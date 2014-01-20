Amanda Spratt wins with ease
Loes Gunnewijk remains in race lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)
|2:39:52
|2
|Valentina Scandolara
|0:00:32
|3
|Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)
|0:01:02
|4
|Taryn Heather (SASI)
|0:02:04
|5
|Jessie Maclean (Orica - AIS)
|0:02:06
|6
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|0:02:57
|7
|Loes Gunnewijk
|8
|Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS)
|9
|Sophie Williamson
|10
|Jessica Mundy (SASI)
|11
|Ruth Corset
|12
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|13
|Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)
|14
|Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
|15
|Peta Mullens
|16
|Alexandra Manly (SASI)
|0:03:03
|17
|Carlee Taylor (Orica - AIS)
|0:03:15
|18
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:25
|19
|Beth Duryea
|0:04:49
|20
|Cassia Higgs
|0:05:26
|21
|Kate Finegan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:05:58
|22
|Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:06:30
|23
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|24
|Rachel Ward (Boss Racing)
|0:10:21
|25
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:10:35
|26
|Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (Waratah Masters CC)
|27
|Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)
|0:10:41
|28
|Elizabeth Hall (Hawthorn Cycling Club)
|29
|Carley Mckay (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:10:43
|30
|Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)
|31
|Marissa Madden (Boss Racing)
|32
|Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
|33
|Jessica Toghill (Total Rush Hyster)
|34
|Katherine Joyce (HALL Cycle Training)
|35
|Alissa Byron (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|0:11:16
|36
|Annabel Cox (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|0:11:27
|37
|Leanne Davies (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|0:11:41
|38
|Tayla Evans (Building Champions Squad)
|39
|Imogen Vize (SUVELO CC)
|DNF
|Nicole Whitburn (Liv / giant)
|DNF
|Sinead Noonan (SASI)
|DNF
|Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
|DNF
|Minda Murray (Building Champions Squad)
|DNF
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|Verita Stewart (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|Victoria Hammick (HALL Cycle Training)
|DNF
|Melissa Robinson (HALL Cycle Training)
|DNF
|Gemma Kernich (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Kerri Maccini (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Lucy Barker (Norwood CC)
|DNF
|Michele Bloffwitch (Skinny Lattes Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Myra Moller (Hobart Wheelers)
|DNF
|Natalie Redmond (Skinny Lattes Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Ruth Strapp (Kooragang Open CC)
|DNF
|Lizanne Wilmot (St George CC)
|DNF
|Tiffanie Dorrington (HALL Cycle Training)
|DNF
|Hollee Simons (Bathurst CC)
|DNS
|Nicole Moerig (Liv / giant)
|DNS
|Carly Williams (Liv / giant)
|DNS
|Danielle Mckinnirey (SASI)
|DNS
|Amy Bradley (Specialized Securitor)
|DNS
|Amanda Nabi (HALL Cycle Training)
|DNS
|Merridy Pearce (Norwood CC)
|DNS
|Josie Simpson (St Kilda Cycling Club INC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loes Gunnewijk
|16
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)
|12
|3
|Valentina Scandolara
|10
|4
|Melissa Hoskins
|10
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|9
|6
|Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)
|8
|7
|Annette Edmondson
|8
|8
|Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)
|7
|9
|Ruth Corset
|7
|10
|Jessie Maclean (Orica - AIS)
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica AIS
|21
|pts
|2
|Boss Racing
|15
|3
|Specialized Securitor
|9
|4
|SASI
|8
|5
|Bicycle Superstore
|3
