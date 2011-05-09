Trending

Smith wins Shambala Open

Knapec, Jones round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Smith (GBr)0:03:57.76
2Martin Knapec (Svk)0:00:01.52
3Ralph Jones (GBr)0:00:02.39
4Ben Baker (GBr)0:00:09.53
5James Stock (GBr)0:00:10.25
6Matej Laktis (Svk)0:00:10.59
7Rossen Kovachev (Bul)0:00:10.81
8Nikolay Pukhir (Rus)0:00:19.10
9Valentyn Popov (Ukr)0:00:19.53
10Ianosiu-Hangan Radu (Rom)0:00:21.01
11Geza Kinda (Rom)0:00:29.22
12Dan Marcu (Rom)0:00:32.65
13Rusi Slavov (Bul)0:00:34.08
14Ignat Mircea-Paul (Rom)0:00:37.40
15Nikolai Stoianov (Bul)0:00:39.35
16Ivan Serafimov (Bul)0:00:39.48
17Mihail Banov (Bul)0:00:40.63
18Tomas Toth (Svk)0:00:40.93
19Lukan Chervenkov (Bul)0:00:42.22
20Ovidiu Seician (Rom)0:00:42.58
21Mladen Slavchev (Bul)0:00:45.19
22Stilian Gatev (Bul)0:00:48.64
23Stoyan Kostanev (Bul)0:00:48.78
24Ilya Bogachev (Rus)0:00:49.24
25Sergey Maltsev (Rus)0:00:51.79
26Andrej Domiv (Bul)0:00:52.45
27Georgi Radev (Bul)0:00:52.85
28Constantin Iordan (Rom)0:00:55.42
29Toni Denev (Bul)0:00:55.68
30Bobi Krumov (Bul)0:00:56.40
31Vencislav Lukanov (Bul)0:00:57.15
32Dmytre Snigir (Ukr)0:00:58.75
33Dimitrios Oikonomou (Gre)
34Todor Kirov (Bul)0:00:59.97
35Nikola Atanasov (Bul)0:01:00.94
36Krasimir Naidenov (Bul)0:01:02.88
37Vlad Nimat (Rom)0:01:05.07
38Antonio Dimovski (Mkd)0:01:07.05
39Lubomir Toshev (Bul)0:01:14.91
40Filip Kondratenko (Mkd)0:01:15.25
41Ivan Kuzmanovski (Mkd)0:01:16.43
42Dimitar Belchev (Bul)0:01:19.83
43Teodor Ivanov (Bul)0:01:22.55
44Vladimir Chakarski (Bul)0:01:25.81
45Dimitrios Gkaliouris (Gre)0:01:26.97
46Stefan Ludmilov (Bul)0:01:28.75
47Ivailo Milev (Bul)0:01:29.75
48Svetoslav Manchev (Bul)0:01:30.20
49Stoian Ivanov (Bul)0:01:31.78
50Konstantinos Athanasoulas (Gre)0:01:41.46
51Dimitrios Makantasis (Gre)0:01:42.84
52Svetoslav Dimitrov (Bul)0:01:46.18
53Dimitar Antonov (Bul)0:01:48.23
54Panayot Panchev (Bul)0:01:52.46
55Boyan Georgiev (Bul)0:02:00.12
56Georgios Dimitriou (Gre)0:02:24.04
57Daniel Tonev (Bul)0:02:32.72
58Dobri Djurov (Bul)0:02:36.08
59Dimitar Gaidov (Bul)0:03:29.20
60Kiril Potev (Bul)0:04:26.36
61Kristian Miltchev (Bul)0:07:24.35
DNFPavel Stefanov (Bul)
DNFGeorgi Yankov (Bul)
DNFAntoni Ivanov (Bul)
DNSVasil Popov (Bul)
DNSLiubomir Todorov (Bul)
DNSNikolai Nenkov (Bul)
DNSMartin Markov (Bul)
DNSAndrei Tzolov (Bul)
DNSRadoslav Petrov (Bul)
DNSMorgan Adam (GBr)
DNSMichal Wiesenganger (Svk)
DNSIvan Kolev (Bul)

