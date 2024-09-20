Tour de Luxembourg: Mauri Vansevenant takes leader's jersey from Mathieu van der Poel with stage 3 solo victory

Image 1 of 15 Mauri Vansevenant celebrates at finish line as the stage 3 winner during the 84th Tour de Luxembourg 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mathieu van der Poel ahead of stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall leader Mathieu van der Poel ahead of stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Kamiel Bonneu competes during stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Vervaeke and Johannes Kulset in the breakaway on stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Johannes Kulset and Louis Vervaeke compete in the breakaway during stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Vervaeke and Johannes Kulset in the breakaway on stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton on stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 84th Tour de Luxembourg 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Vervaeke leads the breakaway during the 84th Tour de Luxembourg 2024 Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 84th Tour de Luxembourg 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Mauri Vansevenant and Davide Formolo in a late-race break on stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Mauri Vansevenant and Davide Formolo in a late-race break on stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Louis Vervaeke and Felix Grossschartner compete in the chase group on stage 3 at the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images) Mauri Vansevenant attacks in the breakaway on stage 3 during the 84th Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) claimed a solo victory in the toughest stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, ousting Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) from the overall lead thanks to his late breakaway move.

Looking repeatedly behind him in the technical finale in Diekirch, Vansevenant crossed the line 18 seconds ahead of closest pursuer Davide Formolo (Movistar), with a Van der Poel-led group blasting across the line at 41 seconds.

"I already did the Vuelta a España [this autumn] so I'm not feeling super-fresh, but when the engine is running it doesn't stop anymore," Vansevenant said afterwards.

"When I'm alone I can keep going. I knew I had some power left, but to win this way is really nice," Vansevenant said.

"I had a feeling I was the engine of the two [with Formolo] and I wanted to be sure that I didn't give it away, so I went full-full-full on the last climb."

In an ultra-hilly stage with nearly 4,000 metres of vertical climbing, Vansevenant made his winning attack four kilometres from the finish, shedding Formolo and moving ahead for his first victory since the toughest stage of the 2023 Tour of Oman.

Van der Poel closed down multiple attacks, most notably by UAE Team Emirates Marc Hirschi, but with two stages remaining, Vansevenant has now opened a 34 gap overall on the leading favourite and the race remains wide open.

