Irishman Davis wins singlespeed Worlds

Holmes takes women's title for USA

Niall Davis and Heather Holmes won the 2011 Singlespeed Worlds in Ireland. 

Next year's hosts will be South Africa.

Brief Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Niall Davis (Ireland)
2Garth Weinberg (New Zealand)
3Julien Conan (France)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Heather Holmes (United States of America)
2Isla Rowntree (United Kingdom)
3Rickie Cotter (Wales)

