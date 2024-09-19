Tour de Luxembourg: Mads Pedersen tops Mathieu van der Poel on stage 2 sprint

By
published

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider retains overall lead

Jump to:
Image 1 of 6
SCHIFFLANGE LUXEMBOURG SEPTEMBER 19 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 84th Tour de Luxembourg 2024 Stage 2 a 155km stage from Junglinster to Schifflange UCIWT on September 19 2024 in Schifflange Luxembourg Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tour de Luxembourg 2024: Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek wins stage 2(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) prevailed in the bunch sprint on stage 2 of the Tour de Luxembourg, holding off race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in Schifflange. Swiss rider Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling) was third on the stage.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews