Toyooka wins women's race on Shinshu Cyclocross Nobeyama first day

National 'cross champion Miyauchi finishes second

The former Japanese champion, Ayako Toyooka (Panasonic Ladies), wins on the first day of Nobeyama Cyclo-cross

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Women's podium (L to R): Sakiko Miyauchi (Club Viento), 2nd; Ayako Toyooka (Panasonic Ladies), 1st; Miho Imai (Cycle Club Jp), 3rd

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Nine riders started the women's elite category at Nobeyama Cyclo-cross day 1

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Japanese road race national champion Eri Yonamine (Team Forza!) en route to a 4th place finish

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Ayako Toyooka (Panasonic Ladies) runs the barriers and solos to the finish line

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Japanese national cyclo-cross champion Sakiko Miyauchi (Club Viento) finished in second place

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Full Results
1Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:36:58
2Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) Club Viento0:00:26
3Miho Imai (Jpn) Cycleclubjp0:00:59
4Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Forza!0:01:13
5Seika Ainota (Jpn) Club Grow Dirtfrek0:01:45
6Waka Takeda (Jpn) Arai Muraca0:01:53
7Junko Ueda (Jpn) BC.Anello0:04:43
8Michiko Kawasaki (Jpn) Club Viento0:05:54
9Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)

