Merino wins Spanish Road Championships
Rodriguez second, Garcia third as Movistar sweep podium
Road Race - Women: Oropesa del Mar - Culla
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3:39:57
|2
|Gloria Rodríguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:03:24
|4
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:30
|5
|Alicia González (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|6
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:01
|7
|Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:06:04
|8
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Aida Nuño (Spa)
|0:06:06
|10
|Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:06:23
|11
|Sheyla Gutiérrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|Julia Casas (Spa)
|0:06:39
|13
|Yessica Perez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias
|0:06:51
|14
|Lucía González (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias
|0:07:24
|15
|Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:07:26
|16
|Irene Usabiaga (Spa)
|0:07:40
|17
|Ainara Elbusto (Spa)
|0:07:48
|18
|Elena Perez (Spa)
|19
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:54
|20
|Ana Usabiaga (Spa)
|21
|Maria Medina (Spa)
|0:08:03
|22
|Nerea Nuño (Spa)
|0:08:15
|23
|Isabel Martin (Spa)
|0:08:19
|24
|Mercedes Pacios (Spa)
|0:08:27
|25
|Ana Isabel Morales (Spa)
|0:08:45
|26
|Irene Mendez (Spa)
|0:10:32
|27
|Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|0:13:44
|28
|Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa)
|29
|Mireia Benito (Spa)
