Tour Down Under: Ewan wins stage 3 sprint

Porte keeps leader's jersey after crash-marred bunch kick

Image 1 of 47

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 2 of 47

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Esteban Chaves rides in the Orica-Scott train.

Esteban Chaves rides in the Orica-Scott train.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Always smiling Esteban Chaves

Always smiling Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

BMC's Fabio Baldato and Richie Porte

BMC's Fabio Baldato and Richie Porte
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Richie Porte rides away after finishing stage 3 at the Tour Down Under.

Richie Porte rides away after finishing stage 3 at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Caleb Ewan chugs some water after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan chugs some water after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky)

Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Lukas Postleberger and Miles Scotson

Lukas Postleberger and Miles Scotson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Richie Porte surrounded by teammates during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte surrounded by teammates during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Richie Porte on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Peter Sagan recovers after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under.

Peter Sagan recovers after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

Peter Sagan and Danny Van Poppel cross the line behind Caleb Ewan

Peter Sagan and Danny Van Poppel cross the line behind Caleb Ewan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Media gather around stage 3 winner Caleb Ewan

Media gather around stage 3 winner Caleb Ewan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Peter Sagan takes on some water after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Peter Sagan takes on some water after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Richie Porte talks with reporters after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte talks with reporters after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Richie Porte and Nathan Haas after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte and Nathan Haas after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

caleb Ewan on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under

caleb Ewan on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under
Image 27 of 47

Jan Bakelants in the medical tent following the crash near the finish of stage 3.

Jan Bakelants in the medical tent following the crash near the finish of stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Richie Porte in the Tour Down Under's ochre leader's jersey.

Richie Porte in the Tour Down Under's ochre leader's jersey.
Image 29 of 47

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 30 of 47

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 31 of 47

Richie Porte stays safe in the bunch at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte stays safe in the bunch at the Tour Down Under
Image 32 of 47

Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 33 of 47

Caleb Ewan on the stage 3 podium at Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan on the stage 3 podium at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

Peter Sagan waves during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Peter Sagan waves during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 35 of 47

Richie Porte and BMC GM Jim Ochowicz relax before the start of stage 3

Richie Porte and BMC GM Jim Ochowicz relax before the start of stage 3
Image 36 of 47

Richie Porte signs in for stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte signs in for stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 37 of 47

Richie Porte in the bunch at the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte in the bunch at the Tour Down Under
Image 38 of 47

Peter Sagan before the start of stage 3

Peter Sagan before the start of stage 3
Image 39 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 40 of 47

BMC Racing protect Richie Porte

BMC Racing protect Richie Porte
Image 41 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 42 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 43 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under
Image 44 of 47

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey
Image 45 of 47

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey
Image 46 of 47

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey
Image 47 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orcia-Scott) edged Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the line to take his second stage win of the 2017 Tour Down Under Thursday during stage 3 in Victor Harbor.

Once again, Ewan relied on patience and high-end speed to come past Sagan, who got the initial jump in the finishing straight but was not able to hold off the Australian as he slipped up the left side of the road. Sagan was able to hold on for second, while Bahrain-Merida's Niccolo Bonifazio was third.

“It was definitely satisfying,” Ewan said of his second victory of this year's race. “It got really really hectic in the end and I thought in the last ‘kay’ I was too far back, but luckily I made my way up before the sprint and had a good run to the finish."

Ewan and the tour sprinters also had to deal with a crash in just before the final kilometre.

“I lost my last (lead out) guy in Daryl Impey in the crash, so that was a big blow," Ewan said. "But I just held in there tight and tried to jump onto some of the other wheels and it opened up for me in the end.”

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) continues to lead the overall by 20 seconds over Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and 22 seconds over Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott). Porte has four more stages to defend his lead.

"Of course when you get the jersey it makes you switch on a little bit more and fight a little bit more," he said after today's stage. "I am in a good position, but job’s not over yet. Just taking it day by day."

How it unfolded

The seaside suburb of Glenelg once again hosted the Tour Down Under stage depart, with riders heading south as grey clouds started to roll in.

Lotto Soudal’s Thomas de Gent is accustomed to breakaways in big races, and the Tour Down Under is no exception, as he again showed by making the first attack of the day. The Belgian was joined by the trio of Vegard Stake Laegen (UAE Abu Dhabi), Clement Chevrier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jeremy Masion (FDJ).

The quartet built an advantage to a tick over four minutes on the jaunt south as Maison in Myponga, and De Gent in Inman Valley scooped up the maximum points and time bonuses at the intermediate sprint points. De Gent also scored the points at the Sellicks Hill to pull level with race leader Richie Porte (BMC) in the battle for the KOM jersey.

Once onto the four finishing circuits in Victor Habor, Damien Howson of Orica-Scott and several BMC riders moved forward in the peloton to start the slow reel in of the breakaway. Bora-Hansgrohe joined in on the action as the lead was cut down to two minutes by the time the peloton rolled onto the finishing circuits. 

With 25km to go on the penultimatel lap, Leangen decided to strike out and launch the first attack from the breakaway in a bid for personal glory. The Norwegian pulled out a maximum lead of 12 seconds over his breakaway companions as the peloton closed to within one minute at 17km to go.

At 15km to race, the trio of Maison, De Gent and Chevrier were back in the peloton with Laegen in front at 24 seconds. Dimension Data and Astana took up the chase under the 10km to go banner as Leagen hovered out in front like a rabbit for a racing greyhound. Once he was reeled in with 6km to race, the bunch sprint finish was inevitable.

Teams jockeyed relentlessly for position in the closing kilometres, with Team Sky eventually establishing itself on the front for Danny Van Poppel. But as the peloton swung through a wide left-hand turn and onto the finishing straight, it was Sagan who got the initial advantage as a crash took down several riders in the middle of the field. Ewan had the last laugh, however, as he pulled past Sagan for his second stage win in three days.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott3:24:45
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
16José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
19Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
21Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
24Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
25Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
27Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
31Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
33Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
34Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:00:04
35Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
36Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
37Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
39Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
40Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
41Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
42Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
43Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
44Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
45Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
46Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:08
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
48José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
49Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
51Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
52Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
53Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
54Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
55Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
56Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
57Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
59Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida0:00:12
60Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
61Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
63Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
64Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
66Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
68Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
71Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
73Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
75Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
76Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
77Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
78Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
79Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
81Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
84Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
85Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
86Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
88Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:19
89Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
91Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
92Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:23
93Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
94Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:29
95Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
96Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:36
97Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:00:38
98Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:58
99Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:00
100Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:05
101Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
103William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
104Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:25
105Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
106Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:36
107Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
108Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
110Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
112Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
115Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:49
116Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:55
117Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:02:13
118Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
119Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:18
120Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
121Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
122Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
123Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
124Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:41
125James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:54
126Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:18
128Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:05:21
129Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:47
130Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
132Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1, Myponga - 46.6 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Sprint 2, Inman Valley - 73.1 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi3
3Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ2

Finish Line Points - 144. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe14
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida13
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky12
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo11
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb10
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
8Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ8
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo7
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin6

KOM, Sellicks Hill - 43.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal10pts
2Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
3Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott3:24:45
2Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
3Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
4Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
6Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
7Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:04
8Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:08
9Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
12Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:12
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
14Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
16Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:19
17Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:58
19Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:05
20Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:09
22Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:01:39
23Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:18
24Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
25Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:41
26James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:02:54

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora - Hansgrohe10:14:15
2Bmc Racing Team
3Team Katusha Alpecin
4Orica - Scott
5Astana Pro Team
6Movistar Team
7Ag2r La Mondiale
8Lotto Soudal0:00:04
9Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
10Trek - Segafredo0:00:08
11Team Sunweb
12UniSA Australia
13Team Sky0:00:12
14Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
15UAE Abu Dhabi
16Bahrain - Merida0:00:16
17Quick - Step Floors
18Team Dimension Data
19Fdj0:00:20

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team10:34:59
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:22
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:27
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
7Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
9Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
15Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:33
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
17Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
18Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
20Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:45
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
22Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:47
23Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:49
24Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
26Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
27Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:53
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
29Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
30Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:57
31Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
33Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:01
34Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:02
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:01:07
36Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:12
37José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
38José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
39Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:17
40Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:19
41Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
44Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:20
45Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:32
47Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:36
48Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:41
49Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
50Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
51Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
52Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:48
53Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:03
54Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
55Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:46
57Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:47
58Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:58
59Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:03:02
60Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:09
61Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:12
62Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:03:23
63Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:38
64Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:40
65Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:41
66Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:43
67Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:46
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:50
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:53
71Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:55
72Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:03
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
74Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:04:09
75Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:21
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
77James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:04:28
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:04:38
79Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
80Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:12
81Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:20
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:46
83Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:05:55
84Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:06:08
85Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:06:19
86Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:25
87Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:18
88Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:27
89Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:43
90Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:08:13
92Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:33
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:37
94Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
95Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida0:08:49
96Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:18
97Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:33
98Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:46
99Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:56
100Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:24
101Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:10:55
102Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:10
103Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:19
104Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:11:26
105Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:27
106Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:30
107Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:33
108Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
109William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:36
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:37
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:11:41
112Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
113Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
114Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott0:11:45
115Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
116Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:11:46
117Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:11:52
118Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:12:11
119Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:13
120Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:12:26
121Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:35
122Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:31
123Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:14:12
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:14:28
125Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:14:55
126Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:49
127Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:17:20
128Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:18:34
129Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
130Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:19:04
131Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:19:23
132Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:39

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott30pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky26
3Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb20
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo19
6Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo16
8Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin15
10Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team14
11Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data14
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe14
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott13
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe13
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
16Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi12
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi10
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe8
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott12
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
7Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ6
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo2
12Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2
13Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi2

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo10:35:28
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
3Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:04
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:18
5Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:24
6Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
7Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:28
8Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:48
9Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:34
10Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:18
11Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:11
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:12
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:14
14Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:03:40
15James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:03:59
16Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:56
17Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:14
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:04
19Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:49
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:17
21Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:10:26
22Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:11:12
23Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:57
24Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:14:26
25Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:20
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:18:05

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia31:46:48
2Movistar Team0:00:04
3Trek - Segafredo0:00:11
4Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
5Quick - Step Floors0:00:24
6Bmc Racing Team0:00:32
7Orica - Scott0:00:42
8Team Dimension Data0:00:44
9Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:51
10Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:57
11Lotto Soudal0:01:05
12UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:41
13Bahrain - Merida0:01:53
14Astana Pro Team0:02:07
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:02:32
16Team Sunweb0:02:33
17Fdj0:02:42
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:01
19Team Sky0:11:30

 

