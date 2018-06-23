Trending

Merino wins Spanish Road Championships

Rodriguez second, Garcia third as Movistar sweep podium

Eider Merino - Movistar Team presented their new UCI women's team for 2018

(Image credit: Movistar Team)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eider Merino (Spa) Movistar Team Women3:39:57
2Gloria Rodríguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:03
3Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:03:24
4Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini0:03:30
5Alicia González (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:20
6Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:06:01
7Cristina Martinez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:06:04
8Alba Teruel (Spa) Movistar Team Women
9Aida Nuño (Spa)0:06:06
10Sara Martin (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:06:23
11Sheyla Gutiérrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
12Julia Casas (Spa)0:06:39
13Yessica Perez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango-Euskadi Murias0:06:51
14Lucía González (Spa) Bizkaia Durango - Euskadi Murias0:07:24
15Sofia Rodriguez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:07:26
16Irene Usabiaga (Spa)0:07:40
17Ainara Elbusto (Spa)0:07:48
18Elena Perez (Spa)
19Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:07:54
20Ana Usabiaga (Spa)
21Maria Medina (Spa)0:08:03
22Nerea Nuño (Spa)0:08:15
23Isabel Martin (Spa)0:08:19
24Mercedes Pacios (Spa)0:08:27
25Ana Isabel Morales (Spa)0:08:45
26Irene Mendez (Spa)0:10:32
27Enara Lopez (Spa) Sopela Women's Team0:13:44
28Isabel Ferreres Navarro (Spa)
29Mireia Benito (Spa)

