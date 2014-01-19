Nys wins Soudal 'Cross in Leuven
Pauwels and Meeusen round out top three
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|1:03:04
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:27
|5
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|8
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|9
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|10
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games
|0:01:37
|11
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:01:42
|12
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|13
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|14
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|15
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|16
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|17
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|0:03:26
|18
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex
|0:03:50
|19
|Javier Ruiz de Larrrinaga (Spa)
|0:04:18
|20
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|21
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|22
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:05:31
|-1lap
|Jon Intsausti (Spa)
|-2laps
|Jonas Pedersen (Swe)
|-2laps
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|-3laps
|Yves Coolen (Bel)
|-4laps
|Fredrik Edin (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
|-4laps
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|-4laps
|Tom Chapman (Aus)
|-4laps
|Nick Both (Aus)
|-5laps
|Luke Gray (GBr) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexander Meyland (Aus)
|DNF
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|DNF
|Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas Merida
|DNF
|Calle Friberg (Swe) Scott Sports
|DNF
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy