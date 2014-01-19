Trending

Nys wins Soudal 'Cross in Leuven

Pauwels and Meeusen round out top three

Image 1 of 9

Sven Nys wins the Soudal Cyclo-cross race.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 9

Tom Meeusen rebounded for third after flatting out of the front group.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 9

Sven Nys wins the Soudal Cyclo-cross race.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 9

Sven Nys wins the Soudal Cyclo-cross race.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 9

Elite men's podium: Kevin Pauwels, Sven Nys, Tom Meeusen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 9

Sven Nys on his way to winning the Soudal Cyclo-cross race.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 9

Sven Nys on his way to winning the Soudal Cyclo-cross race.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 9

Kevin Pauwels crosses the finish line

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 9

Tom Meeusen finishes up

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team1:03:04
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:05
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:24
4Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:27
5Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:29
6Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:48
7Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:00:53
8Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:00
9Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:06
10Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games0:01:37
11Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:01:42
12Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:12
13Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:24
14Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:03:01
15Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team0:03:07
16Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:03:18
17Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:03:26
18Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex0:03:50
19Javier Ruiz de Larrrinaga (Spa)0:04:18
20Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:05:01
21Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:05:07
22Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham0:05:31
-1lapJon Intsausti (Spa)
-2lapsJonas Pedersen (Swe)
-2lapsNiels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
-3lapsYves Coolen (Bel)
-4lapsFredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
-4lapsEdwin De Wit (Bel)
-4lapsTom Chapman (Aus)
-4lapsNick Both (Aus)
-5lapsLuke Gray (GBr) Trek Cyclocross Collective
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFMartin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
DNFAlexander Meyland (Aus)
DNFMartin Eriksson (Swe)
DNFMagnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida
DNFCalle Friberg (Swe) Scott Sports
DNFToki Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor

