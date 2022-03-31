Scheldeprijs 2021
Posted published
Philipsen beats Bennett to win Scheldeprijs
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won his first major Classic, taking out the bunch sprint victory in the 2021 edition of the Scheldeprijs.
The Belgian timed his sprint perfectly to win by a wheel over pre-race favourite Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep).
Mark Cavendish chalked up his best one-day result in years, taking third in a race he's won three times, the last victory a decade earlier in 2011.
The race started with snow and cold temperatures and brutal crosswinds that split the peloton. More than half of the bunch climbed into the team buses before the final lap.
However, most of the top sprinters made the front split, with Pascal Ackermann unable to capitalise on the hard work of his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) unable to get through the traffic.
Dries de Bondt and then Jonas Rickaert brought Philipsen into position up the right-hand side and Bennett waited too long to jump off his lead-out into the headwind, reversing the similar result of the Classic Brugge-De Panne.
Stages
-
Scheldeprijs 20217 April 2021 | Schoten | 1.Pro
Latest Content on the Race
Sam Bennett beaten at Scheldeprijs by cold and Alpecin-Fenix train
By Brecht Decaluwé published
News 'We were missing one guy in the final' says Deceuninck-QuickStep rider
Jasper Philipsen ready to take the next step after Scheldeprijs victory
By Brecht Decaluwé published
News Young Belgian paving his way to the Tour de France as 'being a factor in those sprints too'
Mark Cavendish continues return to form with third at Scheldeprijs
By Cyclingnews published
News Manxman plays sweeper role as Philipsen beats Bennett in sprint
Nacer Bouhanni withdraws from Scheldeprijs as UCI offers statement of support
By Cyclingnews published
News Frenchman dealing with psychological effects of racial abuse
Groupama-FDJ withdraw from Scheldeprijs after confirmed COVID-19 case
By Stephen Farrand published
News French champion Démare unable to contest expected sprint finish in final Flemish Classic
Wind, hail or even snow may greet riders at Scheldeprijs
By Cyclingnews published
News Bad weather expected for mid-week Classic
How to watch Scheldeprijs 2021 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Bennett faces Ackermann and Démare as Bastianelli and Wiebes headline first-ever women's race
Scheldeprijs: Last chance for a spring cobbled Classic win - Preview
By Stephen Puddicombe published
Preview Sprinters line up with no Paris-Roubaix on the horizon
Trek-Segafredo withdraw from Scheldeprijs 'as precautionary measure' after coronavirus cases
By Cyclingnews published
News Men's squad had missed Gent-Wevelgem and will isolate for next week
Related Features
-
The Spring Classics: The definitive guideFrom Omloop to Liège via San Remo and Roubaix, an in-depth look at the biggest men's races of spring