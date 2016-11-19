Sweeck wins Soudal Classics Hasselt
Venturini second, followed by Van Kessel
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA-Circus
|1:00:26
|2
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:12
|3
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:21
|4
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:34
|5
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:36
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:48
|7
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:54
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:03
|9
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota Lotto
|0:01:11
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Team Steylaerts
|0:01:25
|11
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:01:38
|12
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld
|0:01:53
|13
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:20
|14
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:02:27
|15
|Felipe Orts (Esp)
|0:02:36
|16
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:02:55
|17
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|0:03:00
|18
|Julien Taramarcaz (Sui) ERA-Circus
|0:03:02
|19
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:03:05
|20
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Kalas-NNOF
|0:03:20
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Kalas-NNOF
|0:03:34
|22
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:03:46
|23
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:04:29
|24
|Viktor Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:04:40
|25
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel)
|0:04:55
|26
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:05:05
|27
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:05:26
|28
|Jarno Liessens (Bel)
|29
|Jarne Driesen (Bel)
|30
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|31
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|32
|Reno Bauters (Bel)
|33
|Sander Elen (Bel)
|34
|Billy Harding (GBr)
|35
|Julien Kaise (Bel)
|36
|Marvin Schmidt (Ger)
|37
|Alec Lang (Lux)
