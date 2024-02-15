Setmana Valenciana: Elisa Balsamo sprints to stage 1 victory

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Vos, Rüegg round out podium after peloton sweeps up late attacker Berteau in final kilometre

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won the opening stage in Gandia(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to the win on her first race day of the 2024 season, beating Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Cannondale) to the line on the opening stage of the Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana.

The sprint was set up late on in the 113km stage between Tavernes de la Valldigna and Gandia, with Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) caught inside the final kilometre after going solo over the last climb of the day, 17km out.

