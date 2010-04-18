Image 1 of 15 Paul Mach (Bissell) & Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 2 of 15 Paul Mach (Bissell) wins solo (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 3 of 15 Paul Mach (Bissell) tips it into a corner on the speedway (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 4 of 15 Rob Britton (Bissell) getting aero (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 5 of 15 Paul Mach (Bissell) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 6 of 15 Roman Kilun (SRAM) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 7 of 15 Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 8 of 15 Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant), Angus Morton ( (Drapac Porsche) & Paul Mach (Bissell) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 9 of 15 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo!) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 10 of 15 Samuel Pickman (Cal Giant) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 11 of 15 Rob Britton (Bissell) into the corkscrew (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 12 of 15 Angus Morton ( (Drapac Porsche), Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant) & Paul Mach (Bissell) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 13 of 15 Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant) responds to the attack (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 14 of 15 Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) starts the attack (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 15 of 15 Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche), Jared Barrilleaux (Cal Giant) & Paul Mach (Bissell) (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

In a repeat of the road race results on Friday, Paul Mach (Bissell) and Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) took out the respective pro and under 23 circuit race titles at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday.

Mach and Morton took part in an ultimately successful breakaway during the race, with Mach eventually winning solo on the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. The Bissell rider finished 54 seconds clear of Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Cycling) and 1:07 ahead of Evan Huffmann, who took third.

Third over the finish line, Morton sealed his second under 23 title of the Sea Otter race series. He was followed in 24 seconds later by a group of ten riders, with Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation) the fastest in the ensuing sprint. Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda) secured his second podium position in as many days with third place.

Men's Full Results 1 Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL 1:55:05 2 Jared Barrilleaux (USA) California Giant Cycling 0:00:54 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:01:07 4 Ben Jacques Maynes (USA) BISSELL 0:02:13 5 Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL 0:02:17 6 Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:02:19 7 Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S 0:02:32 8 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL 9 Cody Oreilly (USA) BISSELL 10 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL 11 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 12 Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S 13 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL 14 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 15 Rob Britton (USA) BISSELL 16 Max Jenkins (USA) United Healthcare 17 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport 18 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa Mi-Duole P/B Millcree 19 Roman Kilun (USA) SRAM 20 Kris Lunning (USA) above category cycling 21 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) Hybrid EP Cycling 22 Nathan Freed (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling 23 Peter Graf (USA) American Lung Association 24 Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S 25 Matthew Landen (USA) Adageo Professional Cycling 26 Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling 27 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 28 Eddy Kwon (USA) Prerace.com Cycling Team 29 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths/Wild Cherries Racin 30 Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive presented by Blackbot