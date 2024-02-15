Setmana Valenciana: Elisa Balsamo sprints to stage 1 victory

Image 1 of 6 Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the opening stage in Gandia (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton out on the road during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Anneke Dijkstra and Victoire Berteau out on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton mounted a late chase (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton dashes for the finish line on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Balsamo celebrates with her Lidl-Trek teammates after the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to the win on her first race day of the 2024 season, beating Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Cannondale) to the line on the opening stage of the Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana.

The sprint was set up late on in the 113km stage between Tavernes de la Valldigna and Gandia, with Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) caught inside the final kilometre after going solo over the last climb of the day, 17km out.

Results

