Baker speeds to downhill win by nearly seven seconds

Smith, Barta round out top three

Full results

Downhill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Baker (GBr)0:04:30.75
2Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:06.87
3Ondrej Barta (Cze)0:00:07.21
4Matej Laktis (Svk)0:00:09.31
5Edoardo Franco (Ita)0:00:11.89
6Rossen Kovachev (Bul)0:00:12.49
7Oleksiy Priymachek (Ukr)0:00:16.63
8Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)0:00:18.24
9Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)0:00:20.88
10Zak Hurrell (GBr)0:00:29.64
11Jelio Jelev (Bul)0:00:30.46
12Michal Wiesenganger (Svk)0:00:33.82
13Ivan Serafimov (Bul)0:00:35.90
14Sergey Maltsev (Rus)0:00:39.20
15Charalampos Chaidemenakis (Gre)0:00:40.69
16Timur Zamaliev (Rus)0:00:41.47
17Maksym Bibas (Ukr)0:00:44.68
18Kalin Rahnev (Bul)0:00:46.68
19Aleksandar Iliev (Bul)0:00:47.32
20Krasimir Najdenov (Bul)0:00:50.76
21Todor Kirov (Bul)0:00:55.68
22Georgi Radev (Bul)0:00:55.91
23Antonio Dimovski (Mkd)0:00:58.62
24Andrey Zverev (Rus)0:01:00.09
25Martin Ogden (GBr)0:01:01.50
26Artem Shkryabin (Rus)0:01:03.34
27Cvetomir Georgiev (Bul)0:01:03.48
28Vencislav Lukanov (Bul)0:01:03.55
29Ivan Kuzmanovski (Mkd)0:01:04.57
30Bobi Krumov (Bul)0:01:09.12
31Gjoko Ristic (Mkd)0:01:12.01
32Svetoslav Manchev (Bul)0:01:13.60
33Martin Markov (Bul)0:01:19.70
34Luka Sredojevic (Mkd)0:01:22.48
35Rusi Slavov (Bul)0:01:25.02
36Konstantin Platov (Rus)0:01:34.53
37Liubomir Todorov (Bul)0:01:38.20
38Mark Markovski (Bul)0:01:38.94
39Svetoslav Dimitrov (Bul)0:01:40.45
40Andrej Domiv (Bul)0:01:41.54
41Stanislav Ivanov (Bul)0:01:46.02
42Nikolay Titev (Bul)0:01:57.84
43Filip Kondratenko (Mkd)0:02:02.45
44Hristo Tanev (Bul)0:02:02.64
45Grigory Antonov (Rus)0:03:13.80
46Weseelin Stanishev (Bul)0:03:14.11
DNSTomas Toth (Svk)

