Stander wins singlespeed Worlds

South Africa hosts annual one-geared mountain bike event

Burry Stander and Amy McDougall won the singlespeed MTB Worlds in their home nations.  It was a beautiful, sunny day with 40km of racing, including beer stops.

Italy won the privilege of hosting the 2013 edition.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Burry Stander (South Africa)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amy McDougall (South Africa)

