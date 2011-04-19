Wilcoxson takes circuit race to finish Sea Otter
Raul Cancado best of the men
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raul Cancado (Passion Bikes)
|2:05:08
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|4
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:02
|5
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:06
|6
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|7
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:01:00
|8
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:06
|9
|Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
|10
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:08
|11
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:23
|12
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Specialized)
|0:01:27
|13
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|14
|Logan Loader (Rideclean p/b Patentit.Com)
|15
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|16
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|17
|Stephen Leece (NOW - MS Society)
|18
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|20
|Joe Iannarelli (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|21
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
|22
|Eric Losak (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|23
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
|24
|John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
|25
|Robin Eckmann
|26
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|27
|Frank Spiteri (Marc Pro - Strava)
|28
|Conor Mullervy (Live Train Race)
|29
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
|30
|Peter Taylor (California Giant/Specialized)
|31
|Alexandre Mantovani (Passion Bikes)
|32
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|33
|Danny Katz (NOW - MS Society)
|34
|Jon Hornbeck (Simple Green /Bike Religion)
|35
|Keith Hillier (Marc Pro - Strava)
|36
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|37
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|38
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW - MS Society)
|39
|Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
|40
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:49
|41
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:50
|42
|Charles Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:27
|43
|Colt Peterson (NOW - MS Society)
|44
|Jesse Miller-Smith (Marc Pro-Strava)
|45
|Julian Martinez (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|46
|Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|47
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:02:57
|48
|Kris Lunning (Marcpro-Strava)
|49
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:09
|50
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:03:44
|51
|Arthur Rand (Marc Pro-Strava)
|0:03:58
|52
|Jeff Malnick (Echelon Cycle/Multisport)
|0:03:59
|53
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:04:00
|54
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:04:01
|55
|Kevin Mullervy (Live Train Race)
|0:04:06
|56
|Ian Moir
|0:04:39
|57
|Mike Midlarsky (Realcyclist.com Pro Cycling Team)
|58
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:04:52
|59
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:04:55
|60
|Karl Evans
|61
|Miles Lamon (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|62
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|63
|Josh Lapacik (Donnys Cafe Racing)
|64
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|65
|Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team)
|66
|Andy Chocha (USAF Academy)
|67
|Nick Schaffner (Marc Pro - Strava)
|68
|Michael Williams (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|69
|Alton Dunnigan (Bicycle Planet)
|DNF
|Martin Acosta (McGuire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Jordan Haggard (Riders One)
|DNF
|Danny Heeley (NOW - MS Society)
|DNF
|Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Remi McManus (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Luca Ortolani (Cuore Italiano)
|DNS
|Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (The Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Landshark/Flywheel)
|1:53:34
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|3
|Olivera Flavia (Project Cycling Women)
|0:00:01
|4
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|5
|Kristen Lasasso (Wheelbuilder.Com)
|0:00:02
|6
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|7
|Peggy Legrand (US Military)
|0:00:03
|8
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|0:00:05
|9
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:00:09
|10
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:00:10
|11
|Kristin Armstong Savola (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|12
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:01:45
|13
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|0:02:03
|14
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:02:08
|15
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|16
|Nicole Evans (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|17
|Erika Graves (NOW - MS Society)
|18
|Rhae Shaw
|19
|Beatriz Rodriguez (SC Velo/ Empower Coaching)
|20
|Devon Gorry
|21
|Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|22
|Melina Bernecker (Hebalife Legrange)
|23
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12)
|24
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
|0:02:09
|25
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint Cycling Team)
|0:02:10
|26
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:05:28
|27
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:05:41
|28
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling Team)
|29
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:05:57
|30
|Emily Weinert (Team TIBCO II)
|31
|Courtney Dimpel
|32
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|33
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW - MS Society)
|34
|Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|35
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
|36
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW - MS Society)
|37
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW - MS Society)
|0:05:58
|38
|Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)
|39
|Megan Hottman (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|DNF
|Josephine Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|DNF
|Lisa Turnbull (Rep Gym/Riverstone)
|DNS
|Jerika Hutchinson
