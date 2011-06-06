Trending

Neethling wins in Pietermaritzburg

Brown, Purchase round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonty Neethling (RSA)0:03:33.00
2Hayden Brown (RSA)0:00:02.00
3Kelvin Purchase (RSA)0:00:03.00
4Alasdair Fey (RSA)0:00:10.00
5Chris Nixon (RSA)0:00:18.00
6Adi Van Der Merwe (RSA)0:00:20.00
7David Hogan (RSA)0:00:23.00
8Kyle Davids (RSA)0:00:24.00
9Brad Purchase (RSA)0:00:27.00
10Gian-Pierre Orselli (RSA)0:00:30.00
11Sven Pottow (RSA)0:00:37.00
12Tiaan Odendaal (RSA)0:00:45.00
13Chrisjan Smit (RSA)0:00:52.00

