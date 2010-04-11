Trending

Beukes wins men's race over Croeser, Bassingthwaighte

Strauss rides to victory ahead of Speedy

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthys Beukes (RSA)1:55:21
2Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:00:14
3Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)0:02:44
4Philip Buys (RSA)0:02:55
5Mannie Heymans (Nam)0:03:14
6Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA)0:03:49
7Paul Cordes (RSA)0:04:07
8Andrew Warr (RSA)0:07:29
9Roan Exelby (RSA)0:07:39
10Craig Paul (RSA)0:08:08
11Justice Makhale (RSA)0:09:18
12Adriaan Louw (RSA)0:09:43
13Carl Calverley (RSA)0:09:44
14Dominic Calitz (RSA)0:10:32
15Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA)0:11:17
16Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA)0:14:19
17Shaun Craig Silver (RSA)0:17:07
18Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:17:52
19Martinus Esmeyer (RSA)0:19:19
20Hilton Frost (RSA)
21Mark Bridges (RSA)
22Nick Porteous (RSA)
23Dave Morison (RSA)
24Jason Peach (RSA)
25Darryn Purtell (RSA)
26Drew Murphy (RSA)
27Sboniso Ntombela (RSA)
28Colin Brent (RSA)
29Dario Scilipoti (RSA)
30David Nel (RSA)
31Ruan Van Heerden (RSA)
DNFFrancois Theron (RSA)
DNFOliver Munnik (RSA)
DNSMark Van Rensburg (RSA)
DNSSandile Ngubo (RSA)
DNSFrans Stander (RSA)
DNSJedson Tooms (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mariske Strauss (RSA)1:44:11
2Yolande Speedy (RSA)0:01:20
3Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)0:02:20
4Caitlin De Wet (RSA)0:15:49
5Melanie Palframan (RSA)0:20:48
6Shale Exelby (RSA)0:24:40
7Helen Squirrell (RSA)0:25:54
8Amy-Jane Mundy (RSA)0:32:58
9Alexis Zorab (RSA)
10Claudia Von Tutschek (RSA)
11Nicole Yiannakis (RSA)
DNFKarien Van Jaarsveld (RSA)
DNSTamryn Taylor (RSA)

