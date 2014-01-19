Trending

Vos wins Soudal cyclo-cross in Leuven

Cant finishes second ahead of Harris in third

World champion Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Nikki Harris on her way to third place

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant on her way to second in Leuven

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian national champion Sanne Cant

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marianne Vos wins the Soudal 'cross in Leuven

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marianne Vos wins the Soudal 'cross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marianne Vos wins the Soudal 'cross

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Elite women's podium: Sanne Cant, Marianne Vos, Nikki Harris

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:40:52
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:00:42
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:56
4Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:49
5Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:56
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:46
7Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:04:09
8Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:04:51
9Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:05:17
10Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:05:58
11Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:06:23
12Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:06:28
13Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:07:14
-1lapChristine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
-1lapShana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
-1lapAyako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
-1lapMeg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
-2lapsBrenda Kazmarczyk (Bel)
-2lapsMara Schwager (Bel)
-2lapsMarijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
-2lapsLene Vrijsen (Bel)
-2lapsTine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
-2lapsCindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT

