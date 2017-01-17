Tour Down Under: Porte wins stage 2 on Paracombe climb
BMC leader takes overall lead
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) stomped away from the rest of the Tour Down Under contenders Wednesday on the Paracombe climb, taking the stage 2 win and claiming the overall race lead. The BMC team leader made it look easy as he rode away from the mostly intact peloton that hit the lowers slopes of the final climb for a fourth career Tour Down Under stage win.
Porte finished 16 seconds ahead of Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) during the 145.5km stage from Stirling to Paracombe. He now leads Izagirre in the overall by 20 seconds and Chaves by 22.
"It's incredible to wear the jersey in the biggest race in Australia. I would love to win it. There are a few hard days to come but I know today and the work the BMC guys did for me today was absolutely incredible," Porte said after collecting the ochre, points, and KOM jerseys. "I did a lot of training in the off-season for this climb, we made a mess of it two years ago so to come back and make amends like this is just a dream."
Having twice finished runner-up in the race, Porte wouldn't be drawn into stating the race was already won with the likes of Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) still a dangerous rival despite being 58 seconds in arrears.
"I think for me, it is just to get through the next two days in as good a condition as I can. I am not sure what the time gaps are back to guys like Simon Gerrans but she's not over until it's over," added Porte.
With 2015 Paracombe winner Rohan Dennis crossing the line in fourth place, BMC is well positioned for its second overall win in three years. Izagirre, and Chaves are likely Porte's most dangerous rivals. However, Australian puncheurs Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) will be riders to watch with the numerous intermediate sprint bonus seconds on offer.
How it unfolded
After the 46 degrees of stage 1, far cooler temperatures of 19 degrees awaited the peloton in Stirling with the hills town hosting the start, rather than finish of stage 2 as it has in previous years. Bahrain-Merida's Ondrej Cink, in his first race as a road rider, and UniSA-Australia's Cam Meyer chanced their luck in an early break on the five circuits of Stirling.
Their attempt came to naught so that when the first intermediate sprint came around, Ben Swift (UAE Abu Dhabi) got the points and bonus seconds ahead of Jay McCarthy. Movistar's Jasha Sütterlin decided to jump off the front shortly after, quickly building a five-minute lead over a peloton that was more than content to let him enjoy some TV time.
There was no contest for the second intermediate sprint point at just under half way into the stage as Sütterlin, the Bora-Hansgrohe duo Michael Kolar and Rudiger Selig mopped up for second and third. World Champion Peter Sagan was happy to show himself at the front of the peloton as riders took a relaxed approach to the circuits, smiling and laughing at regular intervals.
Regular workhorse Damien Howson resumed his place at the head of the peloton towards the end of the fourth lap with Sütterlin's lead dropping to three and a half minutes. Race leader Caleb Ewan was another rider to move forward and assist with the pace making as Sütterlin extended his lead back to four minutes on the fifth and final circuit and in doing so, secured the combativity prize.
The red jerseys of BMC and Lotto Soudal were next to swell towards the front, followed by the lime green of Cannondale-Drapac, with Sütterlin's advantage on the road equal to three kilometres. In the final kilometres of the fifth circuit, Sky joined in at the front of the race, ready to up the power when called upon.
Exciting the circuit, Ian Stannard dropped the hammer for Sky with Sütterlin's advantage halved to just under two minutes.
Having set a new Strava record on Monday up Paracombe, Sütterlin wasn't in position to repeat his 3:13 minute effort as he sat up with 40km to race. Birthday boy and Australian national champion Miles Scotson (BMC) was the first man to blast past as the pace in the peloton saw several riders start to struggle at the rear.
Down Norton Summit, UniSA-Australia's Cam Meyer did a turn of pace with Team Sky and Orica-Scott keeping the former winner in check. BMC's Rohan Dennis suffered a flat on the fast run down Maryvale Road. A double puncture felled Sebastián forcing Sky to send his cousin Sebastián, and Kenny Elissonde to help pace him back through the convoy before the Gorge with Cannondale-Drapac's Paddy Bevin for company.
With the knowledge that one of the pre-race favourites in Henao was struggling to regain contact, Orica-Scott and Movistar drove the pace through the gorge with 10km to race. Ewan and Daryl Impey were the last two men left for Gerrans and Chaves as riders started to pull up stumps as they approached the 5km to go signs.
When the race made the right turn onto the final climb, Sagan briefly lead before pulling off to side. Porte wasted little time launching an attack that only Izagirre could follow. Eventually, the Spaniard lost Porte's pace as well, dropping back to Chaves, who had pulled away from the rest. Porte made it look easy as he crossed the line for the stage win and overall lead, while Izagirre had no trouble beating Chaves to the line 16 seconds later. Dennis led a large group across the line another three seconds back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3:46:06
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:29
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:30
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|25
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|29
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|30
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|35
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:47
|36
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|39
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:55
|40
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:57
|41
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|43
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|45
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:06
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:21
|52
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|54
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:26
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|58
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|60
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|61
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:48
|62
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:06
|64
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|66
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:24
|67
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:25
|68
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:52
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:59
|70
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:16
|71
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:28
|74
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:31
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:42
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:57
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:03:59
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|81
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:16
|82
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:50
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:33
|84
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|85
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|86
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|88
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:57
|89
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:08
|90
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:17
|91
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:33
|92
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:27
|94
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|95
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|98
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:23
|100
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:28
|102
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|103
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:10:17
|104
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|105
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|106
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|107
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:10:56
|108
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:59
|109
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:01
|110
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:23
|112
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|115
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|118
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|119
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|120
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|121
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|122
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|125
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:51
|126
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:13
|127
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|128
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:41
|129
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:51
|130
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:15
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|132
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|5
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|13
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|11
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|10
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|8
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|10
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|12
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|3:46:25
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|3
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:10
|6
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:16
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|12
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:15
|13
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:05
|14
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:02
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:44
|17
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:14
|18
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:08
|19
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:09
|22
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:10:37
|23
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:04
|24
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:22
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:32
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|11:19:31
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:11
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Quick - Step Floors
|6
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|8
|Orica - Scott
|0:00:50
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:59
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|12
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:37
|13
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:45
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:02:28
|16
|FDJ
|0:02:30
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:33
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:09
|19
|Team Sky
|0:11:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7:10:14
|2
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|0:00:22
|4
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:24
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:27
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:00:29
|7
|Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|19
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:39
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|23
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:45
|24
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|25
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|32
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
|33
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|36
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:58
|37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|38
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:05
|40
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:07
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|43
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:14
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|51
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|52
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|54
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:36
|56
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:41
|58
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:43
|59
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:44
|60
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:58
|62
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:16
|64
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|66
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:34
|67
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:35
|68
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:02
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:09
|70
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|71
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:31
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:38
|74
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:41
|75
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:52
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:04:09
|80
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|81
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:26
|82
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:00
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|0:05:43
|84
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:06:08
|85
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:11
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:13
|88
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:18
|89
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:27
|90
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:37
|91
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:43
|92
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:37
|94
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
|97
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|98
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:27
|99
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:09:28
|100
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:33
|101
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:10:01
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:27
|104
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:07
|106
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:10
|107
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:11:17
|108
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:21
|109
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:22
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:11:33
|111
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|112
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|116
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|117
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|118
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|119
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:11:59
|122
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:01
|123
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:23
|124
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:23
|125
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:55
|126
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:14:02
|127
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:51
|128
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:55
|129
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:25
|130
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:26
|132
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|15
|3
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|14
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|14
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|13
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|12
|10
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|10
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|16
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|17
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|19
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|20
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|21
|Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
|5
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|25
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|26
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|27
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|28
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
|12
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|7:10:43
|2
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:00:10
|6
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:16
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|11
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|12
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:15
|13
|Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:05
|14
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:06
|15
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:02
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:44
|17
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:14
|18
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:08
|19
|Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|20
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:08:58
|21
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:59
|22
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:10:52
|23
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:04
|24
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:22
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:14:26
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UniSA Australia
|21:32:25
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:11
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Quick - Step Floors
|6
|Team Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|8
|Orica - Scott
|0:00:50
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:59
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|12
|UAE Abu Dhabi
|0:01:37
|13
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:45
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:02:28
|16
|FDJ
|0:02:30
|17
|Team Sunweb
|0:02:33
|18
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:06:09
|19
|Team Sky
|0:11:26
