Image 1 of 12 Champagne celebrations on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 12 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) started the day in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 12 The peloton navigates its way left and right around a round-a-bout in the middle of the course (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 12 Michael Verheyen makes an early attack and breaks away from the peloton (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 12 The peloton working hard (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 12 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) leading through a corner (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 12 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) pushing hard through a corner (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 12 Plan B’s Anthony Giacoppo and Brad Hall pushing hard (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 12 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) won in a sprint finish (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 12 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) wins the Northbridge criterium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 12 Travis Meyer, Graeme Brown and Carlo Barendilla on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 12 Graeme Brown is the new leader of the series (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

After missing a podium finish on the opening stage Graeme Brown fought back to claim victory in the second Smokefree Perth Criterium race. Brown may have finished fourth on the opening stage, but his victory sees the Rabobank professional claim the race leader jersey from Cameron Meyer.

The open men's race started with an attack and rarely dropped under 50 kilometres per hour in stage two of the Smokefree Perth Criteriums. Despite a flurry of concerted attacks, the main bunch was still together with two laps remaining. New Zealand rider Logan Hutchins broke with two laps to go, but the field was too strong, bringing him back with just 500 metres to go.

Travis Meyer led out from the last corner but couldn't hold off the strong sprinters as Brown swung across the road to take victory. Local sprinter Carlo Barendilla finished strong in second place just ahead of Travis Meyer.

Last night's winner Cameron Meyer finished fifth but it was not quite high enough to hold onto the overall lead. Brown was awarded the leader's jersey ahead of tomorrow's penultimate criterium.

Sunday's stage in Victoria Park is traditionally a tough race. Cameron Meyer won the race two years ago in a two-man breakaway.

Results 1 Graeme Brown (Atomic Brooks) 2 Carlo Barendillo (Black Dog Racing) 3 Travis Meyer (Cyclemania) 4 Brad Hall (Plan B) 5 Cameron Meyer (Cyclemania) 6 Eddy Hollands (Arbitrage) 7 Anony Giacoppo (Plan B) 8 Andrew Sime (Cyclemania) 9 Stephen Gallagher (Black Dog Racing) 10 Daniel Braunstein (Budget Forklifts)

Support Heat 1 1 Bill Gordin (Bike Force Australia) 2 Adam Fielding (Arbitrage) 3 Scott Sanders (Glen Parker Cycles) 4 Greig Watson (Arbitrage) 5 Brett Schnitzerling (Artbitrage) 6 Mark Hoyer (Cyclebespoke) 7 Andrew Brierley (Response Graphics/Greg Stoyles Cycles)

Support Heat 2 1 Julian Lowes (ECU Cycling) 2 Marty Depiazzi (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services) 3 Fenton Moran (Atomic Brooks) 4 Jon Greig (Atomic Brooks) 5 Peter Griffin (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services) 6 Pedro Turibaka (Garda Bike Hotel/Eddy Hollands Bike Services) 7 Jayson Puls (Cranked Café / Riders Choice) 8 Aaron Slavik (Cyclemania) 9 Justin Lang (Wembley Cycles)