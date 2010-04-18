Trending

Mach doubles up at Sea Otter

Morton matches Mach's effort in under 23 race

Image 1 of 15

Paul Mach (Bissell) & Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 2 of 15

Paul Mach (Bissell) wins solo

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 3 of 15

Paul Mach (Bissell) tips it into a corner on the speedway

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 15

Rob Britton (Bissell) getting aero

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 5 of 15

Paul Mach (Bissell)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 6 of 15

Roman Kilun (SRAM)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 7 of 15

Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 8 of 15

Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant), Angus Morton ( (Drapac Porsche) & Paul Mach (Bissell)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 9 of 15

Tyler Dibble (Yahoo!)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 10 of 15

Samuel Pickman (Cal Giant)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 11 of 15

Rob Britton (Bissell) into the corkscrew

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 12 of 15

Angus Morton ( (Drapac Porsche), Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant) & Paul Mach (Bissell)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 13 of 15

Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant) responds to the attack

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 14 of 15

Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) starts the attack

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 15 of 15

Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche), Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant) & Paul Mach (Bissell)

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

In a repeat of the road race results on Friday, Paul Mach (Bissell) and Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) took out the respective pro and under 23 circuit race titles at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday.

Mach and Morton took part in an ultimately successful breakaway during the race, with Mach eventually winning solo on the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. The Bissell rider finished 54 seconds clear of Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Cycling) and 1:07 ahead of Evan Huffmann, who took third.

Third over the finish line, Morton sealed his second under 23 title of the Sea Otter race series. He was followed in 24 seconds later by a group of ten riders, with Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation) the fastest in the ensuing sprint. Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda) secured his second podium position in as many days with third place.

Men's Full Results
1Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL1:55:05
2Jared Barrilleaux (USA) California Giant Cycling0:00:54
3Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:01:07
4Ben Jacques Maynes (USA) BISSELL0:02:13
5Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL0:02:17
6Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:02:19
7Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S0:02:32
8Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL
9Cody Oreilly (USA) BISSELL
10Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL
11Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
12Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
13Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
14Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
15Rob Britton (USA) BISSELL
16Max Jenkins (USA) United Healthcare
17Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport
18Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa Mi-Duole P/B Millcree
19Roman Kilun (USA) SRAM
20Kris Lunning (USA) above category cycling
21Jeremy Ferguson (USA) Hybrid EP Cycling
22Nathan Freed (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
23Peter Graf (USA) American Lung Association
24Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
25Matthew Landen (USA) Adageo Professional Cycling
26Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
27Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
28Eddy Kwon (USA) Prerace.com Cycling Team
29Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths/Wild Cherries Racin
30Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive presented by Blackbot

Under 23 Men's Full Results
1Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling1:56:12
2Devan Dunn (USA) Bahati Foundation0:00:24
3Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda
4John Bennett (USA) Whole Athlete
5Stephen Leece (USA) NOW MS-Society
6Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
7Pavel Stuchlik (USA) warp9bikes.com - TriStar
8Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
9Corey Farrell (USA) NOW-MS SOCIETY
10Joshua Berry (USA) Unattached
11Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
12Patrick Drapac (USA) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:01:01
13Kit Karzen (USA) NOW-MS Society
14Elliott Craddock (USA) VMG/FELT

 

