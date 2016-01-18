Trending

Lizzie Williams solos to victory on Santos Women’s Tour stage three

Katrin Garfoot remains in the race lead in Adelaide with an hour-long criterium to come

Image 1 of 17

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS), Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) and Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products) on the podium

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 17

The sprint for second place

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 17

Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 17

Cylance Pro Cycling riders during the stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 17

Yesterday's stage winner Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 17

Orica-AIS leading the peloton

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 17

A solo attack

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 17

Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) retains her lead

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 17

Riding through the vineyards

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 17

The peloton rolls along

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 17

The breakaway in action led by Dani King

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 17

Another hot day in the saddle for the riders

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 17

Fans line the roadside

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 17

Orica-AIS leading the peloton

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 17

The peloton in the Barossa

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 17

Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) cools down after her win

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 17 of 17

Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) attacked from a seven-rider breakaway to take a solo victory in Lyndoch on Monday on the third stage of the Santos Women's Tour. Race leader Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) led home the chasers 19 seconds later to hang onto the blue jersey she's worn since her stage win one win. Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products) rounded out the all-Australian podium.

"I saw an opening at four kilometres to go," said Williams. "I was on the back. I was hurting really bad, but I just thought I needed to bury myself to the end. I went, and I went with a lot of speed from the back. I went as hard as I could, and when I looked back, I had a gap."

"I got into that head space that I would just have to push, push as hard as I can," said Williams. "It was only four kilometres – and yeah, it ultimately worked."

The Lyndoch circuit proved the most dynamic day of racing yet. The women's peloton covered four laps of an undulating 25.2-kilometre loop with a significant ascent up Whispering Wall on every lap. With a number of riders capable of contesting the stage, Orica-AIS seized control of the race from the start and used their strength in numbers to dictate the action.

"It was a complete team ride today," said Williams. "I couldn't have won by myself. Everyone put in something. Everyone did something for that victory to happen. We have such a strong and cohesive team at the moment. I'm really looking forward to the season."

How the race unfolded

The women's peloton rolled out for the longest stage of the Santos Women's Tour in sunny, hot and humid conditions. A lift in pace up the Whispering Wall caused a split in the peloton and signified the aggressive nature of racing still to come.

The two main groups on the road came together before the start of lap two, but the calm was short-lived. Nicheliving Vault teammates Erin Kinnealy and Liz Leyden slipped away form the field just beyond the feed zone. Their gap yo-yo'ed between 10-seconds and 30-seconds until Kinnealy lifted the pace, dislodging Leyden in the process. Now a lone leader, Kinnealy had pocketed slightly more than a minute by the time she hit the Whispering Wall.

The peloton attacked its way up the climb with a group of eight riders forcing clear from the bunch. By the time the group reached the top of the climb, they had caught Kinnealy and put in ten seconds on an elite selection of 30 riders. The first two groups on the road rejoined on the descent. A third group of around 20 riders madly pedalled to catch back on to the leaders.

Next it was a group of six slipping up the road. Rosella Ratto (Cyclance), Dani King (Wiggle High5), Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS), Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS), Louisa Lobigs (Holden) and Jo Hogan (Rush) distanced themselves from a 30-rider peloton.

Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) put in a huge effort to bridge the gap to the leaders. With Wells present, every major team was represented in the move, but Wells would be a clear favourite for a sprint, making her a less than ideal breakaway companion.

As lap three began, the seven-rider escape held onto a 50-second advantage over a peloton that had swelled to include around 50 riders.

The break was caught before the third ascent of the Whispering Wall, but the steep gradient and injection in pace split the field. Spratt managed to sneak away alone. Garfoot, King, Kitchen, Shelley Olds (Cylance), Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) and Tiffany Cromwell (SASI) formed the chase in her wake.

"Our plan was to push it really hard up the climbs every lap," said Williams. "We wanted to try to break the field. It did that every lap but nothing really stuck. On the second last lap, Rachel [Neylan] did a really hard effort up the climb and that ultimately created the break which I was in."

Spratt heard the bell sound as she crossed the finish line for a fourth and final lap 24 seconds ahead of the six chasers. With the bunch more than two minutes down, it was becoming increasingly clear that the stage winner would come from this selection.

"With Spratty dangling off the front, Kat and I could sit on," noted Williams. "Tiffany Cromwell and Lauren Kitchen worked very hard to get Spratty back."

The chasing group overtook Spratt on the final time up the Whispering Wall – and the counter-attacks were swift and immediate. First three were away. Then four. Then it was all back together. Finally Williams broke the elastic.

Having gained a gap, Williams never looked back. Pedalling furiously all the way to the finish, Williams snagged her second victory of the still early season – adding a Santos Women's Tour stage win to the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic stage victory she earned earlier this month.

The battle for the overall remains fierce with one stage left to race. While Garfoot leads, she's tied on time with three riders – Kitchen in second, Olds in third and King in fourth. The general classification will be decided on Tuesday in Victoria Park with an hour-long criterium.

"It's all about the defence tomorrow," said Williams. "We won't be too confident, but we're out there to see if we can take away the tour."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)2:45:17
2Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)0:00:19
3Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)
4Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
5Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
6Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)0:00:24
7Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)0:00:40
8Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)0:04:28
9Julie Leth (HiTec Products)
10Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault)
11Lauretta Hanson (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
12Emily Collins (New Zealand)
13Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS)
14Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)
15Sophie Mackay (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)
16Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
17Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
18Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
19Justine Barrow (BOSS Racing Team)
20Jessica Mundy (SASI)
21Emily Cunningham (BOSS Racing Team)
22Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault)
23Taryn Heather (Bikebug-NextGen)
24Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault)
25Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
26Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt)
27Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)
28Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)
29Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
30Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt)
31Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
32Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
33Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
34Joanne Hogan (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
35Tayla Evans (Bikebug-NextGen)
36Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
37Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)
38Lynne Clarke (BOSS Racing Team)
39Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
40Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
41Aimee Ingram (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
42Rachel Ward (Bikebug-NextGen)
43Victoria Veitch (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
44Gina Ricardo (BOSS Racing Team)
45Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)
46Tatiana Guderzo (HiTec Products)
47Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:04:43
48Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:04:51
49Narelle Hards (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
50Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)
51Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)0:11:26
52Liza Rachetto (BCWS)0:11:37
53Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:13:21
54Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
55Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)
56Esther Borg (BCWS)
57Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
58Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:16:29
59Jasmine McMillan (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)
60Carley McKay (BOSS Racing Team)
61Lucy Barker (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
62Gaby Leveridge (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)0:16:55
63Verita Stewart (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)0:20:41
64Minda Murray (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
65Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault)
66Madison Farrant (New Zealand)
67Josie Talbot (Subaru NSWIS NKC)
68Angela Smith (Subaru NSWIS NKC)
69Amy Bradley (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
70Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault)
71Emma Viotto (Bikebug-NextGen)0:20:45
DNFAmanda Jamieson (New Zealand)
DNFMichaela Parsons (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)
DNFRose Osborne (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
DNFGemma Ansell (BOSS Racing Team)
DNFJade Colligan (Subaru NSWIS NKC)
DNFRuby Livingstone (Roxsolt)
DNFKate Finegan (BCWS)
DNFKristy Glover (Bikebug-NextGen)
DNSSerene Lee (BCWS)

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Mackay (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)5pts
2Lauretta Hanson (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)3
3Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)2
4Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)1

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)5pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)3
3Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)2
4Danielle King (Wiggle High5)1

Climb 1- Yetti Rd near Wispering Wall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)5pts
2Danielle King (Wiggle High5)3
3Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)2
4Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)1

Climb 2 - Yetti Rd near Wispering Wall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle King (Wiggle High5)5pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)3
3Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)2
4Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS8:16:50
2Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:16
3Hitec Products
4Wiggle High5
5Nicheliving Vaultheliving Vault0:12:25
6New Zealand
7High5 Dream Team
8Boss Racing Team
9Holden Women's Cycling Team
10Bikebug-Nextgen
11Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome0:12:48
12Rush Women's Team0:24:52
13Specialized Women's Racing0:40:39

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)5:49:06
2Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)
3Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
4Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
5Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)0:00:14
6Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)0:00:28
7Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)0:01:08
8Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)0:04:56
9Emily Collins (New Zealand)
10Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault)
11Lauretta Hanson (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
12Julie Leth (HiTec Products)
13Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
14Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
15Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
16Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
17Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)
18Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
19Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)
20Joanne Hogan (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
21Justine Barrow (BOSS Racing Team)
22Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault)
23Aimee Ingram (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
24Victoria Veitch (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
25Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)0:05:04
26Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)
27Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:05:09
28Tatiana Guderzo (HiTec Products)
29Chloe McConville (Orica-AIS)0:06:32
30Jessica Mundy (SASI)
31Taryn Heather (Bikebug-NextGen)
32Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
33Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
34Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt)0:10:49
35Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:10:50
36Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
37Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
38Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault)
39Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
40Sophie Mackay (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)
41Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:11:05
42Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:11:13
43Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)
44Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)0:13:49
45Tayla Evans (Bikebug-NextGen)0:14:08
46Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt)
47Emily Cunningham (BOSS Racing Team)
48Lynne Clarke (BOSS Racing Team)
49Gina Ricardo (BOSS Racing Team)
50Rachel Ward (Bikebug-NextGen)
51Narelle Hards (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)0:14:31
52Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)0:19:43
53Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)0:21:06
54Liza Rachetto (BCWS)0:21:17
55Emma Viotto (Bikebug-NextGen)0:22:49
56Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:23:01
57Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)
58Esther Borg (BCWS)
59Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:26:09
60Gaby Leveridge (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)0:26:35
61Lucy Barker (Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)0:27:58
62Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault)0:30:21
63Madison Farrant (New Zealand)
64Minda Murray (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
65Verita Stewart (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)
66Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault)
67Josie Talbot (Subaru NSWIS NKC)
68Amy Bradley (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)
69Jasmine Mcmillan (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)0:30:33
70Carley McKay (BOSS Racing Team)0:30:41
71Angela Smith (Subaru NSWIS NKC)0:35:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)19pts
2Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)10
3Sophie Mackay (SPECIALIZED WOMEN'S RACING)10
4Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)7
5Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)4
6Danielle King (Wiggle High5)3
7Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)3
8Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)3
9Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)3
10Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)3
11Jessica Mundy (SASI)3
12Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)2
13Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)2
14Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)1
15Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)1
16Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)1
17Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)1
18Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle King (Wiggle High5)13pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)6
3Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)5
4Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)5
5Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)4
6Lauren Kitchen (HiTec Products)3
7Joanne Hogan (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)3
8Lauretta Hanson (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)2
9Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)1
10Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)1
11Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (RUSH WOMEN'S TEAM)5:54:02
2Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
3Jessica Mundy (SASI)0:01:36
4Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt)0:05:53
5Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:05:54
6Tayla Evans (Bikebug-NextGen)0:09:12
7Hannah Gumbley (Roxsolt)
8Gina Ricardo (BOSS Racing Team)
9Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)0:14:47
10Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)0:16:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS17:28:54
2Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:16
3Wiggle High5
4Hitec Products0:08:29
5New Zealand0:13:12
6High5 Dream Team0:14:56
7Nicheliving Vaultheliving Vault0:19:06
8Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome0:22:47
9Holden Women's Cycling Team0:25:00
10Bikebug-Nextgen0:25:36
11Boss Racing Team0:31:36
12Rush Women's Team0:34:51
13Specialized Women's Racing1:02:26

 

