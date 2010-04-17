Small takes a big win at Sea Otter
Bausch and Much round out the Monterey podium
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light
|2:21:10
|2
|Dotsie Bausch (USA) Southern California Velo
|0:00:07
|3
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:26
|4
|Ruth Clemence (USA) Specialized D4W-Bicyclehaus
|0:00:39
|5
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co Twenty
|0:01:11
|6
|Courtney Odonnell (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:05
|7
|Ali Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:03:53
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) TIBCO
|0:04:26
|9
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:04:29
|10
|Modesfta Vzesniauskaite (USA) Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light
|0:04:35
|11
|Molly Van Houweling (USA) Berkeley
|0:04:36
|12
|Angela Mcclure (USA) Webcor/Alto Velo
|0:04:38
|13
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Southern California Velo
|0:04:40
|14
|Megan Hottman (USA) Treads.Com/DFT
|0:04:48
|15
|Heather Pryor (USA) Touchstone Climbing
|0:04:52
|16
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty
|0:05:07
|17
|Susannah Breen (USA) Wells Fargo Racing Team
|0:05:07
|18
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light
|0:05:11
|19
|Jane Despas (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|20
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|21
|Amy Chandos (USA) Metromint
|0:05:26
|22
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light
|0:06:50
|23
|Annie Malouin (USA) Wells Fargo
|0:10:14
|24
|Melissa Sanborn (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|0:10:41
|25
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:10:53
|26
|Annie Fulton (USA) Los Gatos
|0:11:16
|27
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:11:46
|28
|Stephanie Roorda (USA) Southern California Velo
|0:21:51
|29
|Marian Jamison (USA) Touchstone Cycling
|0:22:53
|30
|Beatrice Rodriguez (USA) Southern California Velo
|0:28:55
|31
|Jenna Kowalski (USA) Now-MS Society
|0:28:55
|32
|Lauren Liscinski (USA) Now-MS Society
|0:29:21
|DNF
|Julia Lafranchise (USA) Now-MS Society
|DNF
|Kristen Lasasso (USA) Team TIBCO
|DNF
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Treads.Com/Dft
|DNS
|Jerika Hutchinson (USA) TIBCO
|DNS
|Courtney O'Donnell (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|DNS
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Los Altos
|DNS
|Tyler Stewart (USA) Novato
|DNS
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|DNS
|Melinda Weiner (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
