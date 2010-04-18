Mach doubles up at Sea Otter
Morton matches Mach's effort in under 23 race
In a repeat of the road race results on Friday, Paul Mach (Bissell) and Angus Morton (Drapac Porsche) took out the respective pro and under 23 circuit race titles at the Sea Otter Classic on Saturday.
Mach and Morton took part in an ultimately successful breakaway during the race, with Mach eventually winning solo on the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. The Bissell rider finished 54 seconds clear of Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Cycling) and 1:07 ahead of Evan Huffmann, who took third.
Third over the finish line, Morton sealed his second under 23 title of the Sea Otter race series. He was followed in 24 seconds later by a group of ten riders, with Devan Dunn (Bahati Foundation) the fastest in the ensuing sprint. Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda) secured his second podium position in as many days with third place.
|1
|Paul Mach (USA) BISSELL
|1:55:05
|2
|Jared Barrilleaux (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:00:54
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|4
|Ben Jacques Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|0:02:13
|5
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) BISSELL
|0:02:17
|6
|Jonathan Mccarty (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|7
|Steve Reaney (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
|0:02:32
|8
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL
|9
|Cody Oreilly (USA) BISSELL
|10
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL
|11
|Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|12
|Jesse Moore (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
|13
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL
|14
|Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|15
|Rob Britton (USA) BISSELL
|16
|Max Jenkins (USA) United Healthcare
|17
|Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport
|18
|Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa Mi-Duole P/B Millcree
|19
|Roman Kilun (USA) SRAM
|20
|Kris Lunning (USA) above category cycling
|21
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA) Hybrid EP Cycling
|22
|Nathan Freed (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|23
|Peter Graf (USA) American Lung Association
|24
|Samuel Pickman (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
|25
|Matthew Landen (USA) Adageo Professional Cycling
|26
|Eric Bennett (USA) Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|27
|Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
|28
|Eddy Kwon (USA) Prerace.com Cycling Team
|29
|Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths/Wild Cherries Racin
|30
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) teamgive presented by Blackbot
|1
|Angus Morton (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|1:56:12
|2
|Devan Dunn (USA) Bahati Foundation
|0:00:24
|3
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda
|4
|John Bennett (USA) Whole Athlete
|5
|Stephen Leece (USA) NOW MS-Society
|6
|Cory Greenberg (USA) NOW-MS Society
|7
|Pavel Stuchlik (USA) warp9bikes.com - TriStar
|8
|Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
|9
|Corey Farrell (USA) NOW-MS SOCIETY
|10
|Joshua Berry (USA) Unattached
|11
|Brandon Trafton (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/S
|12
|Patrick Drapac (USA) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:01:01
|13
|Kit Karzen (USA) NOW-MS Society
|14
|Elliott Craddock (USA) VMG/FELT
