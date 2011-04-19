Trending

Wilcoxson takes circuit race to finish Sea Otter

Raul Cancado best of the men

Results

Stage 4 - Elite Men Circuit Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raul Cancado (Passion Bikes)2:05:08
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:00:01
4Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:02
5Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:06
6Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
7Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:01:00
8Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:06
9Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
10Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:08
11Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:23
12Fred Rodriguez (Team Specialized)0:01:27
13Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
14Logan Loader (Rideclean p/b Patentit.Com)
15Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
16Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
17Stephen Leece (NOW - MS Society)
18Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
19James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
20Joe Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
21Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
22Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
23Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
24John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
25Robin Eckmann
26Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
27Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
28Conor Mullervy (Live Train Race)
29Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
30Peter Taylor (California Giant/Specialized)
31Alexandre Mantovani (Passion Bikes)
32Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
33Danny Katz (NOW - MS Society)
34Jon Hornbeck (Simple Green /Bike Religion)
35Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
36Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
37Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
38Thomas Hubbard (NOW - MS Society)
39Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
40Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:49
41Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)0:01:50
42Charles Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)0:02:27
43Colt Peterson (NOW - MS Society)
44Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)
45Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
46Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
47Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:02:57
48Kris Lunning (Marcpro-Strava)
49Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:09
50Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:44
51Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)0:03:58
52Jeff Malnick (Echelon Cycle/Multisport)0:03:59
53Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:04:00
54Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:04:01
55Kevin Mullervy (Live Train Race)0:04:06
56Ian Moir0:04:39
57Mike Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
58Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:52
59Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:04:55
60Karl Evans
61Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
62Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
63Josh Lapacik (Donnys Cafe Racing)
64Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
65Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team)
66Andy Chocha (USAF Academy)
67Nick Schaffner (Marc Pro - Strava)
68Michael Williams (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
69Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)
DNFMartin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFThomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFJordan Haggard (Riders One)
DNFDanny Heeley (NOW - MS Society)
DNFAlastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFRemi McManus (Team Exergy)
DNFLuca Ortolani (Cuore Italiano)
DNSAlexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Landshark/Flywheel)1:53:34
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
3Olivera Flavia (Project Cycling Women)0:00:01
4Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
5Kristen Lasasso (Wheelbuilder.Com)0:00:02
6Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
7Peggy Legrand (US Military)0:00:03
8Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:00:05
9Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)0:00:09
10Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:00:10
11Kristin Armstong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
12Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:45
13Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)0:02:03
14Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:02:08
15Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
16Nicole Evans (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
17Erika Graves (NOW - MS Society)
18Rhae Shaw
19Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching)
20Devon Gorry
21Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
22Melina Bernecker (Hebalife Legrange)
23Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
24Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:02:09
25Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling Team)0:02:10
26Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:05:28
27Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:41
28Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
29Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:05:57
30Emily Weinert (Team TIBCO II)
31Courtney Dimpel
32Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
33Lauren Liscinski (NOW - MS Society)
34Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
35Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
36Jenna Kowalski (NOW - MS Society)
37Julia Lafranchise (NOW - MS Society)0:05:58
38Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)
39Megan Hottman (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
DNFJosephine Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
DNFLiza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
DNFLisa Turnbull (Rep Gym/Riverstone)
DNSJerika Hutchinson

