Cink wins ISD Cup in Donetsk

Krompets victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ondrej Cink (Cze)1:33:06
2Maxim Gogolev (Rus)0:00:47
3Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:01:06
4Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)0:01:53
5Jan Jobanek (Cze)0:03:15
6Anton Gogolev (Rus)0:04:59
7Ivan Smirnov (Rus)0:05:29
8Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:07:09
9Vitalii Zubchenko (Ukr)0:08:12
10Sergii Symonenko (Ukr)0:08:29
11Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)0:10:07
12Vasile Capusceac (Mda)0:10:08
13Roman Kyva (Ukr)0:10:54
14Mikhail Besaha (Blr)0:11:53
15Sergiy Petrenko (Ukr)
16Tymur Rusiia (Ukr)
17Mykolay Shepel (Ukr)
18Maksym Gorevych (Ukr)
19Vitaliy Vashchyshen (Ukr)
20Andriy Pogrebnoy (Ukr)
21Dmyrto Gunda (Ukr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)1:27:16
2Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:03:48
3Elena Gogoleva (Rus)0:03:56
4Anna Konovalova (Rus)0:05:40
5Monika Zur (Pol)0:07:08
6Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:07:27
7Kateryna Naberezhna (Ukr)0:10:51
8Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)0:11:48
9Olena Gucan (Ukr)
10Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)
11Tatsiana Skurat (Blr)
12Nadia Kovalenko (Ukr)
13Olena Popovych (Ukr)

