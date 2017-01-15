Image 1 of 43 Caleb Ewan celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Simon Gerrans leads the pack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Fans cheers the riders on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 The peloton flies past (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 The bunch splits up on the run to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Team Sky control the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Geraint Thomas sits at the head of the Team Sky train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 Peter Sagan was one of the pre-race favourites (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 Esteban Chaves racing in Australia for the first time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 Caleb Ewan shows of his national champion's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Tom-Jelte Slagterin the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 Bahrain-Merida show off their colours for the first time in a race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Ben O'Connor makes a break for it (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 43 The Dimension Data riders seem happy in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 43 Francisco Ventoso racing in BMC colours for the first time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 43 Orica-Scott take control (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 43 The Orica-Scott team relax before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 43 Tyler Farrar chats with Ben O'Connor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 A big smile Adam Hansen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 The riders race into the sunset (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 Jack Bauer racing for Quick-Step floors this season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Jan Bakelandts (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Peter Sagan is calm and relaxed as he waits for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Ben O'Connor escapes with Will Clarke (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 Caleb Ewan discusses his race victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 Caleb Ewan surrounded by press at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Will Clarke took one of the intermediate sprints (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Ben O'Connor on stage after a good day out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Geraint Thomas adds 500 Australian dollars to the coffers for winning a prime (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Domenico Pozzovivo finishes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 The Katusha team relaxes before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 Rohan Dennis signs autographs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Miles Scotson looking relaxed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Former teammates Richie Porte and Ben Swift catch up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Domenico Pozzovivo awaits the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 The riders begin the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 The bunch passes through a corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 The media attention on Caleb Ewan and Esteban Chaves, with women's race leader Amanda Spratt in the background (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Full steam ahead as Caleb Ewan leads the bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 Calm and collected, Caleb Ewan looks over his shoulder to see where his rivals are (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 Caleb Ewan takes the dash to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 Caleb Ewan won the People's Choice Classic for the second consecutive time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 43 Caleb Ewan on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) beat Sam Bennett and world champion Peter Sagan to the line to win the People’s Choice Classic on Sunday.

The national criterium champion held off a late charge from Bennett, after a perfect leadout from his Orica-Scott teammates in the closing stages of the 50.6 kilometre race in Adelaide.

Ewan came into the race as the main favourite, and on their home roads Orica rode a faultless race. They allowed Dimension Data’s Ben O’Connor to break away during the opening laps and then rode tempo for the majority of the race.

O’Connor built up a lead of 40 seconds during the 22-lap race but the youngster began to tighten up in the final five laps, just as the sprint trains began to organise their chase.

Katusha, Team Sky, Sunweb and Sagan’s Bora Hansgrohe all attempted to establish control in the closing stages as O’Connor sat up but Orica’s well-oiled machine was simply too strong.

Simon Gerrans, Darly Impey, Luke Durbridge and even Colombian climber Esteban Chaves took turns on the front but it was new recruit Roger Kluge who brought Ewan into the final 200 meters.

The German joined the team in the winter but Orica-Scott has tracked his progression since last May when he won a stage in the Giro d’Italia. He was just one of three new signings made this season by the Australian team but despite only arriving in Adelaide a few days ago, he instantly made a difference.

While Sagan and Bennett looked threatening they appeared to lack the same cohesion and, despite a strong finish from Bennett, the Irishman was left with too much to do in the closing meters.

Ahead of the Tour Down Under, which starts on Tuesday the People’s Choice Classic threw up few surprises in the end.

O’Connor put in a valiant ride and his teammate Nathan Haas looked in decent form with a couple of early attacks. Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo) finished a creditable fifth after returning from back surgery. Niccolo Bonifazio took fourth in Bahrain Merida’s first outing.

