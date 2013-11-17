Trending

Yokoyama wins U23 opener at Nobeyama

Japanese U23 champ Sawada a close second

Toki Sawada (Team Bridgestone Anchor) and Kota Yokoyama (Shinonoi High School) racing side by side

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Kota Yokoyama (Shinonoi High School) beats U23 Japan champion Toki Sawada (Team Bridgestone Anchor) at the finish line

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
At the start line of the U23 men on the first day of Nobeyama Cyclo-cross

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Kota Yokoyama (Shinonoi High School) just after crossing the finish line

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Full Results
1Kota Yokoyama (Jpn) Shinonoi High School0:52:02
2Toki Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor0:00:03
3Kohei Maeda (Jpn) Team Scott0:01:33
4Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn) Cannondale0:02:02
5Yoshiki Yamada (Jpn) Dirtfreak-Litec0:02:09
6Yoshihide Kimura (Jpn) Iwai Shokai Racingteam0:02:29
7Kengo Sigeta (Jpn)0:02:30
8Yuri Kobashi (Jpn) Ehime Cycle Fed.0:02:32
9Michimasa Nakai (Jpn) Kyoto Sangyo University0:03:57
10Yuya Murayama (Jpn) Suwako Racing Team0:05:15
11Fu Kaneko (Jpn) Snel Cyclocross Team0:06:22
12Tatsuki Amagoi (Jpn) Team Eurasia-IRC Tire0:06:23

