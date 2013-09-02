Trending

Jacobs solos to Schaal Sels victory

Topsport Vlaanderen goes 1-2 with Van Staeyen

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4:33:01
2Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:39
3Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
4Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
6Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
7Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
8Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
9Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
11Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M0:00:45
12Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:01:03
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
15Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
17Timothy Dupont (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
18Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
19Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
20Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
21Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
22Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Heizomat
23Denis Flahaut (Fra) Colombia
24Felix Pouilly (Fra) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
25Michael Reihs (Den) Team Cult Energy
26Aron Kremer (Ned) Colombia
27Kevin Verwaest (Bel)
28Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
29Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
32Koen Bouwman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
33Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
34Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
35Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
36James Mowatt (Aus) Colombia
37Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
38Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
39Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
40Jan-Niklas Droste (Ger) Team Heizomat
41Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
42Bram De Kort (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
43James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
44Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
45Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
46Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
47Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
48Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
49Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
50Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
52Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:14
53Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
56Tom David (NZl) Crelan-Euphony0:01:26
57Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
59Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
60Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
61Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
62Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFWout Franssen (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFLaurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFVictor Fobert (Fra) Colombia
DNFJurgen Francois (Bel) Colombia
DNFSven Jodts (Bel) Colombia
DNFYu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colombia
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Colombia
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFMats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFKobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFFrank Niewold (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFFraser Gough (NZl) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFChris Jory (Aus) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFErwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFRick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFRubén Caseny (Spa) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFBjorn De Decker (Bel) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFEfren Ortega (PuR) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFJohnatan Fernando Sarmiento Pacheco (Col) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFRobbe Vangheluwe (Bel) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFBrandon Zavala Borges (PuR) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFIbon Zugasti Arrese (Spa) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNFChristian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
DNFKasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Team Cult Energy
DNFAlexander Kamp Egested (Den) Team Cult Energy
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Cult Energy
DNFAlexander Grad (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFDario Rapps (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFFabian Schormair (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFJohannes Weber (Ger) Team Heizomat
DNFAndré Benoit (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFJulian Hellmann (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFAndreas Miessen (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFLuc Loozen (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFKim-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFMichael Kurth (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFRaymond Werst (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFTimothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFLars Haverals (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFSean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFRobin Venneman (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFFrancesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFFrederik Vandewiele (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFEvert Vandromme (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFGregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMuhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFDion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFChan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNSWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSMauricio Frazer (Arg) Start-Trigon Cycling Team
DNSBrecht Ruyters (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team

