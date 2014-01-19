Vos wins Soudal cyclo-cross in Leuven
Cant finishes second ahead of Harris in third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:40:52
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:00:42
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:49
|5
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|7
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:04:09
|8
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|9
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:05:17
|10
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:05:58
|11
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|12
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:06:28
|13
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:07:14
|-1lap
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|-1lap
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|-1lap
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|-1lap
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) Rijschool AH -Gentse VS
|-2laps
|Brenda Kazmarczyk (Bel)
|-2laps
|Mara Schwager (Bel)
|-2laps
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) Noord-West Brabant
|-2laps
|Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
|-2laps
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|-2laps
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
