Tour Down Under: Ewan wins stage 3 sprint
Porte keeps leader's jersey after crash-marred bunch kick
Caleb Ewan (Orcia-Scott) edged Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the line to take his second stage win of the 2017 Tour Down Under Thursday during stage 3 in Victor Harbor.
Once again, Ewan relied on patience and high-end speed to come past Sagan, who got the initial jump in the finishing straight but was not able to hold off the Australian as he slipped up the left side of the road. Sagan was able to hold on for second, while Bahrain-Merida's Niccolo Bonifazio was third.
“It was definitely satisfying,” Ewan said of his second victory of this year's race. “It got really really hectic in the end and I thought in the last ‘kay’ I was too far back, but luckily I made my way up before the sprint and had a good run to the finish."
Ewan and the tour sprinters also had to deal with a crash in just before the final kilometre.
“I lost my last (lead out) guy in Daryl Impey in the crash, so that was a big blow," Ewan said. "But I just held in there tight and tried to jump onto some of the other wheels and it opened up for me in the end.”
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) continues to lead the overall by 20 seconds over Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and 22 seconds over Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott). Porte has four more stages to defend his lead.
"Of course when you get the jersey it makes you switch on a little bit more and fight a little bit more," he said after today's stage. "I am in a good position, but job’s not over yet. Just taking it day by day."
How it unfolded
The seaside suburb of Glenelg once again hosted the Tour Down Under stage depart, with riders heading south as grey clouds started to roll in.
Lotto Soudal’s Thomas de Gent is accustomed to breakaways in big races, and the Tour Down Under is no exception, as he again showed by making the first attack of the day. The Belgian was joined by the trio of Vegard Stake Laegen (UAE Abu Dhabi), Clement Chevrier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jeremy Masion (FDJ).
The quartet built an advantage to a tick over four minutes on the jaunt south as Maison in Myponga, and De Gent in Inman Valley scooped up the maximum points and time bonuses at the intermediate sprint points. De Gent also scored the points at the Sellicks Hill to pull level with race leader Richie Porte (BMC) in the battle for the KOM jersey.
Once onto the four finishing circuits in Victor Habor, Damien Howson of Orica-Scott and several BMC riders moved forward in the peloton to start the slow reel in of the breakaway. Bora-Hansgrohe joined in on the action as the lead was cut down to two minutes by the time the peloton rolled onto the finishing circuits.
With 25km to go on the penultimatel lap, Leangen decided to strike out and launch the first attack from the breakaway in a bid for personal glory. The Norwegian pulled out a maximum lead of 12 seconds over his breakaway companions as the peloton closed to within one minute at 17km to go.
At 15km to race, the trio of Maison, De Gent and Chevrier were back in the peloton with Laegen in front at 24 seconds. Dimension Data and Astana took up the chase under the 10km to go banner as Leagen hovered out in front like a rabbit for a racing greyhound. Once he was reeled in with 6km to race, the bunch sprint finish was inevitable.
Teams jockeyed relentlessly for position in the closing kilometres, with Team Sky eventually establishing itself on the front for Danny Van Poppel. But as the peloton swung through a wide left-hand turn and onto the finishing straight, it was Sagan who got the initial advantage as a crash took down several riders in the middle of the field. Ewan had the last laugh, however, as he pulled past Sagan for his second stage win in three days.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3:24:45
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|25
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|27
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|35
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|37
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|38
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|39
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|41
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|43
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|44
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|45
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|52
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|54
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|55
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|56
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|59
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:12
|60
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|61
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|63
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|68
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|73
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|75
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|77
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|81
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|84
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|86
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|89
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|92
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:23
|93
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|94
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:29
|95
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|96
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|97
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:38
|98
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|99
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:00
|100
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:05
|101
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|104
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:25
|105
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|106
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:36
|107
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|108
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|110
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:49
|116
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:55
|117
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:13
|118
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|119
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:18
|120
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|121
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|124
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|125
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:54
|126
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:18
|128
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:05:21
|129
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:47
|130
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|3
|3
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|13
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|8
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|3
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3:24:45
|2
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|4
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:04
|8
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:08
|9
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|10
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|12
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:12
|13
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|16
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|17
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|19
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:05
|20
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:09
|22
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:39
|23
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:18
|24
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:41
|26
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|10:14:15
|2
|Bmc Racing Team
|3
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|Orica - Scott
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|9
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:08
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|UniSA Australia
|13
|Team Sky
|0:00:12
|14
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|15
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|16
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:16
|17
|Quick - Step Floors
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|19
|Fdj
|0:00:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10:34:59
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:22
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:27
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|7
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|9
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:33
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:45
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:47
|23
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:49
|24
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|27
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:53
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:57
|31
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|33
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:01
|34
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:01:02
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:01:07
|36
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:12
|37
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|38
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|39
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:17
|40
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:19
|41
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|44
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:20
|45
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:32
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|48
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:41
|49
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|50
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|51
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|52
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:48
|53
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:03
|54
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|55
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|57
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:47
|58
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:58
|59
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:03:02
|60
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:09
|61
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:12
|62
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:23
|63
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|64
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:40
|65
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:41
|66
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:43
|67
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:46
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:50
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:53
|71
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:55
|72
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:03
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|74
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:09
|75
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:21
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|77
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:28
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:38
|79
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|80
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:12
|81
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:20
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:46
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:55
|84
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|85
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:19
|86
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:25
|87
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:18
|88
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:27
|89
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:43
|90
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:08:13
|92
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:33
|93
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:37
|94
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:49
|96
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:18
|97
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:33
|98
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:46
|99
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:56
|100
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:24
|101
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:10:55
|102
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:10
|103
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:19
|104
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:11:26
|105
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:27
|106
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:30
|107
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:33
|108
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|109
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:36
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:37
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:41
|112
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|113
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|114
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:11:45
|115
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:11:46
|117
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:11:52
|118
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:11
|119
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:13
|120
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:12:26
|121
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:35
|122
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:31
|123
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:14:12
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:28
|125
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:55
|126
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:49
|127
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:20
|128
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:34
|129
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:19:04
|131
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:19:23
|132
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|30
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|26
|3
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|20
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|6
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|10
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|14
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|13
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|16
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|12
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|10
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|12
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|7
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|6
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|10
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|12
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|13
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|10:35:28
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:04
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:18
|5
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|6
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|7
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:28
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|9
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:34
|10
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:18
|11
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:11
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|13
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:14
|14
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:40
|15
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:59
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:56
|17
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:14
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:04
|19
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:49
|20
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:17
|21
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:10:26
|22
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:12
|23
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:57
|24
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:26
|25
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:20
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|31:46:48
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:11
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:24
|6
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Orica - Scott
|0:00:42
|8
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:51
|10
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|12
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:41
|13
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:53
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:07
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:02:32
|16
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:33
|17
|Fdj
|0:02:42
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:01
|19
|Team Sky
|0:11:30
