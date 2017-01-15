Trending

Ewan beats Bennett and Sagan in People's Choice Classic

Criterium champion bests Bora-hansgrohe duo in sprint

Image 1 of 43

Caleb Ewan celebrates his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

Simon Gerrans leads the pack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 43

Fans cheers the riders on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 43

The peloton flies past

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 43

The bunch splits up on the run to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 43

Team Sky control the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 43

Geraint Thomas sits at the head of the Team Sky train

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 43

Peter Sagan was one of the pre-race favourites

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 43

Esteban Chaves racing in Australia for the first time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 43

Caleb Ewan shows of his national champion's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 43

Tom-Jelte Slagterin the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 43

Bahrain-Merida show off their colours for the first time in a race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 43

Ben O'Connor makes a break for it

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 43

The Dimension Data riders seem happy in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 43

Francisco Ventoso racing in BMC colours for the first time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 43

Orica-Scott take control

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 43

The Orica-Scott team relax before the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 43

Tyler Farrar chats with Ben O'Connor

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 43

A big smile Adam Hansen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 43

The riders race into the sunset

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 43

Jack Bauer racing for Quick-Step floors this season

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 43

Jan Bakelandts (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 43

Peter Sagan is calm and relaxed as he waits for the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 43

Ben O'Connor escapes with Will Clarke

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 43

Caleb Ewan discusses his race victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 43

Caleb Ewan surrounded by press at the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 43

Will Clarke took one of the intermediate sprints

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 43

Ben O'Connor on stage after a good day out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 43

Geraint Thomas adds 500 Australian dollars to the coffers for winning a prime

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Domenico Pozzovivo finishes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

The Katusha team relaxes before the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

Rohan Dennis signs autographs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Miles Scotson looking relaxed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Former teammates Richie Porte and Ben Swift catch up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Domenico Pozzovivo awaits the start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

The riders begin the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

The bunch passes through a corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

The media attention on Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves, with women's race leader Amanda Spratt in the background

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

Full steam ahead as Caleb Ewan leads the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

Calm and collected, Caleb Ewan looks over his shoulder to see where his rivals are

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 43

Caleb Ewan takes the dash to the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 43

Caleb Ewan won the People's Choice Classic for the second consecutive time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 43

Caleb Ewan on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) beat Sam Bennett and world champion Peter Sagan to the line to win the People’s Choice Classic on Sunday.

The national criterium champion held off a late charge from Bennett, after a perfect leadout from his Orica-Scott teammates in the closing stages of the 50.6 kilometre race in Adelaide.

Ewan came into the race as the main favourite, and on their home roads Orica rode a faultless race. They allowed Dimension Data’s Ben O’Connor to break away during the opening laps and then rode tempo for the majority of the race.

O’Connor built up a lead of 40 seconds during the 22-lap race but the youngster began to tighten up in the final five laps, just as the sprint trains began to organise their chase.

Katusha, Team Sky, Sunweb and Sagan’s Bora Hansgrohe all attempted to establish control in the closing stages as O’Connor sat up but Orica’s well-oiled machine was simply too strong.

Simon Gerrans, Darly Impey, Luke Durbridge and even Colombian climber Esteban Chaves took turns on the front but it was new recruit Roger Kluge who brought Ewan into the final 200 meters.

The German joined the team in the winter but Orica-Scott has tracked his progression since last May when he won a stage in the Giro d’Italia. He was just one of three new signings made this season by the Australian team but despite only arriving in Adelaide a few days ago, he instantly made a difference.

While Sagan and Bennett looked threatening they appeared to lack the same cohesion and, despite a strong finish from Bennett, the Irishman was left with too much to do in the closing meters.

Ahead of the Tour Down Under, which starts on Tuesday the People’s Choice Classic threw up few surprises in the end.

O’Connor put in a valiant ride and his teammate Nathan Haas looked in decent form with a couple of early attacks. Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo) finished a creditable fifth after returning from back surgery. Niccolo Bonifazio took fourth in Bahrain Merida’s first outing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott1:03:41
2Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
5Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
9Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
10Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
11Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
12Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
16Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
17Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
18Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
19Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
20Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
21Sven Bystrom (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
22Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Michael Valgren DNK Astana Pro Team
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
26Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
29Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
30Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
31Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Lucas Hamilton (Aus) UniSA-Australia
33Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
34Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
35Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
37Ondrej Cink (Cze) Bahrain-Merida
38Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
39Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
42Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
43Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
44Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
45Vegard Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-Scott
47Jai Hindley (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:14
48Samuel Jenner (Aus) UniSA-Australia
49Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
52Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
56Jeremy Maison (Fra) FDJ
57Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
58Lukas Postleberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
59Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
60Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
61Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
63Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:34
64Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:00:40
65Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
66Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
67Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:47
68Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:51
69Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Michael Kolar (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:53
71Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
73Marc Soler (Col) Movistar Team
74Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
75Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
76Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
77Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
78Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
79Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
80Michael Storer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
81Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
82Angel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
83Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
84Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
89Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Bahrain-Merida
90Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
91Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
92Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
93Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
94Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
95Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
96Manuele Mori (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
97Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
98James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
99Rafael Valls (Spa) Lotto Soudal
100Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
101Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:05
102Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
103Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
104Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
105Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
108Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
109Cameron Meyer (Aus) UniSA-Australia
110Nathan Earle (Aus) UniSA-Australia
111Callum Scotson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
112Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:12
113Ben O'connor (Aus) Dimension Data
114Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
115Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
116Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
117Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
118Jose Goncalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
119Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
120Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
121Will Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
122Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:16
123Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team UAE Abu Dhabi
124Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
125Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:19
126Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott0:01:25
127Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:37
128Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:40
DNFWilco Keldermann (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNSOwain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
DNSMatti Breschel (Dnk) Astana Pro Team

