Alex Howes wins men's SBT GRVL

Image 1 of 3 Alex Howes wins SBT GRVL in 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 3 Peter Stetina leading SBT GRVL (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 3 Peter Stetina in action during SBT GRVL (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Alex Howes (EF Education-Nippo) won the 144-mile off-road race at SBT GRVL held in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. In a three-way sprint between the leaders of the race, Howes out-paced Ian Boswell (Wahoo Frontiers) and Peter Stetina (Canyon).

The popular gravel event was held just one day following the Leadville Trail 100 MTB where Howes competed alongside his teammate Lachlan Morton, who finished second behind winner Keegan Swenson. Howes finished the race in 14th place.



Roughly 30 to 40 riders were still in contention in the race at mile 90 but on a testing climb the lead group dramatically thinned out with just Stetina, Boswell and Howes at the front of the race with around 12 miles remaining. Stetina pushed the pace on the downhill section that came next before Howes made a move that eventually brought the leading trio back together.

At one point Boswell, who won Unbound Gravel earlier this summer, was almost a minute down on the leaders but he battled back before the final selection was made in the race.



"It was a really positive experience and it was a really cool race. I didn’t feel great until we hit 100 miles in and more and more I’m realizing that these events are about attrition. At one point I was out the back having gone through a single-track section and I was maybe 45 seconds to a minute down but in these races, you just have to keep going because you never know when you’re going to come back," Boswell told Cyclingnews after his second place.

The SBT GRVL route was 144 miles and included roughly 9,400 feet of climbing more than 100 miles of gravel sectors, making it one of the more challenging gravel races on the calendar.