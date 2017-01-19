Image 1 of 47 Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 2 of 47 Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Esteban Chaves rides in the Orica-Scott train. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Always smiling Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 The sprinters bear down on the line during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 BMC's Fabio Baldato and Richie Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Richie Porte rides away after finishing stage 3 at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Caleb Ewan chugs some water after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Lukas Postleberger and Miles Scotson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 Richie Porte surrounded by teammates during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Richie Porte on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Peter Sagan recovers after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Peter Sagan and Danny Van Poppel cross the line behind Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Media gather around stage 3 winner Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Peter Sagan takes on some water after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Richie Porte talks with reporters after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Richie Porte and Nathan Haas after stage 3 at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 caleb Ewan on the stage 3 podium at the Tour Down Under Image 27 of 47 Jan Bakelants in the medical tent following the crash near the finish of stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Richie Porte in the Tour Down Under's ochre leader's jersey. Image 29 of 47 Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 30 of 47 Caleb Ewan wins stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 31 of 47 Richie Porte stays safe in the bunch at the Tour Down Under Image 32 of 47 Caleb Ewan after winning stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 33 of 47 Caleb Ewan on the stage 3 podium at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 Peter Sagan waves during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 35 of 47 Richie Porte and BMC GM Jim Ochowicz relax before the start of stage 3 Image 36 of 47 Richie Porte signs in for stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 37 of 47 Richie Porte in the bunch at the Tour Down Under Image 38 of 47 Peter Sagan before the start of stage 3 Image 39 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 40 of 47 BMC Racing protect Richie Porte Image 41 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 42 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 43 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under Image 44 of 47 Richie Porte in the ochre jersey Image 45 of 47 Richie Porte in the ochre jersey Image 46 of 47 Richie Porte in the ochre jersey Image 47 of 47 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan (Orcia-Scott) edged Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the line to take his second stage win of the 2017 Tour Down Under Thursday during stage 3 in Victor Harbor.

Once again, Ewan relied on patience and high-end speed to come past Sagan, who got the initial jump in the finishing straight but was not able to hold off the Australian as he slipped up the left side of the road. Sagan was able to hold on for second, while Bahrain-Merida's Niccolo Bonifazio was third.

“It was definitely satisfying,” Ewan said of his second victory of this year's race. “It got really really hectic in the end and I thought in the last ‘kay’ I was too far back, but luckily I made my way up before the sprint and had a good run to the finish."

Ewan and the tour sprinters also had to deal with a crash in just before the final kilometre.

“I lost my last (lead out) guy in Daryl Impey in the crash, so that was a big blow," Ewan said. "But I just held in there tight and tried to jump onto some of the other wheels and it opened up for me in the end.”

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) continues to lead the overall by 20 seconds over Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and 22 seconds over Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott). Porte has four more stages to defend his lead.

"Of course when you get the jersey it makes you switch on a little bit more and fight a little bit more," he said after today's stage. "I am in a good position, but job’s not over yet. Just taking it day by day."

How it unfolded

The seaside suburb of Glenelg once again hosted the Tour Down Under stage depart, with riders heading south as grey clouds started to roll in.

Lotto Soudal’s Thomas de Gent is accustomed to breakaways in big races, and the Tour Down Under is no exception, as he again showed by making the first attack of the day. The Belgian was joined by the trio of Vegard Stake Laegen (UAE Abu Dhabi), Clement Chevrier (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Jeremy Masion (FDJ).

The quartet built an advantage to a tick over four minutes on the jaunt south as Maison in Myponga, and De Gent in Inman Valley scooped up the maximum points and time bonuses at the intermediate sprint points. De Gent also scored the points at the Sellicks Hill to pull level with race leader Richie Porte (BMC) in the battle for the KOM jersey.

Once onto the four finishing circuits in Victor Habor, Damien Howson of Orica-Scott and several BMC riders moved forward in the peloton to start the slow reel in of the breakaway. Bora-Hansgrohe joined in on the action as the lead was cut down to two minutes by the time the peloton rolled onto the finishing circuits.

With 25km to go on the penultimatel lap, Leangen decided to strike out and launch the first attack from the breakaway in a bid for personal glory. The Norwegian pulled out a maximum lead of 12 seconds over his breakaway companions as the peloton closed to within one minute at 17km to go.

At 15km to race, the trio of Maison, De Gent and Chevrier were back in the peloton with Laegen in front at 24 seconds. Dimension Data and Astana took up the chase under the 10km to go banner as Leagen hovered out in front like a rabbit for a racing greyhound. Once he was reeled in with 6km to race, the bunch sprint finish was inevitable.

Teams jockeyed relentlessly for position in the closing kilometres, with Team Sky eventually establishing itself on the front for Danny Van Poppel. But as the peloton swung through a wide left-hand turn and onto the finishing straight, it was Sagan who got the initial advantage as a crash took down several riders in the middle of the field. Ewan had the last laugh, however, as he pulled past Sagan for his second stage win in three days.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3:24:45 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 19 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 21 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 25 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 27 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 31 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:00:04 35 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 36 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 37 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 38 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 39 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 41 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 44 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 45 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 46 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:08 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 51 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 52 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 53 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 54 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 55 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 56 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 57 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 59 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:12 60 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 61 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 63 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 64 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 65 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 66 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 68 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 73 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 76 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 77 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 78 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 79 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 81 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 83 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 84 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 86 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 88 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 89 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 91 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 92 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:23 93 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 94 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:29 95 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 96 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:36 97 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:00:38 98 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:58 99 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:00 100 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:05 101 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 103 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 104 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:25 105 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 106 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:36 107 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 108 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 110 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 111 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 112 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 115 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:49 116 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:55 117 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:13 118 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 119 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:18 120 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 121 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 122 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 124 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41 125 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:54 126 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:18 128 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:05:21 129 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:47 130 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team

Sprint 1, Myponga - 46.6 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Sprint 2, Inman Valley - 73.1 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 3 3 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 2

Finish Line Points - 144. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 13 4 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 12 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 7 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 8 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 6

KOM, Sellicks Hill - 43.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 pts 2 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 3 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 3:24:45 2 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 4 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 6 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 7 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:04 8 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:08 9 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 11 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 12 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:12 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 16 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 17 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:58 19 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:05 20 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 21 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:09 22 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:01:39 23 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:18 24 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 25 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41 26 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:02:54

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora - Hansgrohe 10:14:15 2 Bmc Racing Team 3 Team Katusha Alpecin 4 Orica - Scott 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Movistar Team 7 Ag2r La Mondiale 8 Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 9 Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team 10 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:08 11 Team Sunweb 12 UniSA Australia 13 Team Sky 0:00:12 14 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 15 UAE Abu Dhabi 16 Bahrain - Merida 0:00:16 17 Quick - Step Floors 18 Team Dimension Data 19 Fdj 0:00:20

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10:34:59 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:22 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:27 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 7 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 9 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 15 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:33 16 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 17 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:47 23 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:49 24 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 27 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:53 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 29 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:57 31 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 32 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 33 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:01 34 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:01:02 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:01:07 36 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:12 37 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 38 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 39 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:17 40 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:19 41 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 44 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:20 45 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:32 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:36 48 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:41 49 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 50 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 51 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 52 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48 53 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:03 54 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:10 55 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 57 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:47 58 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:58 59 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:03:02 60 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:09 61 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:12 62 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:23 63 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:38 64 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:40 65 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:41 66 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:43 67 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:46 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:50 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:53 71 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:55 72 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:03 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 74 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:04:09 75 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:21 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 77 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:04:28 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:04:38 79 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 80 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:12 81 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:20 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:05:46 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:55 84 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:06:08 85 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:19 86 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:25 87 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:18 88 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:27 89 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:43 90 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:08:13 92 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:33 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:37 94 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:49 96 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:18 97 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:33 98 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:46 99 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:56 100 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:24 101 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:10:55 102 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:10 103 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:19 104 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:11:26 105 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:27 106 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:30 107 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:33 108 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 109 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:36 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:37 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:11:41 112 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 113 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 0:11:45 115 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 116 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:11:46 117 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:11:52 118 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:12:11 119 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:13 120 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:12:26 121 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:35 122 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:31 123 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:14:12 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:28 125 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:55 126 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:49 127 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:20 128 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:18:34 129 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 130 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:19:04 131 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:19:23 132 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:39

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 30 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 26 3 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 20 5 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 19 6 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 16 8 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 15 10 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14 11 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 14 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 13 14 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 16 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 12 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 10 18 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 12 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 7 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 6 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 2 12 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2 13 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 2

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 10:35:28 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:04 4 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:18 5 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 6 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:28 8 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:48 9 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:34 10 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:18 11 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:11 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:12 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:14 14 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:03:40 15 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:03:59 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:56 17 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:14 18 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:04 19 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:49 20 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:17 21 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:10:26 22 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:11:12 23 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:57 24 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:26 25 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:20 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:05