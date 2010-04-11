Beukes wins men's race over Croeser, Bassingthwaighte
Strauss rides to victory ahead of Speedy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|1:55:21
|2
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:00:14
|3
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|0:02:44
|4
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:02:55
|5
|Mannie Heymans (Nam)
|0:03:14
|6
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA)
|0:03:49
|7
|Paul Cordes (RSA)
|0:04:07
|8
|Andrew Warr (RSA)
|0:07:29
|9
|Roan Exelby (RSA)
|0:07:39
|10
|Craig Paul (RSA)
|0:08:08
|11
|Justice Makhale (RSA)
|0:09:18
|12
|Adriaan Louw (RSA)
|0:09:43
|13
|Carl Calverley (RSA)
|0:09:44
|14
|Dominic Calitz (RSA)
|0:10:32
|15
|Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)
|0:11:17
|16
|Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA)
|0:14:19
|17
|Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)
|0:17:07
|18
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA)
|0:17:52
|19
|Martinus Esmeyer (RSA)
|0:19:19
|20
|Hilton Frost (RSA)
|21
|Mark Bridges (RSA)
|22
|Nick Porteous (RSA)
|23
|Dave Morison (RSA)
|24
|Jason Peach (RSA)
|25
|Darryn Purtell (RSA)
|26
|Drew Murphy (RSA)
|27
|Sboniso Ntombela (RSA)
|28
|Colin Brent (RSA)
|29
|Dario Scilipoti (RSA)
|30
|David Nel (RSA)
|31
|Ruan Van Heerden (RSA)
|DNF
|Francois Theron (RSA)
|DNF
|Oliver Munnik (RSA)
|DNS
|Mark Van Rensburg (RSA)
|DNS
|Sandile Ngubo (RSA)
|DNS
|Frans Stander (RSA)
|DNS
|Jedson Tooms (RSA)
|1
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|1:44:11
|2
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|0:01:20
|3
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|0:02:20
|4
|Caitlin De Wet (RSA)
|0:15:49
|5
|Melanie Palframan (RSA)
|0:20:48
|6
|Shale Exelby (RSA)
|0:24:40
|7
|Helen Squirrell (RSA)
|0:25:54
|8
|Amy-Jane Mundy (RSA)
|0:32:58
|9
|Alexis Zorab (RSA)
|10
|Claudia Von Tutschek (RSA)
|11
|Nicole Yiannakis (RSA)
|DNF
|Karien Van Jaarsveld (RSA)
|DNS
|Tamryn Taylor (RSA)
