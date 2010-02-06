Trending

Brown fights back for stage win

Barendilla beats Meyer to second

Image 1 of 12

Champagne celebrations on the podium

Champagne celebrations on the podium
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 2 of 12

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) started the day in the leader's jersey

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) started the day in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 12

The peloton navigates its way left and right around a round-a-bout in the middle of the course

The peloton navigates its way left and right around a round-a-bout in the middle of the course
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 12

Michael Verheyen makes an early attack and breaks away from the peloton

Michael Verheyen makes an early attack and breaks away from the peloton
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 5 of 12

The peloton working hard

The peloton working hard
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 6 of 12

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) leading through a corner

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) leading through a corner
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 7 of 12

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) pushing hard through a corner

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) pushing hard through a corner
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 8 of 12

Plan B's Anthony Giacoppo and Brad Hall pushing hard

Plan B’s Anthony Giacoppo and Brad Hall pushing hard
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 9 of 12

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) won in a sprint finish

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) won in a sprint finish
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 10 of 12

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) wins the Northbridge criterium

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) wins the Northbridge criterium
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 11 of 12

Travis Meyer, Graeme Brown and Carlo Barendilla on the podium

Travis Meyer, Graeme Brown and Carlo Barendilla on the podium
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 12 of 12

Graeme Brown is the new leader of the series

Graeme Brown is the new leader of the series
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

After missing a podium finish on the opening stage Graeme Brown fought back to claim victory in the second Smokefree Perth Criterium race. Brown may have finished fourth on the opening stage, but his victory sees the Rabobank professional claim the race leader jersey from Cameron Meyer.

The open men's race started with an attack and rarely dropped under 50 kilometres per hour in stage two of the Smokefree Perth Criteriums. Despite a flurry of concerted attacks, the main bunch was still together with two laps remaining. New Zealand rider Logan Hutchins broke with two laps to go, but the field was too strong, bringing him back with just 500 metres to go.

Travis Meyer led out from the last corner but couldn't hold off the strong sprinters as Brown swung across the road to take victory. Local sprinter Carlo Barendilla finished strong in second place just ahead of Travis Meyer.

Last night's winner Cameron Meyer finished fifth but it was not quite high enough to hold onto the overall lead. Brown was awarded the leader's jersey ahead of tomorrow's penultimate criterium.

Sunday's stage in Victoria Park is traditionally a tough race. Cameron Meyer won the race two years ago in a two-man breakaway.

Results
1Graeme Brown (Atomic Brooks)
2Carlo Barendillo (Black Dog Racing)
3Travis Meyer (Cyclemania)
4Brad Hall (Plan B)
5Cameron Meyer (Cyclemania)
6Eddy Hollands (Arbitrage)
7Anony Giacoppo (Plan B)
8Andrew Sime (Cyclemania)
9Stephen Gallagher (Black Dog Racing)
10Daniel Braunstein (Budget Forklifts)

Support Heat 1
1Bill Gordin (Bike Force Australia)
2Adam Fielding (Arbitrage)
3Scott Sanders (Glen Parker Cycles)
4Greig Watson (Arbitrage)
5Brett Schnitzerling (Artbitrage)
6Mark Hoyer (Cyclebespoke)
7Andrew Brierley (Response Graphics/Greg Stoyles Cycles)

Support Heat 2
1Julian Lowes (ECU Cycling)
2Marty Depiazzi (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services)
3Fenton Moran (Atomic Brooks)
4Jon Greig (Atomic Brooks)
5Peter Griffin (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services)
6Pedro Turibaka (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services)
7Jayson Puls (Cranked Café / Riders Choice)
8Aaron Slavik (Cyclemania)
9Justin Lang (Wembley Cycles)

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Brown
2Cameron Meyer

 

