Philipsen beats Bennett to win Scheldeprijs
Cavendish takes podium placing
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed the victory at Scheldeprijs, beating the Deceuninck-QuickStep duo of Sam Bennett and Mark Cavendish to the line in Schoten.
QuickStep looked to be in control of the lead-out until Dries De Bondt and Jonas Rickaert launched Philipsen up on their right.
Bennett scrambled to get off the wheel of his lead-out man Michael Mørkøv and out to open his sprint, but by that point Philipsen was ahead and there was no road left to play with.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|9
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
