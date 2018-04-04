Demare, Groenewegen disqualified from Scheldeprijs for ignoring level crossing

Image 1 of 15 Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) stopped in Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Dylan Groenewegen and Arnaud Demare chase after the level crossing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Riders are informed of their disqualification from the Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 The Scheldeprijs broke up into echelons in the crosswinds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Dylan Groenwegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), two of the pre-race favourites to win the Scheldeprijs, have been expelled from the race for violating the UCI's level crossing rules.

The race had been split into several echelons when the level crossing lights began to flash after the first group went over the tracks. Démare and Groenewegen were part of a second group that crossed over just as the gates began to descend, and were halted by the motorcycle official further down the road and informed of their disqualification.

Each rider was also fined 100 CHF.

The UCI toughened up the level crossing rules after the 2015 Paris-Roubaix, when a group of riders jumped around the closing gates and crossed the tracks just ahead of a high-speed train.

Here is the complete list of the riders disqualified: