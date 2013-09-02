Jacobs solos to Schaal Sels victory
Topsport Vlaanderen goes 1-2 with Van Staeyen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4:33:01
|2
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:39
|3
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|7
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|8
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|9
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|11
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:45
|12
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:01:03
|13
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|15
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|18
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|19
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|20
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|21
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|22
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Heizomat
|23
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Colombia
|24
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|25
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
|26
|Aron Kremer (Ned) Colombia
|27
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel)
|28
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|29
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|32
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|33
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|34
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|35
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|36
|James Mowatt (Aus) Colombia
|37
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|38
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|39
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|40
|Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
|41
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Bram De Kort (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|43
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|44
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|45
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|46
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|47
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|48
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|49
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|50
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|52
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:14
|53
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|56
|Tom David (NZl) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:26
|57
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|61
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Victor Fobert (Fra) Colombia
|DNF
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colombia
|DNF
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Colombia
|DNF
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colombia
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Colombia
|DNF
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Frank Niewold (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Fraser Gough (NZl) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Chris Jory (Aus) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Rubén Caseny (Spa) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Johnatan Fernando Sarmiento Pacheco (Col) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robbe Vangheluwe (Bel) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brandon Zavala Borges (PuR) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|DNF
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp Egested (Den) Team Cult Energy
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Cult Energy
|DNF
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|Johannes Weber (Ger) Team Heizomat
|DNF
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Andreas Miessen (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Luc Loozen (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Kim-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Raymond Werst (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lars Haverals (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robin Venneman (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Evert Vandromme (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
|DNS
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
