Sweeck wins Soudal Classics Hasselt

Venturini second, followed by Van Kessel

Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus) chased back to third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA-Circus1:00:26
2Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis0:00:12
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:21
4Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:00:34
5Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:00:36
6Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:00:48
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon0:00:54
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:03
9Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota Lotto0:01:11
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts0:01:25
11Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:01:38
12Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld0:01:53
13Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:02:20
14Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:02:27
15Felipe Orts (Esp)0:02:36
16Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:02:55
17Braam Merlier (Bel)0:03:00
18Julien Taramarcaz (Sui) ERA-Circus0:03:02
19Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:03:05
20Joeri Adams (Bel) Kalas-NNOF0:03:20
21Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-NNOF0:03:34
22Gert Smets (Bel)0:03:46
23Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:04:29
24Viktor Vandebosch (Bel)0:04:40
25Loïc Hennaux (Bel)0:04:55
26Senne De Meyer (Bel)0:05:05
27Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:05:26
28Jarno Liessens (Bel)
29Jarne Driesen (Bel)
30Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
31Kyle De Proost (Bel)
32Reno Bauters (Bel)
33Sander Elen (Bel)
34Billy Harding (GBr)
35Julien Kaise (Bel)
36Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
37Alec Lang (Lux)

