesp Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:00:35 4 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:40 5 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 6 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 7 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:00:43 8 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:50 9 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:54 10 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:00:57 11 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:00:59 12 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 13 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:05 14 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:01:16 15 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:20 16 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:01:26 17 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:31 18 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:41 19 Bissell Jacques-Maynes (Pro Cycling) 0:01:44 20 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:01:46 21 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 0:01:49 22 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:50 23 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:01:57 24 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:02:02 25 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:02:05 26 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:02:13 27 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:02:17 28 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:19 29 Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling) 30 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:29 31 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:02:30 32 Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:02:32 33 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:34 34 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 35 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 36 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 0:02:44 37 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:52 38 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 39 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 40 Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:03:00 41 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 42 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:03:08 43 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 44 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:03:20 45 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 46 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 47 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 48 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 49 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 50 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:03:27 51 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 0:03:32 52 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:03:37 53 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:44 54 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:03:56 55 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:02 56 Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth) 57 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 58 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 59 Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:04:09 60 Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling) 61 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 62 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:04:15 63 Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling) 64 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 65 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:04:28 66 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 0:04:31 67 Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:04:34 68 Karl Evans 0:04:41 69 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 0:04:46 70 Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 0:04:48 71 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:05:15 72 Andre Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 0:05:28 73 Uden Van (Roman Pure Black Racing) 74 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 0:05:43 75 Aliaksa Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 76 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:06:07 77 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:06:21 78 Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla) 0:06:29 79 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:33 80 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn) 0:06:50 81 Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:07:05 82 Michael Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:07:22 83 Philip Zajicek 84 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 85 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:07:38 86 Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:08:01 87 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 88 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:08:03 89 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 90 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 91 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 92 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar) 0:08:09 93 Ben Damhoff (University of Wisconsin-Plattevi) 0:08:21 94 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 95 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 0:08:25 96 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) 0:08:30 97 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:08:35 98 Kris French (snappel cycling) 0:08:42 99 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:09:24 100 Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team) 0:09:30 101 Ryan Blickem (ZiaVelo Racing) 0:09:34 102 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 103 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:09:53 104 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:10:04 105 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:10:25 106 Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 107 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:10:36 108 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP) 109 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 110 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 111 John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling) 112 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:11:07 113 Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:11:13 114 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:11:23 115 Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:11:26 116 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycl) 0:11:38 117 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:12:31 118 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:12:40 119 Luca Ortolani 0:12:46 120 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:15:04 121 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 122 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn) 123 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 124 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 125 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:15:10 126 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn) 0:16:55 127 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:17:13 128 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:19:29 129 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:21:06 130 Benjam Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:21:26 131 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 132 Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 133 Alan Adams (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:22:03 134 Wonderful Bertrand-Taylor (Pistachios Pro Cyclingn) 0:23:02 135 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:24:22 136 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse) 0:24:26 137 Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:24:39 138 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:25:03 139 Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclingn) 0:25:26 140 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:25:42 141 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:26:40 142 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:27:06 143 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 0:28:42 144 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:30:03 145 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:32:11 146 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:35:17 147 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:36:16 148 David Reid (Landis - Trek) 0:57:38 149 Nicholau Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 0:59:07

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-LIVESTRONG 12:01:07 2 Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:45 4 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:38 5 Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycli 0:02:16 6 Chipotle Development Team 0:02:31 7 Pure Black Racing 0:02:49 8 Team Exergy 0:03:38 9 California Giant/Specialized 0:04:14 10 Team Rio Grande 0:04:21 11 KBS-OptumHealth 0:05:24 12 V australia Pro Cycling 0:05:59 13 Hagens Berman LLP 0:06:00 14 Chemstar p/b United Healthcare 0:07:42 15 RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:10:51 16 Landis - Trek 0:12:50 17 Team juwi solar/First Solar 0:26:51 18 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:29:56 19 Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin 0:35:48

Elite Women Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Diadora- Pasta Zara Team) 4:11:40 2 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:00:19 3 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:00:50 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:22 5 Nicole Evans (MapMyRide) 0:01:37 6 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:39 7 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 0:01:46 8 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:00 9 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:02:04 10 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:02:09 11 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:13 12 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:27 13 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:38 14 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 15 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:41 16 Kasey Clark (MapMyRide) 0:02:45 17 Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide) 0:02:59 18 Colavita/Forno Logan-Sprenger (d'Asolo) 0:03:11 19 Marti Shea (Destination Cycling) 0:03:13 20 Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide) 0:03:23 21 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:03:34 22 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:03:37 23 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:03:38 24 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:04:25 25 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 26 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:04:36 27 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:04:47 28 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:05:23 29 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:05:32 30 Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide) 0:05:58 31 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport) 0:06:05 32 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 0:06:49 33 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:07:06 34 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 35 M Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:07:21 36 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:08:18 37 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:08:24 38 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 39 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:08:33 40 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:08:46 41 Caroline Brunet (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:08:55 42 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:09:01 43 Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:09:36 44 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:09:44 45 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 0:09:53 46 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:10:09 47 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:11:25 48 Chrissy Parks (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:11:42 49 Cognets Des (Angela MapMyRide) 0:11:49 50 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:12:40 51 Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:12:51 52 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 53 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:13:27 54 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 55 Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton) 0:15:46 56 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 0:16:05 57 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 0:16:45 58 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 0:18:13 59 Sue Stokes (MapMyRide) 0:20:34

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 12:40:01 2 MapMyRide 0:02:20 3 Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY1 0:02:31 4 Missing Link Coaching Systems 0:03:18 5 Pactimo Cycling Team 0:05:03 6 Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:07:23 7 Diadora-Pasta Zara Team 0:08:36 8 TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin 0:09:32 9 Team TIBCO/To the Top 0:12:33

General Classification Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Diadora- Pasta Zara Team) 4:11:40 2 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:00:19 3 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:00:50 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:22 5 Nicole Evans (MapMyRide) 0:01:37 6 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:39 7 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 0:01:46 8 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:00 9 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:02:04 10 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:02:09 11 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:13 12 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:27 13 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:38 14 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 15 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:41 16 Kasey Clark (MapMyRide) 0:02:45 17 Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide) 0:02:59 18 Colavita/Forno Logan-Sprenger (d'Asolo) 0:03:11 19 Marti Shea (Destination Cycling) 0:03:13 20 Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide) 0:03:23 21 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:03:34 22 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:03:37 23 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:03:38 24 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:04:25 25 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 26 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:04:36 27 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:04:47 28 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:05:23 29 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:05:32 30 Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide) 0:05:58 31 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport) 0:06:05 32 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 0:06:49 33 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:07:06 34 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 35 M Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:07:21 36 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:08:18 37 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:08:24 38 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 39 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:08:33 40 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:08:46 41 Caroline Brunet (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:08:55 42 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:09:01 43 Moriah Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:09:36 44 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:09:44 45 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 0:09:53 46 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:10:09 47 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:11:25 48 Chrissy Parks (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:11:42 49 Cognets Des (Angela MapMyRide) 0:11:49 50 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:12:40 51 Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:12:51 52 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 53 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:13:27 54 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 55 Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton) 0:15:46 56 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 0:16:05 57 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 0:16:45 58 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 0:18:13 59 Sue Stokes (MapMyRide) 0:20:34