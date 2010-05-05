Baker speeds to downhill win by nearly seven seconds
Smith, Barta round out top three
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Baker (GBr)
|0:04:30.75
|2
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:06.87
|3
|Ondrej Barta (Cze)
|0:00:07.21
|4
|Matej Laktis (Svk)
|0:00:09.31
|5
|Edoardo Franco (Ita)
|0:00:11.89
|6
|Rossen Kovachev (Bul)
|0:00:12.49
|7
|Oleksiy Priymachek (Ukr)
|0:00:16.63
|8
|Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)
|0:00:18.24
|9
|Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)
|0:00:20.88
|10
|Zak Hurrell (GBr)
|0:00:29.64
|11
|Jelio Jelev (Bul)
|0:00:30.46
|12
|Michal Wiesenganger (Svk)
|0:00:33.82
|13
|Ivan Serafimov (Bul)
|0:00:35.90
|14
|Sergey Maltsev (Rus)
|0:00:39.20
|15
|Charalampos Chaidemenakis (Gre)
|0:00:40.69
|16
|Timur Zamaliev (Rus)
|0:00:41.47
|17
|Maksym Bibas (Ukr)
|0:00:44.68
|18
|Kalin Rahnev (Bul)
|0:00:46.68
|19
|Aleksandar Iliev (Bul)
|0:00:47.32
|20
|Krasimir Najdenov (Bul)
|0:00:50.76
|21
|Todor Kirov (Bul)
|0:00:55.68
|22
|Georgi Radev (Bul)
|0:00:55.91
|23
|Antonio Dimovski (Mkd)
|0:00:58.62
|24
|Andrey Zverev (Rus)
|0:01:00.09
|25
|Martin Ogden (GBr)
|0:01:01.50
|26
|Artem Shkryabin (Rus)
|0:01:03.34
|27
|Cvetomir Georgiev (Bul)
|0:01:03.48
|28
|Vencislav Lukanov (Bul)
|0:01:03.55
|29
|Ivan Kuzmanovski (Mkd)
|0:01:04.57
|30
|Bobi Krumov (Bul)
|0:01:09.12
|31
|Gjoko Ristic (Mkd)
|0:01:12.01
|32
|Svetoslav Manchev (Bul)
|0:01:13.60
|33
|Martin Markov (Bul)
|0:01:19.70
|34
|Luka Sredojevic (Mkd)
|0:01:22.48
|35
|Rusi Slavov (Bul)
|0:01:25.02
|36
|Konstantin Platov (Rus)
|0:01:34.53
|37
|Liubomir Todorov (Bul)
|0:01:38.20
|38
|Mark Markovski (Bul)
|0:01:38.94
|39
|Svetoslav Dimitrov (Bul)
|0:01:40.45
|40
|Andrej Domiv (Bul)
|0:01:41.54
|41
|Stanislav Ivanov (Bul)
|0:01:46.02
|42
|Nikolay Titev (Bul)
|0:01:57.84
|43
|Filip Kondratenko (Mkd)
|0:02:02.45
|44
|Hristo Tanev (Bul)
|0:02:02.64
|45
|Grigory Antonov (Rus)
|0:03:13.80
|46
|Weseelin Stanishev (Bul)
|0:03:14.11
|DNS
|Tomas Toth (Svk)
