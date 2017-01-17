Image 1 of 66 Richie Porte wins stage 2 of the 2017 Tour Down Under Image 2 of 66 Richie Porte (BMC) launching his stage winning mov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 66 Miles Scotson (BMC) working hard on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 66 There is plenty of red in the WorldTour peloton this season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 66 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) smiling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 66 Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) doing his job for the team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 66 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) in the ochre jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 66 Richie Porte (BMC) cresting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 66 Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) held on to do a job inside the final 10km (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 66 Caleb Ewan was leading the race but still did his job for his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 66 Niccolò Bonifazio (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 66 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 66 Richie Porte (BMC) now leads the KOM classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 66 Richie Porte (BMC) pulls on the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 66 Best young rider, Ruben (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 66 Richie Porte (BMC) pulling on ochre for the first time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 66 Danny van Poppel (Team Sky) does a job (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 66 Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 66 Richie Porte (BMC) starts to distance his rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 66 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) briefly led Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 66 Richie Porte (BMC) powering up Paracombe to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 66 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 66 Cam Meyer (UniSA-Australia) and Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida) formed a brief breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 66 You can around it, you can go over it (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 66 Lone breakaway artist Jasha Sutterlin (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 66 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) sitting in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 66 The Trek-Segafredo kit stands out in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 66 Rohan Dennis doing a job for BMC on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 66 Luke Rowe wasn't happy with Fran Ventoso during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 66 Fran Ventoso and Luke Rowe having a word mid-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 66 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) setting a formidable pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 66 Birthday boy Miles Scotson (BMC) working for the team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 66 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 66 Quick-Step Floors duo Jack Bauer and Gianluca Brambilla finish the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 66 Lachlan Morton looks across to see who is finishes with (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 66 The peloton competes in the second stage of the Tour Down Under from Stirling to Paracombe Image 37 of 66 Richie Porte from Team BMC stands on the podium after winning the second stage of the Tour Down Under Image 38 of 66 Richie Porte in the Tour Down under lead after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 66 Katusha-Alpecin riders come to the front near the end of the race. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) stomped away from the rest of the Tour Down Under contenders Wednesday on the Paracombe climb, taking the stage 2 win and claiming the overall race lead. The BMC team leader made it look easy as he rode away from the mostly intact peloton that hit the lowers slopes of the final climb for a fourth career Tour Down Under stage win.

Porte finished 16 seconds ahead of Gorka Izagirre (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) during the 145.5km stage from Stirling to Paracombe. He now leads Izagirre in the overall by 20 seconds and Chaves by 22.

"It's incredible to wear the jersey in the biggest race in Australia. I would love to win it. There are a few hard days to come but I know today and the work the BMC guys did for me today was absolutely incredible," Porte said after collecting the ochre, points, and KOM jerseys. "I did a lot of training in the off-season for this climb, we made a mess of it two years ago so to come back and make amends like this is just a dream."

Having twice finished runner-up in the race, Porte wouldn't be drawn into stating the race was already won with the likes of Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) still a dangerous rival despite being 58 seconds in arrears.

"I think for me, it is just to get through the next two days in as good a condition as I can. I am not sure what the time gaps are back to guys like Simon Gerrans but she's not over until it's over," added Porte.

With 2015 Paracombe winner Rohan Dennis crossing the line in fourth place, BMC is well positioned for its second overall win in three years. Izagirre, and Chaves are likely Porte's most dangerous rivals. However, Australian puncheurs Jay McCarthy (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) will be riders to watch with the numerous intermediate sprint bonus seconds on offer.

How it unfolded

After the 46 degrees of stage 1, far cooler temperatures of 19 degrees awaited the peloton in Stirling with the hills town hosting the start, rather than finish of stage 2 as it has in previous years. Bahrain-Merida's Ondrej Cink, in his first race as a road rider, and UniSA-Australia's Cam Meyer chanced their luck in an early break on the five circuits of Stirling.

Their attempt came to naught so that when the first intermediate sprint came around, Ben Swift (UAE Abu Dhabi) got the points and bonus seconds ahead of Jay McCarthy. Movistar's Jasha Sütterlin decided to jump off the front shortly after, quickly building a five-minute lead over a peloton that was more than content to let him enjoy some TV time.

There was no contest for the second intermediate sprint point at just under half way into the stage as Sütterlin, the Bora-Hansgrohe duo Michael Kolar and Rudiger Selig mopped up for second and third. World Champion Peter Sagan was happy to show himself at the front of the peloton as riders took a relaxed approach to the circuits, smiling and laughing at regular intervals.

Regular workhorse Damien Howson resumed his place at the head of the peloton towards the end of the fourth lap with Sütterlin's lead dropping to three and a half minutes. Race leader Caleb Ewan was another rider to move forward and assist with the pace making as Sütterlin extended his lead back to four minutes on the fifth and final circuit and in doing so, secured the combativity prize.

The red jerseys of BMC and Lotto Soudal were next to swell towards the front, followed by the lime green of Cannondale-Drapac, with Sütterlin's advantage on the road equal to three kilometres. In the final kilometres of the fifth circuit, Sky joined in at the front of the race, ready to up the power when called upon.

Exciting the circuit, Ian Stannard dropped the hammer for Sky with Sütterlin's advantage halved to just under two minutes.

Having set a new Strava record on Monday up Paracombe, Sütterlin wasn't in position to repeat his 3:13 minute effort as he sat up with 40km to race. Birthday boy and Australian national champion Miles Scotson (BMC) was the first man to blast past as the pace in the peloton saw several riders start to struggle at the rear.

Down Norton Summit, UniSA-Australia's Cam Meyer did a turn of pace with Team Sky and Orica-Scott keeping the former winner in check. BMC's Rohan Dennis suffered a flat on the fast run down Maryvale Road. A double puncture felled Sebastián forcing Sky to send his cousin Sebastián, and Kenny Elissonde to help pace him back through the convoy before the Gorge with Cannondale-Drapac's Paddy Bevin for company.

With the knowledge that one of the pre-race favourites in Henao was struggling to regain contact, Orica-Scott and Movistar drove the pace through the gorge with 10km to race. Ewan and Daryl Impey were the last two men left for Gerrans and Chaves as riders started to pull up stumps as they approached the 5km to go signs.

When the race made the right turn onto the final climb, Sagan briefly lead before pulling off to side. Porte wasted little time launching an attack that only Izagirre could follow. Eventually, the Spaniard lost Porte's pace as well, dropping back to Chaves, who had pulled away from the rest. Porte made it look easy as he crossed the line for the stage win and overall lead, while Izagirre had no trouble beating Chaves to the line 16 seconds later. Dennis led a large group across the line another three seconds back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3:46:06 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:16 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 8 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:29 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:30 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 25 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 28 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 29 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 30 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 32 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 35 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:47 36 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 38 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 39 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:55 40 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:57 41 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 43 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 45 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 48 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 49 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:06 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 51 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:21 52 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01 54 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:26 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 58 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 60 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 61 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:48 62 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:06 64 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:18 66 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:02:24 67 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:25 68 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:52 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:59 70 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:16 71 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:28 74 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:31 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:42 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:57 78 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 79 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:03:59 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:04:16 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:50 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:33 84 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:01 85 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 86 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 87 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:03 88 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:57 89 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:08 90 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:17 91 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:33 92 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:27 94 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 95 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 97 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 98 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 99 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:23 100 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 101 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:28 102 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 103 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:10:17 104 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 105 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 106 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 107 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:10:56 108 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:59 109 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:01 110 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 111 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:23 112 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 113 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 115 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 116 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 117 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 118 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 119 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 120 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 121 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 122 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 124 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 125 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:51 126 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:13 127 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 128 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:41 129 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:51 130 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:15 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 132 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Sprint 1, Heathfield 23.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 5 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Sprrint 2, Heathfield 65.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 13 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 11 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 10 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 9 8 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 9 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 7 10 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6

KOM 1, Torrens Hill Rd. 148.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 12 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 2

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 3:46:25 2 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 3 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:10 6 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:16 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:36 11 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 12 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:15 13 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:02:05 14 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:06 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:02 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:44 17 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:14 18 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:08 19 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:09 22 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:10:37 23 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:11:04 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:22 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:32 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:56

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UniSA Australia 11:19:31 2 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:11 3 Movistar Team 0:00:12 4 Cannondale Drapac Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 5 Quick - Step Floors 6 Team Dimension Data 0:00:36 7 BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 8 Orica - Scott 0:00:50 9 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:00:59 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:05 11 Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 12 UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:37 13 Bahrain - Merida 0:01:45 14 Astana Pro Team 0:02:15 15 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:02:28 16 FDJ 0:02:30 17 Team Sunweb 0:02:33 18 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:06:09 19 Team Sky 0:11:26

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7:10:14 2 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 0:00:22 4 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:24 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:27 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:00:29 7 Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 14 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 19 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:39 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:40 23 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:45 24 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 25 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 31 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 32 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida 33 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 35 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:57 36 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:58 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:01:00 38 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:05 40 Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:07 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 48 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 49 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:14 50 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 51 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 52 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 54 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:36 56 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 57 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:01:41 58 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43 59 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:44 60 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 61 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:58 62 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:16 64 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 66 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:02:34 67 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:35 68 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:02 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:09 70 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:26 71 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:31 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:38 74 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:41 75 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:52 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 78 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 79 Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 0:04:09 80 Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:04:26 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:00 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors 0:05:43 84 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:06:08 85 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:11 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:06:13 88 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:18 89 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:27 90 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:37 91 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:43 92 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:37 94 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 95 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida 97 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 98 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:27 99 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:09:28 100 Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:33 101 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:10:01 103 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:27 104 Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:07 106 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:10 107 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:11:17 108 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:21 109 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:22 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:11:33 111 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 112 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 114 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 115 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 116 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 117 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky 118 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 119 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:11:59 122 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:01 123 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:23 124 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:23 125 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:55 126 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:14:02 127 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:51 128 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:55 129 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:25 130 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 131 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:18:26 132 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:00

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 15 3 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 14 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 14 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 14 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 13 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 12 10 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 10 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 9 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 9 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 16 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 17 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 19 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 7 20 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 21 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi 5 23 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 25 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 26 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 27 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 28 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 pts 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott 12 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 7:10:43 2 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 3 Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:00:10 6 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:16 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:36 11 James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 12 Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:15 13 Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ 0:02:05 14 Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:06 15 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:02 16 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:05:44 17 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:07:14 18 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:08 19 Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 20 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:08:58 21 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:59 22 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:10:52 23 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:11:04 24 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:22 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:14:26 26 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:56