January 24, Stage 6: Adelaide - Adelaide 90km
Map and profile
Stage 6: Adelaide - Adelaide
Tour Down Under: stage 6 preview
Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White says...
"It can either be a pretty straight forward sprint stage or it can be an extremely nail biting day. With two intermediate sprints worth valuable seconds it could be the difference between winning or losing the tour. Our plan for the day will be determined by our general classification goals. We could still be chasing vital seconds on that stage but if GC is sorted, it's a pure sprinters stage and the sprinter's teams will control it for a bunch sprint."
