How to watch the Classics – Scheldeprijs TV, live stream

The 2020 cobbled Classics season kicks off with Scheldeprijs on Wednesday, the final one-day race before the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

Plenty of big names pack the start list at the sprinter's race with Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) and Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren) the past winners lining up in Schoten.

A number of other top sprinters will be in contention for the victory on the pan-flat 173km race, which will take in laps along the River Schelde. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) will be among the top favourites for victory at the 108th edition of the race.

Trek-Segafredo bring a trio of fast men, including former world champion Mads Pedersen plus Edward Theuns and Jasper Stuyven. Bryan Coquard leads B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, while Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) and 2019 runner-up Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling) will also be looking for a result.

Sonny Colbrelli joins Cavendish at the start for Bahrain McLaren, while André Greipel leads Israel-Start-Up Nation. Cees Bol (Team Sunweb), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) add to the sprinting talent.

The Classics are being aired live across Europe via Eurosport and on the Eurosport Player, with British Eurosport showing almost every race live.

As you might expect, local broadcasters across Europe such as Sporza, RTBF, France TV and NOS.nl are showing the bulk of the Classics live.

Check below for a full list of races and broadcasters airing them

Classics schedule & broadcasters