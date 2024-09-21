Tour of Luxembourg: Juan Ayuso wins stage 4 time trial

Mathieu van der Poel finishes fifth and regains control of GC

DIFFERDANGE LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 21 Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 84th Tour de Luxembourg 2024 Stage 4 a 155km individual time trial stage from Differdange to Differdange UCIWT on September 21 2024 in Differdange Luxembourg Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates celebrates as stage 4 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage 4 time trial at the Tour of Luxembourg, setting a time of 19:11 on the 15.5km course to beat Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) to the victory by seven seconds.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.