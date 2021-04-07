Trending

Philipsen beats Bennett to win Scheldeprijs

Cavendish takes podium placing

Image 1 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Arrival Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen of Belgium takes win for Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 The Peloton passing through Schoten City during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Final lap of Scheldeprijs sees 30-rider group holding strong to lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Max Walscheid of Germany and Team Qhubeka Assos Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Breakaway SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Max Walscheid of Team Qhubeka Assos and Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Marcus Burghardt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Breakaway Cobblestones SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marcus Burghardt of Bora-Hansgrohe does a lot of work at front of 30-rider group holding lead on final lap (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Pascal Ackermann of Germany Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Breakaway SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

13 riders in selection at front with 109km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Nils Politt of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Breakaway SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nils Politt of Bora-Hansgrohe during the 109th Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Breakaway SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jonas Rickaert of Alpecin-Fenix during Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Clement Russo of France and Team Arka Samsic Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Breakaway SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Front of breakaway group led by Clement Russo of Team Arkea-Samsic and Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Breakaway SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Cobblestones SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Florian Sénéchal of Deceuninck-QuickStep doing the lion's share of the pace-making at the head of this leading group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Giacomo Nizzolo of Team Qhubeka Assos in lead group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 The Peloton during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Landscape SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Peloton rolls on 193.8km mid-week one-day race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 The Peloton during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Windmill Landscape SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Scenery on cold, wintry-like day for Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Rui Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Crash Injury SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

One of several crashes involved Rui Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Bram Welten of Netherlands and Team Arka Samsic during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP21 Crash Injury FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Bram Welten of Arkea-Samsic gets attention in grass from a crahs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Frederik Frison of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway and UNO X Pro Cycling Team Ward Vanhoof of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Florian Maitre of France and Team Total Direct Energie The Peloton during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Crash Injury SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Crash that unfortunately caused several riders to abandon, including Frederik Frison of Lotto Soudal, Kristoffer Halvorsen of UNO-X Pro Cycling Team, Ward Vanhoof of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Florian Maitre of Total Direct Energie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Ward Vanhoof of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Crash Injury Abandon SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

End of the day for Ward Vanhoof of Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise from a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 Start John Degenkolb of Germany and Team Lotto Soudal during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

John Degenkolb of Lotto Soudal at the start of the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 19

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 07 The Peloton passing through a Highway toll during the 109th Scheldeprijs 2021 Mens Elite a 1942km race from Terneuzen to Schoten Landscape SP21 FlandersClassic on April 07 2021 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

2021 Scheldeprijs started in Terneuzen for 193.8km flat course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed the victory at Scheldeprijs, beating the Deceuninck-QuickStep duo of Sam Bennett and Mark Cavendish to the line in Schoten.

QuickStep looked to be in control of the lead-out until Dries De Bondt and Jonas Rickaert launched Philipsen up on their right.

Bennett scrambled to get off the wheel of his lead-out man Michael Mørkøv and out to open his sprint, but by that point Philipsen was ahead and there was no road left to play with.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
9Marc Sarreau (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
10Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

