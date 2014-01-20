Trending

Amanda Spratt wins with ease

Loes Gunnewijk remains in race lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)2:39:52
2Valentina Scandolara0:00:32
3Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)0:01:02
4Taryn Heather (SASI)0:02:04
5Jessie Maclean (Orica - AIS)0:02:06
6Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)0:02:57
7Loes Gunnewijk
8Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS)
9Sophie Williamson
10Jessica Mundy (SASI)
11Ruth Corset
12Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
13Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)
14Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Superstore)
15Peta Mullens
16Alexandra Manly (SASI)0:03:03
17Carlee Taylor (Orica - AIS)0:03:15
18Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:25
19Beth Duryea0:04:49
20Cassia Higgs0:05:26
21Kate Finegan (Specialized Securitor)0:05:58
22Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)0:06:30
23Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
24Rachel Ward (Boss Racing)0:10:21
25Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:10:35
26Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (Waratah Masters CC)
27Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)0:10:41
28Elizabeth Hall (Hawthorn Cycling Club)
29Carley Mckay (Bicycle Superstore)0:10:43
30Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Superstore)
31Marissa Madden (Boss Racing)
32Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
33Jessica Toghill (Total Rush Hyster)
34Katherine Joyce (HALL Cycle Training)
35Alissa Byron (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)0:11:16
36Annabel Cox (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)0:11:27
37Leanne Davies (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)0:11:41
38Tayla Evans (Building Champions Squad)
39Imogen Vize (SUVELO CC)
DNFNicole Whitburn (Liv / giant)
DNFSinead Noonan (SASI)
DNFNicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
DNFMinda Murray (Building Champions Squad)
DNFKelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFVerita Stewart (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFVictoria Hammick (HALL Cycle Training)
DNFMelissa Robinson (HALL Cycle Training)
DNFGemma Kernich (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
DNFKerri Maccini (McNeill Logistics Cycling Team)
DNFLucy Barker (Norwood CC)
DNFMichele Bloffwitch (Skinny Lattes Cycling Club)
DNFMyra Moller (Hobart Wheelers)
DNFNatalie Redmond (Skinny Lattes Cycling Club)
DNFRuth Strapp (Kooragang Open CC)
DNFLizanne Wilmot (St George CC)
DNFTiffanie Dorrington (HALL Cycle Training)
DNFHollee Simons (Bathurst CC)
DNSNicole Moerig (Liv / giant)
DNSCarly Williams (Liv / giant)
DNSDanielle Mckinnirey (SASI)
DNSAmy Bradley (Specialized Securitor)
DNSAmanda Nabi (HALL Cycle Training)
DNSMerridy Pearce (Norwood CC)
DNSJosie Simpson (St Kilda Cycling Club INC)

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loes Gunnewijk16pts
2Amanda Spratt (Orica - AIS)12
3Valentina Scandolara10
4Melissa Hoskins10
5Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)9
6Joanne Hogan (Boss Racing)8
7Annette Edmondson8
8Lucy Martin (Boss Racing)7
9Ruth Corset7
10Jessie Maclean (Orica - AIS)6

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica AIS21pts
2Boss Racing15
3Specialized Securitor9
4SASI8
5Bicycle Superstore3

