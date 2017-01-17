Trending

Tour Down Under: Porte wins stage 2 on Paracombe climb

BMC leader takes overall lead

Image 1 of 66

Richie Porte wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour Down Under

Image 2 of 66

Richie Porte (BMC) launching his stage winning mov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 66

Miles Scotson (BMC) working hard on the front

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 66

There is plenty of red in the WorldTour peloton this season

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 66

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) smiling

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 66

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) doing his job for the team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) in the ochre jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 66

Richie Porte (BMC) cresting

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 66

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) held on to do a job inside the final 10km

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 66

Caleb Ewan was leading the race but still did his job for his teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 66

Niccolò Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 66

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 66

Richie Porte (BMC) now leads the KOM classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 66

Richie Porte (BMC) pulls on the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 66

Best young rider, Ruben

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 66

Richie Porte (BMC) pulling on ochre for the first time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 66

Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) does a job

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 66

Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 66

Richie Porte (BMC) starts to distance his rivals

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 66

Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) briefly led Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 66

Richie Porte (BMC) powering up Paracombe to the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 66

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 66

Cam Meyer (UniSA-Australia) and Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida) formed a brief breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 66

You can around it, you can go over it

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 66

Lone breakaway artist Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 66

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) sitting in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 66

The Trek-Segafredo kit stands out in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 66

Rohan Dennis doing a job for BMC on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 66

Luke Rowe wasn't happy with Fran Ventoso during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 66

Fran Ventoso and Luke Rowe having a word mid-race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 66

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) setting a formidable pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 66

Birthday boy Miles Scotson (BMC) working for the team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 66

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 66

Quick-Step Floors duo Jack Bauer and Gianluca Brambilla finish the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 66

Lachlan Morton looks across to see who is finishes with

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 66

The peloton competes in the second stage of the Tour Down Under from Stirling to Paracombe

Image 37 of 66

Richie Porte from Team BMC stands on the podium after winning the second stage of the Tour Down Under

Image 38 of 66

Richie Porte in the Tour Down under lead after stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 66

Katusha-Alpecin riders come to the front near the end of the race.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 66

Porte is tucked in the BMC train as the race approaches the final climb.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 66

Miles Scotson (BMC) in the Australia champion's jersey, and Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the red sprint jersey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 66

Miles Scotson (BMC) on the front of the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 66

Caleb Ewan before the start of stage 2.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 66

Richie Porte after winning stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 66

Richie Porte wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 66

Richie Porte wins stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 66

Peter Sagan of German team Bora-Hansgrohe signs in before the start of the second stage of the Tour Down Under

Image 48 of 66

Richie Porte on the stage 2 podium at Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 66

Richie Porte on the stage 2 podium at Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 66

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) was top-ten

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 66

Rohan Dennis (BMC) leads the chasers home

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 66

A piece of watermelon to help Gianluca Brambilla recover

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 66

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) after finishing the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 66

World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 66

Thumbs up from Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 66

Winner's TV interview for Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 66

Esteban Chaves finishes third during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 66

Gorka Izagirre finishes stage 2 of the Tour Down Under

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 66

AG2R La Mondiale riders come to the front near the end of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 66

caleb Ewan takes a pull on front of the peloton leading into the final climb.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 66

Richie Porte puts on the ochre jersey after winning stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Image 62 of 66

Race leader Caleb Ewan in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour Down Under.

Image 63 of 66

The peloton moves past a kangaroo crossing sign during the second stage of the Tour Down Under

Image 64 of 66

Caleb Ewan signs in before stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Image 65 of 66

Peter Sagan gets ready for stage 2 at the Tour Down Under

Image 66 of 66

The peloton in action during the second stage of the Tour Down Under

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) stomped away from the rest of the Tour Down Under contenders Wednesday on the Paracombe climb, taking the stage 2 win and claiming the overall race lead. The BMC team leader made it look easy as he rode away from the mostly intact peloton that hit the lowers slopes of the final climb for a fourth career Tour Down Under stage win.

Porte finished 16 seconds ahead of Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) during the 145.5km stage from Stirling to Paracombe. He now leads Izagirre in the overall by 20 seconds and Chaves by 22.

"It's incredible to wear the jersey in the biggest race in Australia. I would love to win it. There are a few hard days to come but I know today and the work the BMC guys did for me today was absolutely incredible," Porte said after collecting the ochre, points, and KOM jerseys. "I did a lot of training in the off-season for this climb, we made a mess of it two years ago so to come back and make amends like this is just a dream."

Having twice finished runner-up in the race, Porte wouldn't be drawn into stating the race was already won with the likes of Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) still a dangerous rival despite being 58 seconds in arrears.

"I think for me, it is just to get through the next two days in as good a condition as I can. I am not sure what the time gaps are back to guys like Simon Gerrans but she's not over until it's over," added Porte.

With 2015 Paracombe winner Rohan Dennis crossing the line in fourth place, BMC is well positioned for its second overall win in three years. Izagirre, and Chaves are likely Porte's most dangerous rivals. However, Australian puncheurs Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) will be riders to watch with the numerous intermediate sprint bonus seconds on offer.

How it unfolded

After the 46 degrees of stage 1, far cooler temperatures of 19 degrees awaited the peloton in Stirling with the hills town hosting the start, rather than finish of stage 2 as it has in previous years. Bahrain-Merida's Ondrej Cink, in his first race as a road rider, and UniSA-Australia's Cam Meyer chanced their luck in an early break on the five circuits of Stirling.

Their attempt came to naught so that when the first intermediate sprint came around, Ben Swift (UAE Abu Dhabi) got the points and bonus seconds ahead of Jay McCarthy. Movistar's Jasha Sütterlin decided to jump off the front shortly after, quickly building a five-minute lead over a peloton that was more than content to let him enjoy some TV time.

There was no contest for the second intermediate sprint point at just under half way into the stage as Sütterlin, the Bora-Hansgrohe duo Michael Kolar and Rudiger Selig mopped up for second and third. World Champion Peter Sagan was happy to show himself at the front of the peloton as riders took a relaxed approach to the circuits, smiling and laughing at regular intervals.

Regular workhorse Damien Howson resumed his place at the head of the peloton towards the end of the fourth lap with Sütterlin's lead dropping to three and a half minutes. Race leader Caleb Ewan was another rider to move forward and assist with the pace making as Sütterlin extended his lead back to four minutes on the fifth and final circuit and in doing so, secured the combativity prize.

The red jerseys of BMC and Lotto Soudal were next to swell towards the front, followed by the lime green of Cannondale-Drapac, with Sütterlin's advantage on the road equal to three kilometres. In the final kilometres of the fifth circuit, Sky joined in at the front of the race, ready to up the power when called upon.

Exciting the circuit, Ian Stannard dropped the hammer for Sky with Sütterlin's advantage halved to just under two minutes.

Having set a new Strava record on Monday up Paracombe, Sütterlin wasn't in position to repeat his 3:13 minute effort as he sat up with 40km to race. Birthday boy and Australian national champion Miles Scotson (BMC) was the first man to blast past as the pace in the peloton saw several riders start to struggle at the rear.

Down Norton Summit, UniSA-Australia's Cam Meyer did a turn of pace with Team Sky and Orica-Scott keeping the former winner in check. BMC's Rohan Dennis suffered a flat on the fast run down Maryvale Road. A double puncture felled Sebastián forcing Sky to send his cousin Sebastián, and Kenny Elissonde to help pace him back through the convoy before the Gorge with Cannondale-Drapac's Paddy Bevin for company.

With the knowledge that one of the pre-race favourites in Henao was struggling to regain contact, Orica-Scott and Movistar drove the pace through the gorge with 10km to race. Ewan and Daryl Impey were the last two men left for Gerrans and Chaves as riders started to pull up stumps as they approached the 5km to go signs.

When the race made the right turn onto the final climb, Sagan briefly lead before pulling off to side. Porte wasted little time launching an attack that only Izagirre could follow. Eventually, the Spaniard lost Porte's pace as well, dropping back to Chaves, who had pulled away from the rest. Porte made it look easy as he crossed the line for the stage win and overall lead, while Izagirre had no trouble beating Chaves to the line 16 seconds later. Dennis led a large group across the line another three seconds back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team3:46:06
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:16
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
8Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
10Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
11Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:29
22Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:30
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
25Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
26Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
28Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
29Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
30Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
32Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
35Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:47
36Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
38Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
39Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:55
40Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:57
41Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
43Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
45José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
46Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
49José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:06
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
51Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:21
52Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
54James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
55Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:26
56Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
57Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
58Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
60Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
61Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:48
62Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:06
64Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:18
66Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:02:24
67Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:25
68Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:52
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:59
70Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:16
71Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:28
74Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:31
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:42
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
79Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:03:59
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
81Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:04:16
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:50
83Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:05:33
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:01
85Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
86Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
87Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:03
88Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:57
89Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:08
90Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:17
91Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:33
92Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:27
94Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
95Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
96Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
97Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
98Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
99Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:23
100Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
101Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:28
102Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
103Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:10:17
104Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
105William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
106Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
107Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:10:56
108Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:59
109Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:01
110Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:23
112Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
113Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
115Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
116Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
118Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
119Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
120Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
121Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
122Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
124Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
125Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:51
126Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:13:13
127Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
128Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:41
129Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:14:51
130Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:15
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
132Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1, Heathfield 23.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi5pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Sprrint 2, Heathfield 65.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5pts
2Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team14
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott13
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data11
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi10
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo9
8Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
9Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac7
10Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6

KOM 1, Torrens Hill Rd. 148.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott12
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo2

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo3:46:25
2Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
3Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:10
6Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:16
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:36
11James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
12Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:15
13Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:02:05
14Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:06
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:02
16Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:44
17Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:14
18Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:08
19Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
20Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:09
22Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:10:37
23Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:11:04
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:22
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:14:32
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:16:56

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia11:19:31
2Trek - Segafredo0:00:11
3Movistar Team0:00:12
4Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
5Quick - Step Floors
6Team Dimension Data0:00:36
7BMC Racing Team0:00:40
8Orica - Scott0:00:50
9Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:59
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
11Lotto Soudal0:01:09
12UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:37
13Bahrain - Merida0:01:45
14Astana Pro Team0:02:15
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:02:28
16FDJ0:02:30
17Team Sunweb0:02:33
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:09
19Team Sky0:11:26

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team7:10:14
2Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott0:00:22
4Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:24
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:27
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:00:29
7Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
16Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
18Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
19Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
20Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:39
22Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
23Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:45
24Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
25Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
27Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
31Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
32Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
33Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
35Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:57
36Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:58
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
38Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
39Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:05
40Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors0:01:07
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
43Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
48José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
49José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:14
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
51Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
52Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
54James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
55Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:36
56Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
57Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:41
58Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:43
59Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:44
60Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:58
62Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:02:16
64Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
66Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:02:34
67Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:35
68Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:02
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:09
70Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:26
71Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:31
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:38
74Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:41
75Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
76Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:52
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
79Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi0:04:09
80Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
81Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:04:26
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:00
83Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors0:05:43
84Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:06:08
85Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:06:11
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:06:13
88Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:18
89Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:27
90Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:37
91Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:43
92Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:08:37
94Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
95Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team
96Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
97Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
98Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:27
99Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:09:28
100Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:33
101Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
102Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:10:01
103William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:27
104Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
105Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:07
106Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:10
107Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:11:17
108Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:21
109Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:22
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:11:33
111Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
112Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
114Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
115Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
116Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
117Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
118Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
119Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:11:59
122Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:01
123Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:23
124Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:13:23
125Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:13:55
126Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:14:02
127Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:51
128Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:14:55
129Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:25
130Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
131Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:18:26
132Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:00

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott15
3Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team14
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data14
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky14
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott13
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe13
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
9Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi12
10Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi10
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb10
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo9
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin9
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe8
16Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
17Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
19Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac7
20Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
21Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
22Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi5
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team5
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
25Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott4
26José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
27Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3
28Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team16pts
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott12
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team8
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo2
10Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo7:10:43
2Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
3Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
4Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:00:10
6Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:00:16
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
8Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
10Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:36
11James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
12Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:15
13Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:02:05
14Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:06
15Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:02
16Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:05:44
17Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:07:14
18Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:08
19Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
20Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:08:58
21Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:59
22Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:10:52
23Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:11:04
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:22
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:14:26
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:16:56

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UniSA Australia21:32:25
2Trek - Segafredo0:00:11
3Movistar Team0:00:12
4Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
5Quick - Step Floors
6Team Dimension Data0:00:36
7BMC Racing Team0:00:40
8Orica - Scott0:00:50
9Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:59
10AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
11Lotto Soudal0:01:09
12UAE Abu Dhabi0:01:37
13Bahrain - Merida0:01:45
14Astana Pro Team0:02:15
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:02:28
16FDJ0:02:30
17Team Sunweb0:02:33
18Bora - Hansgrohe0:06:09
19Team Sky0:11:26

