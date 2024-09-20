Tour de Luxembourg: Mauri Vansevenant takes leader's jersey from Mathieu van der Poel with stage 3 solo victory
Solo chaser Davide Formolo takes second, Van der Poel sprints to third
Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) claimed a solo victory in the toughest stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, ousting Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) from the overall lead thanks to his late breakaway move.
Looking repeatedly behind him in the technical finale in Diekirch, Vansevenant crossed the line 18 seconds ahead of closest pursuer Davide Formolo (Movistar), with a Van der Poel-led group blasting across the line at 41 seconds.
"I already did the Vuelta a España [this autumn] so I'm not feeling super-fresh, but when the engine is running it doesn't stop anymore," Vansevenant said afterwards.
"When I'm alone I can keep going. I knew I had some power left, but to win this way is really nice," Vansevenant said.
"I had a feeling I was the engine of the two [with Formolo] and I wanted to be sure that I didn't give it away, so I went full-full-full on the last climb."
In an ultra-hilly stage with nearly 4,000 metres of vertical climbing, Vansevenant made his winning attack four kilometres from the finish, shedding Formolo and moving ahead for his first victory since the toughest stage of the 2023 Tour of Oman.
Van der Poel closed down multiple attacks, most notably by UAE Team Emirates Marc Hirschi, but with two stages remaining, Vansevenant has now opened a 34 gap overall on the leading favourite and the race remains wide open.
More to follow!
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.