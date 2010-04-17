Trending

Small takes a big win at Sea Otter

Bausch and Much round out the Monterey podium

Carman Small (ColaVita), "That hurt so bad!"

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Carman Small (ColaVita) took the win

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Woman's Pack

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Carman Small (ColaVita)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Carman Small (ColaVita)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Angela McClure (Webcor) tried unsuccessfully to get away

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Meredith Miller (Tibco) Olivia Dillon (PB Co - Twenty 12) & Carman Small (ColaVita)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Meredith Miller (Tibco) keeps a close eye on Carman Small (ColaVita)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Meredith Miller (Tibco) leads Carman Small (ColaVita) at the front of the pack

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Meredith Miller (Tibco) leads the Colavita squad at the front of the pack early in the race

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Carman Small (ColaVita), no celebration, just a downshift.

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Full Results
1Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light2:21:10
2Dotsie Bausch (USA) Southern California Velo0:00:07
3Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:26
4Ruth Clemence (USA) Specialized D4W-Bicyclehaus0:00:39
5Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Twenty0:01:11
6Courtney Odonnell (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:05
7Ali Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:03:53
8Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO0:04:26
9Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:04:29
10Modesfta Vzesniauskaite (USA) Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light0:04:35
11Molly Van Houweling (USA) Berkeley0:04:36
12Angela Mcclure (USA) Webcor/Alto Velo0:04:38
13Kathryn Donovan (USA) Southern California Velo0:04:40
14Megan Hottman (USA) Treads.Com/DFT0:04:48
15Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing0:04:52
16Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty0:05:07
17Susannah Breen (USA) Wells Fargo Racing Team0:05:07
18Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light0:05:11
19Jane Despas (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:05:15
20Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:05:18
21Amy Chandos (USA) Metromint0:05:26
22Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light0:06:50
23Annie Malouin (USA) Wells Fargo0:10:14
24Melissa Sanborn (USA) Cyclepath Racing0:10:41
25Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:10:53
26Annie Fulton (USA) Los Gatos0:11:16
27Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:11:46
28Stephanie Roorda (USA) Southern California Velo0:21:51
29Marian Jamison (USA) Touchstone Cycling0:22:53
30Beatrice Rodriguez (USA) Southern California Velo0:28:55
31Jenna Kowalski (USA) Now-MS Society0:28:55
32Lauren Liscinski (USA) Now-MS Society0:29:21
DNFJulia Lafranchise (USA) Now-MS Society
DNFKristen Lasasso (USA) Team TIBCO
DNFTiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.Com/Dft
DNSJerika Hutchinson (USA) TIBCO
DNSCourtney O'Donnell (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
DNSLiza Rachetto (USA) Los Altos
DNSTyler Stewart (USA) Novato
DNSJennifer Weinbrecht (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
DNSMelinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange

