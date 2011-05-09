Smith wins Shambala Open
Knapec, Jones round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:03:57.76
|2
|Martin Knapec (Svk)
|0:00:01.52
|3
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|0:00:02.39
|4
|Ben Baker (GBr)
|0:00:09.53
|5
|James Stock (GBr)
|0:00:10.25
|6
|Matej Laktis (Svk)
|0:00:10.59
|7
|Rossen Kovachev (Bul)
|0:00:10.81
|8
|Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)
|0:00:19.10
|9
|Valentyn Popov (Ukr)
|0:00:19.53
|10
|Ianosiu-Hangan Radu (Rom)
|0:00:21.01
|11
|Geza Kinda (Rom)
|0:00:29.22
|12
|Dan Marcu (Rom)
|0:00:32.65
|13
|Rusi Slavov (Bul)
|0:00:34.08
|14
|Ignat Mircea-Paul (Rom)
|0:00:37.40
|15
|Nikolai Stoianov (Bul)
|0:00:39.35
|16
|Ivan Serafimov (Bul)
|0:00:39.48
|17
|Mihail Banov (Bul)
|0:00:40.63
|18
|Tomas Toth (Svk)
|0:00:40.93
|19
|Lukan Chervenkov (Bul)
|0:00:42.22
|20
|Ovidiu Seician (Rom)
|0:00:42.58
|21
|Mladen Slavchev (Bul)
|0:00:45.19
|22
|Stilian Gatev (Bul)
|0:00:48.64
|23
|Stoyan Kostanev (Bul)
|0:00:48.78
|24
|Ilya Bogachev (Rus)
|0:00:49.24
|25
|Sergey Maltsev (Rus)
|0:00:51.79
|26
|Andrej Domiv (Bul)
|0:00:52.45
|27
|Georgi Radev (Bul)
|0:00:52.85
|28
|Constantin Iordan (Rom)
|0:00:55.42
|29
|Toni Denev (Bul)
|0:00:55.68
|30
|Bobi Krumov (Bul)
|0:00:56.40
|31
|Vencislav Lukanov (Bul)
|0:00:57.15
|32
|Dmytre Snigir (Ukr)
|0:00:58.75
|33
|Dimitrios Oikonomou (Gre)
|34
|Todor Kirov (Bul)
|0:00:59.97
|35
|Nikola Atanasov (Bul)
|0:01:00.94
|36
|Krasimir Naidenov (Bul)
|0:01:02.88
|37
|Vlad Nimat (Rom)
|0:01:05.07
|38
|Antonio Dimovski (Mkd)
|0:01:07.05
|39
|Lubomir Toshev (Bul)
|0:01:14.91
|40
|Filip Kondratenko (Mkd)
|0:01:15.25
|41
|Ivan Kuzmanovski (Mkd)
|0:01:16.43
|42
|Dimitar Belchev (Bul)
|0:01:19.83
|43
|Teodor Ivanov (Bul)
|0:01:22.55
|44
|Vladimir Chakarski (Bul)
|0:01:25.81
|45
|Dimitrios Gkaliouris (Gre)
|0:01:26.97
|46
|Stefan Ludmilov (Bul)
|0:01:28.75
|47
|Ivailo Milev (Bul)
|0:01:29.75
|48
|Svetoslav Manchev (Bul)
|0:01:30.20
|49
|Stoian Ivanov (Bul)
|0:01:31.78
|50
|Konstantinos Athanasoulas (Gre)
|0:01:41.46
|51
|Dimitrios Makantasis (Gre)
|0:01:42.84
|52
|Svetoslav Dimitrov (Bul)
|0:01:46.18
|53
|Dimitar Antonov (Bul)
|0:01:48.23
|54
|Panayot Panchev (Bul)
|0:01:52.46
|55
|Boyan Georgiev (Bul)
|0:02:00.12
|56
|Georgios Dimitriou (Gre)
|0:02:24.04
|57
|Daniel Tonev (Bul)
|0:02:32.72
|58
|Dobri Djurov (Bul)
|0:02:36.08
|59
|Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)
|0:03:29.20
|60
|Kiril Potev (Bul)
|0:04:26.36
|61
|Kristian Miltchev (Bul)
|0:07:24.35
|DNF
|Pavel Stefanov (Bul)
|DNF
|Georgi Yankov (Bul)
|DNF
|Antoni Ivanov (Bul)
|DNS
|Vasil Popov (Bul)
|DNS
|Liubomir Todorov (Bul)
|DNS
|Nikolai Nenkov (Bul)
|DNS
|Martin Markov (Bul)
|DNS
|Andrei Tzolov (Bul)
|DNS
|Radoslav Petrov (Bul)
|DNS
|Morgan Adam (GBr)
|DNS
|Michal Wiesenganger (Svk)
|DNS
|Ivan Kolev (Bul)
