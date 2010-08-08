Trending

Terpstra wins Sparkassen Giro

Boivin, Greipel round out top three

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Team Milram) claimed a solo victory at the Sparkassen Giro. Terpstra attacked on the final climb to take a solo victory, with a margin of just 10 seconds over the six remaining breakaway riders that crossed the line together.

After winning the Tour of Poland’s final stage a day earlier André Greipel (Team HTC – Columbia) didn’t have the legs to match Canadian Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech-Planet Energy) in the sprint for second place. Robert Retschke (Continental Team Differdange) dropped out of the lead group on the final climb, finishing a further five seconds behind in eighth place.

“That was a great performance by our team,” said Team Milram directeur sportif Jochen Hahn. “We wanted to make the race hard from the very beginning, since we had no classic sprinter with us, and also had great respect for the fast riders in the field, like Andre Greipel.

“Our two stagiaires Stefan Schäfer and Michael Weicht were very good today and were a great support for the team,” he added. “And then Niki Terpstra was our man for the finale, he attacked at the right moment and crowned our team's work with a victory. Everything went exactly as we had planned.”

Milram had kicked off the attacks early on with Australia’s Luke Roberts one of the first to go. Roberts moved ahead of the peloton with HTC-Columbia’s Tony Martin, before being caught by the peloton.

The race splintered 120 kilometres in, with a group of 40 moving ahead of the peloton. That group was narrowed down to eight as Terpstra started to show his cards with an attack at 20 kilometres remaining.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram3:50:46
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:00:10
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
4Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
5Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
6Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal
7David Hesselbarth (Ger) Team Heizomat
8Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:00:15
9David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy0:01:00
10Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
12Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
13Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
14Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:01:10
15Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat
16Matthew Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
17Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
19Frank Danie Wagner (Ger) Seven Stones
20Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
21Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Milram
22Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
24Patrick Bercz (Ger) Seven Stones
25Guillau Dessibourg (Swi) Atlas Personal
26Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
27Mig Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
28Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
29Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Bruno Langlois (Can) Spidertech Powered By Planet Energy
31Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
32René Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
33Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
34Connor McConvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
36Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
37Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
38Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:01:20
39Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT Tmit - Champion System0:02:29
40Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:04:20

 

